9/13/2021 - 9/19/2021
Monday, September 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Injury one vehicle accident Cow Creek Rd/Report Taken; Suspicious Hungry Ridge area/No Report; Citizen dispute Prairie Rd/No Report – Civil; Weapon offense Getta Creek/No Report; Report of neglected horses Pittsburgh Landing area/No Report; Suicide threats Country Court Dr/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Deer vs vehicle Hwy 12 MP 69/No Report; Medical Skyline Dr; Agency assist Hwy 12 MP 55; Suspicious Hwy 13 MP 11/Unable to Locate; Accidental gunshot wound Hwy 14 MP 23/Report Taken; Identity theft Fir Rd/No Report; Medical Hwy 13;
GPD
Commercial alarm Green Acres Ln; Loose dog E N 5th St; Fender bender Gville;
CPD
Loose dog Bash St;
Tuesday, September 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicle Old Hwy 7; Emergency beacon, accidental SOS, Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Parking problem Doumecq Rd/No Report; Cows in roadway Hwy 95 MP 235;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hwy 13 MP 13; Medical Battle Ridge Rd; Vandalism Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Medical Linder Ln; Welfare check Hwy 12 MP 75/No Report; Fraud Elk City Wagon Rd/No Report; Vandalism Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Citizen dispute Clear Creek Rd/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 172; Dementia problems Pete King Ridge/No Report; Medical Larradon Dr; Weapons offense Beaverslide Rd/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Possible contempt of court W Main St; Report of dog attack Grangeville area; Fender bender N Hall St;
Wednesday September 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Fire Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Trespassing River Front Rd/Report Taken; Traffic offense Grangeville area/Unable to Locate; Disorderly W Main St; Medical Cooper St White Bird; Welfare check Canyon View Rd/No Report; Illegal burning, no burn ban in effect S Main St/No Report; Residential alarm Wingfield Ln/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hwy 13 MP 13; VIN Tinker Ln; Abandoned vehicle Main St; Runaway juvenile Newsome Rd Harpster/Report Taken; Medical Sweeney Hill Rd; Dog bite Esther St; Medical Red Fir Rd; Possible domestic dispute Fir Rd Kamiah/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Medical S College St; Loose dogs Scott & Madison St; Suspicious activity E Main St;
CPD
Medical transfer Sacred Heart; Juvenile problem Lewiston St; Medical King St;
Thursday, September 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Fire John Day Creek; One vehicle non-injury accident Lake Rd & Tolo Lake Rd/Report Taken; Cow problem Hwy 13 MP 5/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Red Rock & Old Hwy 7; One vehicle non-injury accident Red Rock Rd/Report Taken; Medical S Main St; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 191/Transferred to ISP; Lewis County Warrant arrest of a 60 yoa Craigmont male W Main St; Fish and Game Windmill Creek Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Disorderly Dike St/No Report; Trespassing Crane Hill Rd/No Report; Harassment Pine Rd/Report Taken; Medical Adams Grade Rd;
GPD
Medical N Myrtle St; Medical South E St;
Friday, September 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 227/No Report; Utility Problem Hwy 95 MP 241/Transferred; Fraud Grangeville Area/Report Taken; Accident w/ Damages Hwy 95 MP 187/Report Taken; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 240/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 14 MP 5/No Report; Fraud Old White Bird Hill Rd/No Report; Disorderly Deer Creek Rd/No Report; Vehicle Theft Georgianna Drive/No Report; Animal Neglect Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Fraud Gulch Rd/No Report; Suspicious 1st St/No Report; Found Property Boulder Creek/Transferred; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 237/No Report; Illegal Burning Cove Rd/No Report; Citizen Assist Gospel Hump/No Report; Medical Everest St; Custodial Interference Grangeville Salmon Rd/Report Taken; Accident w/ Injuries Substation Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency Assist 1st St/Transferred; Found Property Front St/Report Taken; Traffic Offense Thenon St/Unable to Locate; Welfare Check Woodland Rd/No Report; Fraud Woodland Rd/No Report; Abandoned Vehicle Main St/Pending; Fraud PFI Extension/No Report; Medical Hwy 13 MP 24.5; Property Damage Ridgeway Drive/No Report; Contempt of Court Main St/Resulted in citation to 37yo Wendell man for Interlock Device; Disabled Vehicle Lukes Gulch/No Report; Emergency Beacon Eagle Creek/No Report; Medical Main St; Disorderly Dike St/Unfounded;
GPD
Animal Neglect East North 5th St; Found Property West North St; Transfer Grangeville Aiport;
CPD
Medical East St; Animal Problem Front St;
Saturday, September 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen Dispute South Main St/No Report; Communications Warren Wagon Rd/Unfounded;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Larradon Drive; Accident w/ Damages Glenwood Rd/Cite issued to 19yo Kooskia man for Failure to Report; Animal Problem Depot St/No Report; Animal Problem Woodland Rd/Unable to Locate; Emergency Beacon Fish Lake/No Report; Contempt of Court Hwy 12 MP 80/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 74; Agency Assist 3rd St/Unable to Locate; Trespassing Adams Grade/No Report; Traffic Stop Riverview Drive/Resulted in the arrest of 20 year old Kamiah man for 3 warrants;
GPD
Medical Aspen Lane;
Sunday, September 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic Hazard Hwy 13 MP 9/Transferred; Property Damage End Rd/Report Taken; Animal Problem Rapid River/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 251/Unable to Locate; Cow Problem Homestead Rd/No Report; Vicious Animal Cottonwood Area/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic Stop Main St/Citation issued to 51yo Kooskia woman for DUI; Medical Lamb Grade; Medical Hobart Rd; Animal Problem B Fir Rd/Cite issued to 52yo Kamiah woman for Dog at Large; Agency Assist 12th St/No Report; Traffic Hazard Toll Rd/No Report; Agency Assist Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 12 MP 66/Unable to Locate; Agency Assist Ridgewood Drive/No Report; Arrest Hwy 12 MP 66/Resulted in the arrest of 18yo Harspter woman for DWP and Marijuana/Paraphernalia; Alarm Flying Eagle Rd/No Report;
GPD
Suspicious West South St; Domestic Dispute South Idaho Ave;
CPD
Medical King St.
