RECORDS – DISPATCH LOG – ISSUE 6
IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
1/20/2020 TO 1/26/2020
Monday, January 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Property damage Purdy Rd/No Report; VIN Hwy 95 N;
Kooskia/Elk City
Possible DUI Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; VIN Airport Rd; Slide off Caribel Rd/No Report; Domestic dispute Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report;
GPD
Suspicious subject S Idaho Ave;
CPD
Medical transfer Airport Rd;
Tuesday, January 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Agency assist Hidden Ranch Rd/No Report; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 230; Delivered message Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Rocks in roadway Hwy 12 MP 12-13/Transferred to ITD;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Three Bear Ln; Domestic dispute Caribel Rd/Report Taken; Death Clear Creek Rd/Report Taken; Medical East St Stites; Rock slide in roadway Hwy 12 MP 75/Transferred to ITD; Cow problem Winona & Hwy 162; Citizen assist Elk City area/No Report;
GPD
Medical transfer Airport Rd; Juvenile problem S Idaho Ave;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Wednesday, January 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Injury one vehicle accident Greencreek Rd/Report Taken; Domestic dispute Norma Ave Ferdinand/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Unsecure premises Hwy 12 MP 69; Rocks in roadway Hwy 13 MP 12-13/Transferred to ITD; Theft of vehicle Skyline Dr/No Report; Domestic dispute Clearwater Ave/No Report; Medical Front St; Possible wanted person Clearwater St/No Report; Possible contempt of court Winter Ave/No Report;
GPD
Vicious dog South E St; Bad check E Main St; Medical E N 2nd St; Slide off Crook St; Medical W N 2nd St; Non-injury two vehicle accident South Idaho; Agency assist for backup W Main St;
CPD
Medical transfer Lewiston St;
Thursday, January 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Pursuit resulting in the arrest of a 31 yoa Craigmont male for Eluding a Police Officer, DUI, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 260; Abandoned vehicle Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Medical S Main St Riggins; Trespassing Fish Hatchery Rd/No Report; Medical Main St; Medical Radar Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Vicious dogs Glenwood Rd/No Report; Domestic dispute Main St Stites/No Report; Agency assist Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; Injury one vehicle accident Clearcreek Rd/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Kidder Ridge Rd/No Report; Loose dogs Pine Ridge area/No Report; Rocks in roadway Hwy 12 MP 111/Transferred to ITD;
GPD
Non-injury hit and run E Main St; Loose dogs E N 2nd & N Boulevard; Suspicious vehicle E N 3rd St;
Friday, January 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Assault Thornsprings Rd; Business alarm Hwy 95 N/No Report; Medical Snowhaven Rd; Medical transfer Kootenai; Harassment W Main St/No Report; Hit and run Main St Riggins/Pending; Suspicious N Main St/Pending; Injury one vehicle vs boulder accident Hwy 95 MP 175/Report Taken; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 27 yoa Wenatchee, WA female for Possession of a Controlled Substance/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 254;
Kooskia/Elk City
Trees in roadway Woodland Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Pedestrian in the highway Hwy 12 MP 71/Unable to Locate; Welfare check Dalton Acres Rd/No Report;
GPD
Juvenile problem South E St; Medical Scott St; Traffic resulting in the arrest of an 18 yoa Ferdinand male for DUI Truck Rt;
Saturday, January 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Hwy 95 S; Non-injury one vehicle accident Greencreek Rd/Report Taken; Loose cow Elk Haven Circle/No Report; Poached cow elk Van Creek/Transferred to Fish & Game; Rock slide Hwy 162 MP 6/Transferred to ITD; VIN Main St; Medical Snowhaven Rd; Vehicle fire, resulting in the cite and release of a 18 yoa White Bird male for DWP Pittsburg Saddle;
Kooskia/Elk City
Non injury one vehicle accident Kidder Ridge Rd/No Report;
GPD
Vandalism N Main St; Theft of vehicle Main St; Suspicious vehicle S Idaho St; Suicide threat East Main St;
CPD
Medical East St; Medical transfer St Joes;
Sunday, January 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Radar Rd; Fire Moughmer Point Rd; Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 213/Transferred to ITD; Death Hwy 95 S/Report Taken; Loose cows Johnston Cutoff Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Attempted burglary Hwy 12/Unable to Locate; Citizen assist Main St Stites/No Report; Agency assist for suicidal subject Hwy 12 MP 67; Theft of money/scam Hwy 13/No Report; Missing person, located & returned home, Schuster Ln/No Report;
GPD
Found wallet E Main St; Extra patrol Hill St; Possible gunshots E South 5th St; Welfare check South East St; Welfare check South East St;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.