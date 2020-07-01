Idaho County Weekly Log
6/22/2020 TO 6/28/2020
Monday, June 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 210/No Report; Abandoned Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 218/Tagged for tow; Cow Problem Johnson Cutoff Rd/No report; Theft Hwy 95 MP 250/Item located no report; Missing Person Hells Canyon/located no report; Cow Problem Hwy 95 MP 263/No Report; Trespassing Denver Cemetery Rd/No Report; VIN Inspection Old Pollock Rd; Suspicious Whitetail Dr/No report; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 196 NB/UTL; Suspicious Hwy 95 MP 205/UTL; Medical Hwy 95; Non injury Accident 7 Devils Rd and Hwy 95/No Report; Theft Keuterville Rd/No Report; Abandoned Vehicle Stites Rd; Traffic Offense Vreiling Rd/UTL;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Dike Str; Medical Friendship Ln; Cow Problem Hwy 14 MP 12/No Report; Trespassing Rivers Loop Rd/Report Taken; Traffic Hazard Hwy 162 MP 17/Transferred to ITD; Agency Assist Kamiah; Theft Willow Str/No Report; Cite and Release of a 63 year old Kamiah male for DWP and Failure to Yield; Animal Problem Ridgewood Dr/No report; Medical Rock Rd; Theft Paradise Rd/No Report;
GPD
Idaho County warrant arrest of a 49 year old Grangeville male;
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Grangeville/Riggins
Extra Patrol Golden Acres Dr; Disorderly S Main Riggins/No Report; Non Injury Accident Hwy 95 MP 260/Report Taken; Welfare Check Hwy 95 MP 236/No Report; Missing Person Case Rd/Located no report; Theft North Main/No Report; Citizen Assist Stites Rd/Unfounded; Agency Assist Mount Idaho Grade Rd; Disoderly Island Bar/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
VIN Inspection Esther Str; Cow Problem Hwy 14 MP 39/No report; Non Injury Accident Hwy 13 MP 2.5/Unfounded; Found Property Hwy 12 MP 90/No report; Welfare Check Valley Dr; Attempt to Locate Hwy 12/Information Only; Theft Kings Bluff Rd/Unfounded; Deliver Message Ohara Campground/Delivered; Missing Person Harpster Dr/Located No report;
GPD
Non injury accident C Str; Welfare Check Scott Str; Animal Problem Cunningham and State St; Disorderly North Hall; Theft West N 5th Str;
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned Vehicle Hwy 95; Cow Problem Hwy 13 MP 9; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 265/UTL; Medical Barn Rd; Disorderly South Main/Citation issued; Disorderly Warren/No report; VIN Inspection Riener Rd; Found Property Hwy 95 MP 187.5; Juvenile Problem Hwy 95 MP 239/Transferred; Disorderly Hammer Creek Campground/No report; DUI Warren Wagon Rd/Other agency arrest;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a 56 year old Kamiah male for Contempt of Court and Possession; Agency Assist TomTaha Crk/Report taken; Traffic Offense Hwy 12 MP 74/Transferred; Death Tahoe Loop Rd/Report Taken; Traffic Offense Hwy 12/UTL; Theft Paradise Dr/No Report; Fire Rivers Edge Rd/Transferred; Agency Assist Jerry Johnson Hot Springs/Information Only; Medical China Garden Rd; Mental Problems Thenon Str; 31 year old WA male arrested for DWP Hwy 12; Fireworks Broadway; Citizen Assist Rabbit Creek/Civil Problem; Cow Problem Hwy 14 MP 41; Welfare check Hwy 162 MP 16/Located and fine;
GPD
Non Injury Accident; Citizen Assist South East 1st; Suspicious West Main Str; Vandalism Maple Court; Animal Problem Florence Str;
CPD
Alarm School Str; Medical Transfer;
June 25, 2020
