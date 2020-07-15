IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
7/6/2020 TO 7/12/2020
Monday, July 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 250/Transferred to ISP; Harassment Gregory Creek Rd/No Report; Agency assist Race Creek Rd/No Report; Medical W Main St; Possible rock slide French Creek Rd; VIN Moughmer Point Rd; Rental problem S Main St/No Report – Civil; Custodial interference Grangeville Salmon Rd/Pending; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 194/Unable to Locate; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 55 yoa Riggins female for Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 190;
Kooskia/Elk City
VIN Hill St; Medical Hwy 12 MP 148; Civil standby Hill St/Pending; Theft of gun Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report – Civil; Hit and run Main St Elk City/No Report; Found juvenile with no parent Main St Stites/No Report; Vandalism Big Cedar Rd/No Report; Medical Hwy 12; Suspicious vehicle Elk St Harpster/No Report; Injured deer Hwy 7 & Hwy 162/No Report;
GPD
Battery E Main St; Domestic dispute W North St; Suicide threats N College St;
Tuesday, July 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 209/Report Taken; Theft of road barriers Pinehurst/Report Taken; Medical Hammer Creek; Suspicious subject Mt Idaho Grade Rd & Whitetail Dr/No Report; Domestic dispute Front St/No Report; Disabled vehicle Riggins area/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Possible fire Hwy 12 MP 68; Medical Selway Rd; Trespassing Main St Elk City/No Report; Possible weapons offense Hill St Ext/No Report; Theft of fence posts Rhett Creek Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Suspicious activity 500 Rd/No Report;
GPD
Domestic dispute South E St; Hit and run W Main St; Citizen assist E South 6th St;
Wednesday, July 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Civil standby Heath Dr; Report of Protection Order Violation Schuck Creek Rd/No Report; Burglary Doumecq Rd/Pending; Traffic hazard Lake Rd/No Report; Attempt to Locate Riggins area/No Report; Two vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 & Race Creek Rd/Report Taken; Threatening Hwy 95 & Pollock Rd/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 & Pollock Rd/No Report; Runaway juvenile Seven Devils Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Slide off 520 Road/Transferred to Forest Service; Threatening Front St/Report Taken; Fire Hwy 12 MP 67; Medical Motherload Rd; Medical Hwy 162; Mental problem Thenon St;
GPD
Trespassing N Myrtle St; Mental problems W Main St; Loose dog N College; Trespassing N Myrtle; Parking problem N Junction & W North 3rd St; Threatening Main St; Theft of bicycle Main St;
Thursday, July 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Disorderly Heath Dr/No Report; Medical N Main St; Welfare check Race Creek Rd/No Report; Medical Doumecq Rd; Trespassing resulting in the cite and release of a 30 yoa Grangeville male for Trespassing North D St; Report of threatening Rice Creek Grade/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Disorderly conduct Hemlock St/Unable to Locate; Identity theft W St Kooskia/Report Taken; Cow problem Three Bear Ln; Abandoned vehicle Leitch Creek Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 23/No Report; Emergency Beacon Selway area/Transferred to Lifeflight; Fireworks Valley Dr; Medical Valley Dr; Domestic dispute Toll Rd/Transferred to Tribal Police;
GPD
Trespassing S Meadow St; Neglected dog W Main St; Domestic dispute State St;
Friday, July 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Attempt to Locate Race Creek Rd/No Report; Citizen assist Riggins area/No Report; Loud music S Main St/No Report; Overdue party Church St/No Report; Medical S Main St; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 235/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 299/Transferred to Lewis Co; Report of vehicle left running, resulted in the arrest of a 47 yoa White Bird female for DUI River St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of battery, resulting in the arrest of a 48 yoa Kooskia female for Battery Front St; VIN B Avenue; Dementia problems Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Suspicious activity Hwy 12 MP 142/No Report; Suspicious note Hwy 12 MP 142/No Report; Report of abandoned camp Selway Rd/Transferred to FS; Report of juveniles riding dirt bikes Main St Elk City/No Report; Found property Hwy 14 MP 14; Suicide threat Glenwood Rd & Cochran Rd/Unable to Locate; Threatening texts Hwy 12 MP 72/Report Taken;
GPD
Disorderly W Main St; Harassment Maple St; Medical N State St; Suspicious activity Main St; Drug activity Crooks St; Theft South D St;
Saturday, July 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Possible fire Banner Ridge/Transferred to FS; Reckless driving Rapid River Rd/No Report; Report of people camping more than 14 days in a row Race Creek Rd/Transferred to FS; Suspicious activity Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Cow problem Hwy 95 MP 183/No Report; Vehicle failing to yield, resulted in the cite and release of a 32 yoa White Bird male for Fail to Carry Registration/No Insurance/Failure to Yield Old Hwy 95; Medical Big Salmon Rd; Medical S Main St; Assault Scott Rd White Bird/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of possible domestic, resulted in the arrest of a 34 yoa Lewiston male for Domestic Battery/Attempted Strangulation Hemlock Rd; Citizen assist over tenant-landlord issue Hwy 12/No Report; Medical Thenon St; Trespassing Toll Rd/Pending; Welfare check Chief Looking Glass Ln/No Report; Citizen assist Front St/No Report; Medical Tweedy Ln; Deer vs vehicle accident Hwy 162/Report Taken;
GPD
Medical South E 9th St; Fire alarm South A St; Medical N State St;
CPD
Medical transfer Kootenai; Medical transfer Tri State; Medical Pine St;
Sunday, July 12
Grangeville/Riggins
Bale of hay in roadway Hwy 95 MP 251/Transferred to ITD; Found wallet Pealy Loop & Hwy 95/Report Taken; Medical Hwy 95 MP 246; Extra patrol Golden Acres Dr; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 193.5;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen assist Newsome St/No Report; Citizen assist Hwy 12 MP 106/Transferred to ISP;
GPD
Animal neglect report N State St;
CPD
Medical transfer Kootenai;
