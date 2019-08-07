IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
Monday, July 29
Grangeville/Riggins
Vandalism of street signs Seven Devils Rd/No Report; Suspicious activity Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; Littering Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; Injury one vehicle accident Kube Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Vandalism of equipment and suspicious activity Motherlode Rd/No Report; Custodial interference Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Domestic dispute Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Theft of phone/Report Taken; Suspicious vehicle Hwy 12 MP 72/No Report; Suspicious person Ping St/No Report; Theft of vehicle Maggie Butte Rd/No Report; Lost property Main St/Report Taken; Medical Battleridge Rd; Theft of phone Hwy 13/No Report;
GPD
Medical E N 2nd St; Neighbor harassing dogs N Blvd; Civil standby South E St; Vehicle theft Nezperce Ave; Medical N State St; Medical Nine Pipe Lane; Vicious animal E S 2nd St; Report of juvenile males on bike riding in and out of traffic Main St; Suspicious male Hill St & North B St;
Tuesday, July 30
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Big Salmon Rd; Extra patrol Whitetail Dr; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 238/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Trespassing Hwy 13 MP 23/No Report; Trespassing Selway Rd/Report Taken;
GPD
Injured deer Truck Rt & Nezperce; Theft of propane tanks Main St; Loose dog E S 3rd St; Found property W S 1st St; Gas skip Main St; Report of semi truck high centered Hwy 95 MP 240; Extra patrol Hill St; Theft of bikes South E St;
Wednesday, July 31
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 N; Forgery Burgdorf area/Pending; VIN Seven Devils Rd; Trespassing Slate Creek Rd/Pending; Report of semi truck parking blocking view Hwy 95 & Church St Riggins/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Day Rd & Truck Rt/Report Taken; Suicide attempt Rapid River Rd/No Report; Medical S Main St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist on unsecure premises Hwy 12 MP 66; 911 hangups E Pine Ave/No Report; Dead deer needing removed from roadway Hwy 12/Transferred to ITD; VIN Main St; Injured fawn in roadway Hwy 12 MP 75/No Report; Theft of trailer Paradise Dr/Pending; Vandalism Hwy 12 MP 91/Report Taken; Possible one vehicle accident Tahoe area/Unable to Locate; Disorderly 3rd Ave/No Report; Reckless driving Toll Rd; Intoxication Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report;
GPD
Medical W N 2nd St; Theft of money Cunningham St; Medical E N 2nd St; Fraud E S 2nd St; Alarm N 2nd St;
Thursday, August 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Agency assist on officer not answer status checks Hwy 7 MP 15/No Report; VIN Tolo Lake Rd; Suspicious vehicle Hwy 95 MP 263/No Report; Death Grangeville Salmon Rd; Report of dog being ran over Airport Rd/No Report; Trespassing Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Civil standby Hwy 95 N; VIN Large Ln; Tire debris in roadway Hwy 95 MP 248/Transferred to ITD; Reckless driver Day Rd/No Report; Medical Big Salmon Rd; Non-injury two vehicle accident Hwy 13 MP 4/Report Taken; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 212/Transferred to Adams County; Medical Hwy 95 MP 183; Semi truck blocking roadway Johnson Cutoff Rd/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Domestic dispute Main St/No Report; Theft Quail Ln/Report Taken; Fender bender Rivers Loop/No Report; Suspicious activity Lukes Gulch Rd; Abandoned vehicle, tagged for tow Big Cedar; Mental problems Hwy 12 MP 72; Traffic offense Hwy 12 MP 117/No Report;
GPD
Parking problem 3rd & State St; Non-injury two vehicle accident N State St; Disorderly N Myrtle; Rental problem S College St; Suspicious person Hill & Cunningham St; Citizen dispute N Junction St; Barking dogs North A St; Business alarm N 2nd St;
Friday, August 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Attempt to Locate Robie Rd/No Report; Medical River St White Bird; Non-injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 199/Report Taken; Pedestrian ran over by vehicle Main St Riggins/No Report; Suicide threat S Main St/No Report; Civil standby S Main St Riggins; Elder abuse Heath Dr/No Report; Domestic dispute Cow Creek Rd/No Report; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 185/No Report; 911 hangups Lake Creek Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Fall Ave; VIN Lee Rd; Medical Hwy 12 MP 91; House check Chief Looking Glass Ln; Fire Soda Creek Rd/Transferred to FS; Medical Hwy 162; Vandalism of soda machine N Main St; Theft of camper Harrisburg Ln/No Report; Extra patrol Elk Creek Rd; Clearwater County Warrant arrest of a 26 yoa Stites male Main St Stites; Me
GPD
Domestic dispute resulting in the arrest of a 30 yoa Grangeville male for Felony Domestic Battery North C St; Fraud N Idaho Ave; Medical N State St; Theft North C St; Loose dog Main St;
Saturday, August 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Ponderosa Ridge Ln; Two vehicle injury accident Hwy 95 MP 205/Transferred to ISP; Medical Big Salmon Rd; Citizen dispute N Main St/No Report; Theft of construction materials Airport Rd/No Report; Report of intoxicated pedestrian walking in roadway Day Rd/No Report; Theft of bank bag Warren Wagon Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Ridgewood Dr; Assault River’s Edge Rd/Report Taken; Extra patrol Friendship Ln; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 34 yoa Kooskia male for DUI Toll Rd;
GPD
Medical N State St; Disorderly S E 3rd & Hall; Medical Main St;
CPD
Prank phone calls Foster Ave;
Sunday, August 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Domestic dispute Hwy 95 MP 203/No Report; Utility problem Fenn area/No Report; Trespassing Mackey Bar/Report Taken; Medical Keuterville Rd; Forest fire Nez Perce Lake Secesh area; Dead deer needing removed from roadway Hwy 7 & Kube Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Red River Rd; Cougar sighting Wall Creek Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Deer vs motorcycle non-injury accident Hwy 12 MP 129/No Report; Injury two vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 157/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Citizen dispute E N 2nd St; Theft of TV S E St;
CPD
Business alarm Lewiston St;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.