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen Dispute Slate Crk Rd/Civil Only; Welfare check Hoots Ln/No report; Medical Kirkwood Ranch; Medical Algoma St; Vehicle Fire Fish Hatchery Rd; Communications Case Rd/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 NB/UTL;
Kooskia/Elk City
Vandalism Woodland Rd; Traffic offense Hwy 12 MP 71/UTL; Medical Selway Rd; Welfare Check Hwy 12 and Harris Ridge/No Report; Mental Problems Thenon Str/No Report; Threatening Woodland Rd/No Report; Animal Neglect Lamb Grade/No report; Theft Tom Taha Crk/Report Taken; Non Injury Accident Lightening Crk Rd/Report Taken; Traffic Offense Hwy 12 MP 67/UTL; Pornography Rocky Point Rd; Non Injury Accident Glenwood Rd; Report Taken; Cow Problem Hwy 14 MP 41; Fireworks Front Str; Suspicious Adams Grade Rd/No Report;
GPD
Suspicious East S Str; Juvenile Problem Cunningham and Idaho Str; Theft Park Str; Harassment Nezperce Str;
June 26, 2020
Grangeville/Riggins
Fraud Canyon Rd/No Report; Fish and Game Sesech Meadows; Extra Patrol Lucille; Extra Patrol Grangeville Salmon Rd; VIN Inspection Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Animal Neglect Lyons Camp Rd; VIN Inspection Blacktail View; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 206; Non Injury Accident Hwy 95 MP 225/Transferred; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 SB Ctwd/UTL; Cite and Release of a 29 year old OR man for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious Paradise Rd/No Report; Medical Broadway; Extra Patrol Adams Grade Rd; Medical State St; Extra Patrol Lightening Crk Rd; Extra Patrol Paradise Dr; Fireworks Hwy 13 MP 10;
GPD
Suspicious; Citizen Dispute E North Str; Suspicious North E 6th Str; Suspicious W Main St; Medical Lions Park; Vicious Animal Wet North 6th;
CPD
Animal Problem King Str; VIN Inspection; Mental Problems Lewiston Str;
June 27, 2020
Grangeville/Riggins
Welfare Check Hwy 95 MP 249/UTL; Medical Harpster RV Park; Citizen Dispute Fish Creek Campground/Transferred; Medical Red Barn Ln; Citizen Dispute Heath Dr/Civil Only; Welfare Check Grangeville Salmon Rd/No report; Disorderly Fish Crk Campground/No Report; Welfare Check 2nd Str/No report; Citizen Dispute Rapid River Rd/No Report; Traffic Hazard Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Welfare Check Grangeville Salmon Rd/UTL; Non Injury Accident Greencreek Rd and Dasenbrock Rd/Report Taken; Cite and Release for Possession Marijuana and Possession Paraphernalia for a 38 year old IN female/Main Str;
Kooskia/Elk City
Trespassing Rio Vista Ln/Civil Only; Medical Quail Ln; Injury Accident 500 Rd/Report Taken; Citizen Dispute Pine Rd/No report; Bonner County Warrant arrest of a 44 year old WA man; Fish and Game Pleasant Valley Rd/Transferred; Agency Assist Kamiah; Sex Offense Celestial Way/Report needs Follow up; Suspicious/Extra Patrol Adams Grade and Caribel Rd; Fireworks Pineridge Sub;
GPD
Domestic Dispute NW 5th St; Disorderly Hwy 95 MP 240; Suspicious City Park; Suspicious Main Str;
CPD
Medical Bash Str;
June 28, 2020
Grangeville/Riggins
Cite and Release for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia of a 63 year old WA male/Highway 95 MP 248; Suspicious Race Crk; Non Injury accident Vinegar Crk/No Report; Emergency Sheep Lake; Non Injury Accident Hwy 95 MP 213/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
House Check;
GPD
Fall West Main Str; Citizen Assist NE 2nd Str; Citizen Assist Main Str; Medical NE 2nd Str; Found Property Idaho Str; Theft West Main;
