RECORDS – DISPATCH LOG – ISSUE 2
Idaho County
Weekly Log
12/23/2019 TO 12/29/2019
Monday, December 23, 2019
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Vollmer Str in Fenn; Assault Cooper Str in White Bird; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 192; Trespassing Reservation Line Rd; Fish and Game Mager Ln; Trespassing 2nd Str Ferdinand; Deliver Message Cash Ln; Assault Hwy 95 and the Depot; Suspicious Hwy 95 MP 265 – 267;
Kooskia/Elk City
Animal Noise Lightening Crk Rd; Citizen Assist Clearwater Rd; Citizen Assist Stites; Non-injury Accident Clearwater Valley Market Parking lot; Non-injury accident Hwy 12 and Valley Dr;
GPD
House Check N B Str; Parking Problem Madison and Scott Str; Suicide Threat Washington Ave;
Tuesday December 24, 2019
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 259 SB; Traffic Stop resulted in the arrest of a 21 year old Riggins man for DUI and drug offenses;
Kooskia/Elk City
Trespassing Motherlode Rd; Stalking Big Buck Rd; Suspicious West Str; Suspicious Caribel Rd; Fire Lukes Gulch Rd; Traffic stop resulting in the Kootenai County warrant arrest of a 52 year old WA man; Agency Assist Cassie Str Kamiah;
GPD
Disorderly East Main; Medical N State Str; Animal Problem West Main; Medical N State Str; Fireworks S Blvd; Suspicious vehicle Family Dollar;
Wednesday, December 25, 2019
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Cassie Str Kamiah; Medical Roby Rd; Medical Beaverslide; Non-injury accident Wild Plum Ln; Suicide Threat West St;
GPD
Citizen Assist W Main;
CPD
Medical Transfer; Medical Transfer;
Thursday, December 26, 2019
Grangeville/Riggins
Welfare Check Hwy 95 MP 234 – 237; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 250; Fire Salmon River Rd; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 190; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 258; Nezperce County warrant arrest of a 23 year old White Bird man; Trespassing 2nd Str Ferdinand; Injury Accident Hwy 95 MP 250;
Kooskia/Elk City
Arrest of 49 year old Stites female for Resist and Obstruct; Parking Problem Hwy 13; Suspicious Hwy 12 MP 69; Animal Noise Lightening Creek Rd; VIN Inspection Battel Ridge Rd; VIN Inspection Buffalo Gulch Rd; Animal Neglect Kidder Ridge Rd; Animal Problem River Junction RV Park; Vicious Animal East Str; Medical Chief Looking Glass Ln; Agency Assist S Peach Str Kamiah;
GPD
Medical N Myrtle; Parking Problem WN 3rd; Medical WS 1st; Parking Problem W Main Str; VIN Inspection South A; Domestic Dispute ES 1st; Suspicious North A Str; Medical Cash and Carry Parking lot;
CPD
Medical School Str; Medical Transfer;
Friday, December 27, 2019
Grangeville/Riggins
VIN Inspection Lustig Rd; Fire Hwy 95 MP 242;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Three Bear Ln; Trespassing Extension Rd; Animal Problem View Rd; Fish and Game Front Str; Medical Hwy 12;
GPD
Extra Patrol Hill Str; Communications N Blvd and EN 3rd; Citizen Assist Downtowner; Juvenile Problem Establishment; Suspicious S Hall Str;
CPD
Animal Noise Bash Str;
Saturday, December 28, 2019
Grangeville/Riggins
Non-injury accident Cove Rd; Citizen Assist Truck Rte; Traffic Offense East Rd and Fenn Rd; Citizen Assist 2nd Str Ferdinand;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Patrick Henry Ct; Fish and Game Hwy 13; Citizen Assist Chief Looking Glass Ln; Traffic Hazard Hwy 12 MP 70; Suspicious Hwy 12; Trespassing PFI Extension; Injury Accident Elk City Wagon Rd and Gunter Rd; Fire Snyder Rd; Welfare Check Hobart Rd; Suspicious Main Str Stites; Traffic Stop resulted in the arrest of a 62 year old Kooskia man for Felony DUI;
GPD
Harassment Establishment; Non-injury S Meadow and ES Str; Medical N Myrtle Str; Juvenile Problem North Idaho Cenex;
CPD
Medical N Str;
Sunday, December 29, 2019
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic Offense Johnson Cutoff Rd; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 195; Suspicious Grangeville Salmon Rd; Non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 240;
Kooskia/Elk City
Trespassing PFI Extension; Suspicious Fort Misery Rd; Cow Problem Hwy 13; Injury accident Ridgewood Dr;
GPD
Agency Assist South Meadow and 2nd Str; Medical N State St; Citizen Assist N Myrtle Str; Burglary North D Str; Medical W Cunningham; Citizen Assist Scott Str;
