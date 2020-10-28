10/19/2020 TO 10/25/2020
Monday, October 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 & Lake Rd; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 232; Runaway juvenile Clarkston area/No Report; Reckless driving Old Pollock Rd/No Report; VIN Flying B Ln; Harassment Norma Ave Ferdinand/No Report; Cow in roadway Hwy 95 MP 261; Medical Radar Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Deer vs vehicle Hwy 12 MP 72.5/No Report; Cows in roadway Hwy 12 MP 73; Vicious dogs Shenandoah Dr/Pending; Medical Hwy 12 MP 74; Welfare check E Pine Ave/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 173/Transferred to ISP; Fender bender x3 Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Injured hawk Hwy 12 MP 73/Transferred to Fish & Game; Vandalism of grave site Harpster area/No Report; Harassment Division St Craigmont/Transferred to Lewis County; Parking problem Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Cow vs vehicle, non-injury Leitch Creek & Long Bluff Rd/Report Taken; Agency assist 3rd St Kamiah;
GPD
Parking problem Tamera Dr; Citizen dispute N College St; Suspicious activity South East St; Medical N Myrtle;
CPD
Medical transfer Grangeville;
Tuesday, October 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Dead deer in roadway Hwy 95 MP 210/Transferred to ITD; Possible haz mat spill Paul Ln/No Report; Medical Main St White Bird; Report of pedestrian in the roadway Hwy 95 MP 223/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Loitering Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Extra patrol Hwy 13; Fraud, phone scam, Glenwood Rd/No Report; Fraud Madison Ln/No Report; VIN S Front Rd; VIN Battleridge Rd; VIN Turner Ln; Medical Cedar Creek Rd; Suspicious vehicle Kidder Ridge Rd/No Report; Medical Hwy 13 MP 24; Report of reckless motorcycle Front St/Unable to Locate; Citizen assist Glenwood Rd/No Report; Medical Mill St;
GPD
Medical South B St; Threatening W Main St;
Wednesday, October 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 197/Transferred to ISP; Death Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Illegal logging operation Cove Rd/Transferred to FS; Medical Lucile Rd; Cows out Hwy 7 & Jessup Rd; Civil standby Schumacher Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Threatening Esther Spur/No Report; Citizen assist Andrew Jackson Way/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 13 MP 23; Cows out Hwy 14 MP 2; Citizen dispute Hwy 13 MP 20/No Report – Civil; Suspicious subject resulted in the arrest of 40 yoa Kamiah male for Idaho County Warrant Adam’s Grade Rd;
GPD
Medical South B St; Vandalism South C St; Loose dog W Main St; Loose dog E Main St; Custodial interference E South 6th St; Medical Hill St;
Thursday, October 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Lost hunter, located & OK, Warren area/No Report; Report of reckless driving Golden Acres/Pending; Custodial interference White Bird SB/Transferred to Adams County; Report of hunters trespassing and hunting out of season Cove Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Medical Heath Dr;
Kooskia/Elk City
VIN Woodland Rd; Loose dog resulted in the cite and release of a 18 yoa Kamiah male for Dog At Large Mule Deer Dr; Medical Sweeney Hill Rd; Extra patrol Leitch Creek & Clear Creek; Medical East St Stites; Suspicious vehicle Cashway Rd/Unable to Locate; Report of juvenile found with vape pen Hwy 13 MP 24/Pending; Possible DUI Hwy 12 MP 161/Transferred to ISP; Agency assist Reflection Dr/No Report;
GPD
Welfare check N College St; Business alarm S Idaho Ave; Suicide attempt Washington Ave; Extra patrol South C St;
CPD
Suspicious activity Hwy 95 MP 255/Unable to Locate;
Friday, October 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Doumecq Rd; Cows out Hwy 95 MP 260; Suspicious Hwy 95 MP 245/Pending; Medical Big Salmon Rd; Citizen dispute over property line Slate Creek Rd/No Report – Civil; Structure fire Hwy 95 MP 174;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; VIN Hwy 13 MP 21.5; VIN Lee Rd; Hit and run Hwy 12 MP 157/Report Taken; Report of shooting from roadway Leitch Creek/Unable to Locate; Citizen assist Roby Rd/No Report; Cows in roadway Hwy 14 MP 11; Slide off Hwy 12 MP 136/No Report;
GPD
Utility problem N State St; Assault W N 6th St; Loose dog E Main St; Suicidal threats W North 2nd St; Utility problem N State St;
Saturday, October 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Attempt to Locate Hwy 12/No Report; Slide off Graves Creek Rd/No Report; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 220/Report Taken; Trespassing Milt Springs Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 212/Unable to Locate; Cows out Happy Hollow Rd/No Report; Cows in roadway Hwy 95 MP 230; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 216/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Slide off Motherlode Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Glenwood Rd/Unable to Locate; Report of power line hanging low Hwy 14 MP 38/Transferred to ICLP/Avista; Medical Hwy 13 MP 23/Unable to Locate; Medical Clear Creek Rd; Power outage Crooked River Rd/Transferred to Avista; Domestic dispute Old Town Rd/Transferred to Tribal Police;
GPD
Report of subject running down the stree barefoot barely clothed resulting in the arrest of an 18 yoa Grangeville male for Disorderly Conduct W Main St; Vicious dog North D St; Medical W N 2nd St; Report of dog out in the cold Nez Perce St;
CPD
Citizen assist North St; Report of two dogs fighting Gilmore St;
Sunday, October 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Cows out Elk Ridge Ln;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of possible burglary Ping St/No Report; Medical Hwy 13 MP 13; Prowler Thorn Springs Rd; Report of geese possibly being frozen Elk City area/Transferred to Fish & Game; Report of property damage Mule Deer Dr/No Report – Civil; Trespassing Red Fir Rd/No Report; Suicide threats Suttler Creek Rd/No Report; Harassment Rangeline Dr/No Report;
GPD
Phone scam Lincoln Ave; 911 hang ups E North 2nd St
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.