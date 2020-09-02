IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
8/24/2020 TO 8/30/2020
Monday, August 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Prowler Jack Pine Rd/No Report; Property damage Seven Devils Rd/Pending; Injured coyote Hwy 95 MP 266/Unable to Locate; Report of hit and run accident that took out fence Greencreek Rd/Report Taken; Cows out Hwy 95 MP 170/No Report; Medical S Main St; Welfare check Hwy 95 & Camas Rd/No Report; Vehicle dragging metal that was starting small fires Hwy 95 MP 198/No Report; 911 hangups turned into medical Red Rock Rd; Citizen assist Grangeville/Pending; Welfare check Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Possible burglary Shortcut Rd/Unable to Locate; Possible DUI Gill Point Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Trespassing Adams Grade/No Report; Medical Kamiah; Civil standby Range Line Dr/No Report; Weapon offense Ridgewood Dr/No Report; VIN Hobart Rd; Mental problems Stites/No Report; Reckless driving Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Extra patrol Hwy 13;
CPD
Domestic dispute Bash St; Medical transfer to Kootenai;
Tuesday, August 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 162 MP 20/Unable to Locate; Lightening strike fire Porphyry Creek/Transferred to FS; Medical Nut Basin Rd; Medical Slate Creek Rd; Fencepost in roadway Hwy 95 MP 250/Transferred to ITD; Report of truck in truck ramp Hwy 95 MP 224/No Report; Possible DUI Hwy 95 MP 193/Transferred to Adams County; Traffic stop resulted in the cite and release of a 25 yoa Oceanside, CA male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Lukes Gulch Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Dead deer needing removed Ridgeway Dr/Transferred to Fish & Game; Dead deer needing removed Hwy 12/Transferred to Fish & Game; Abandoned vehicle Woodland Rd; Abandoned vehicle Deer Creek Rd; Medical Front St; Agency assist Hwy 12 MP 66/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Friendship Ln; Suspicious subject Adams Grade/No Report; VIN Esther St; VIN Clear Creek; Injury two vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 163/Transferred to ISP; Report of animal neglect Franklin Dr/No Report;
GPD
Business alarm W North St; Citizen assist W Main St; Non-injury one vehicle property damage accident South C St; Medical North C St; Medical W N 2nd St; Barking dog North 3rd St; Attempt to Locate W North St; Report of transformer glowing Idaho & Elk St;
CPD
Suicide threats Lewiston St; Juveniles riding in the street Lewiston & Butler St;
Wednesday, August 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious activity Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; Mental problems Yellowbrook Rd/Pending; Vehicle vs deer Hwy 95 & Tolo Lake Rd/Report Taken; Medical River St White Bird;
Kooskia/Elk City
Abandoned vehicle Hwy 13 MP 13; Theft of mining claim Lolo Creek/Transferred to FS; Cows in roadway Toll Rd/Unable to Locate; VIN Hill St; Agency assist Kamiah/No Report; Loose horses Three Bear Ln/No Report; Agency assist for backup Kamiah/No Report;
GPD
Alarm South D St; Vandalism South C St; Suicide threat E North St; Medical E North St;
CPD
Medical transfer Providence;
Thursday, August 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Main St Riggins; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 14 MP 2.5; Citizen dispute Getta Creek Rd/No Report; Threatening Golden Acres/No Report; Citizen dispute Hoots Ln/No Report; Report of possible DUI, resulted in the cite and release of a 64 yoa Riggins male for DUI Hwy 95 MP 190; Valley County Warrant arrest of a 47 yoa Grangeville male Main St; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 267/No Report; Two vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 250/Report Taken; VIN Rapid River Rd; Barking dogs Park St/No Report; Harassment Shingle Creek Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Harassment Chief Lawyer St/No Report; Fraud Front St/No Report; Medical Ridgewood Dr; Agency assist Idaho St Kamiah;
GPD
Suspicious subject E Main St; Suspicious smell Scott St; Trespassing W Main St;
CPD
VIN East St;
Friday, August 28
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle Stites Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 210/No Report; Extra patrol Old Pollock Rd; Extra patrol Seven Devils; Drugs Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Extra patrol Airport Rd; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 220/Report Taken; Trespassing Chinook Circle/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Ridgewood Dr; Cows in roadway Lamb Grade/No Report; VIN Hwy 12; Cows in roadway Woodland Rd/No Report; Vicious dog Mill Rd/No Report; Littering Clearwater Ave/No Report; Vandalism of lock Winona Grade/No Report; Medical Hidden Springs Rd; Welfare check Woodland Rd/No Report; Suspicious activity Ridgewood Dr/No Report;
GPD
Loitering N State St; Animal problem W Main St; Reckless driving N Myrtle St; Fish & Game W Main St; Suspicious activity E Main St;
Saturday, August 29
Grangeville/Riggins
Disorderly Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Fender bender S Main St Riggins/No Report; Injured deer Grangeville Salmon Rd/Transferred to FS; Neighbor dispute Getta Creek Rd/No Report; VIN Indian Creek; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 268/Transferred to Lewis County; Suspicious activity Frontage Rd/No Report; Attempt To Locate, located & OK, Pittsburg Landing; Barking dogs Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Death Battle Ridge Rd; Welfare check Main St Kooskia/No Report; Assault Hemlock Rd/Report Taken; Non-injury motorcycle accident Hwy 12 MP 78/No Report; Medical N Glenwood Rd; Citizen assist Fish Lake/No Report; House check Chief Looking Glass Ln; Found property Hwy 14 MP 33.7;
GPD
Medical W N 2nd St; Loose dog Elm St;
CPD
Medical transfer Gritman;
Sunday, August 30
Grangeville/Riggins
Fire East Rd & Airport Rd; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 232; Medical Orchard View;
Kooskia/Elk City
Assault with a deadly weapon, resulting in the arrest of a 26 yoa Stites male for Aggravated Assault East St Stites; Agency assist Rock Rd/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 12 MP 74/No Report; Intoxicated pedestrian Hwy 13 & Hwy 12/No Report; Possible DUI Hwy 12 MP 69/Transferred to Lewis County; Domestic dispute East St Stites/No Report; Medical Trenary Rd; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 152/Transferred to ISP; Disorderly N Main St/No Report;
GPD
Death North B St; Business alarm E Main St; Mental problems Nez Perce St;
