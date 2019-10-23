RECORDS – DISPATCH LOG – ISSUE 43
IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
Monday, October 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical N Church St; Burglary alarm Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; Injury two vehicle accident Hwy 7 & Reservation Line Rd/Report Taken; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 54 yoa Grangeville male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Big Salmon Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Domestic dispute Woodland Rd/Transferred to Tribal Police; Medical Hwy 12 MP 68; Vicious dog Mill St/Unable to Locate; Domestic dispute Main St/No Report; Lost property Hwy 12 & Hwy 13/Report Taken; Medical Hwy 13 MP 24; Medical American River Rd; Fraudulent scam Beaverslide Rd/No Report; Traffic stop resulting in the cite and release of a 62 yoa Kooskia male for DWP/No Insurance;
GPD
Parking problem S Meadow St; Citizen assist issue Nez Perce St; Vicious animal E North 4th St; Bad check W S 1st St; Welfare check, subject OK South E St; Domestic dispute Cunningham St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes; Citizen assist with male with dementia Trestle Dr; Medical transfer Kootenai;
Tuesday, October 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Vicious dog Georgianna Dr/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Dewey Saddle Rd; Hunters trespassing Sunset Lane/Transferred to F&G; Weapons offense Georgianna Dr/Report Taken; Dog running loose in hwy Hwy 95 MP 223/No Report; Extra patrol Georgianna Dr; Theft of tools/guns Hwy 95 S/No Report – Civil; Harassment Twin House Rd/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 223-230; Loose dog Georgianna Dr/No Report; Report of loud noise, resulting in the cite and release of a 45 yoa Riggins male for Disturbing the Peace S Main St/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Attempt to Locate on missing persons FS RD 649 MP 37/No Report; Citizen assist Main St/No Report – Civil; Medical Red Fir Rd; Vandalism of tire Florence St Harpster/Report Taken; Suicidal threats Front St/No Report; Suspicious activity Front St/No Report; Report of male screaming Front St/Unable to Locate; Agency assist on burglary Woodland Rd;
GPD
Vicious dog W North St; Stalking Nez Perce St; Loose dog, returned to owner Tamera Dr; Suspicious activity W Main St;
CPD
Suspicious activity North St;
Wednesday, October 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Cattle trespassing McKenzie Creek/Pending; Welfare check Riggins area/Pending; Traffic offense Day Rd/No Report; Medical Water St White Bird;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Cashway Rd; Injury one vehicle rollover Hwy 12 MP 130/Transferred to ISP; Domestic dispute Front St/No Report; VIN Hwy 13; Fire Hwy 12 MP 85/Transferred to FS;
GPD
Medical Washington Ave; Business alarm E Main St; Loose dog E Main St; Deliver message North State St; Fire due to blown transformer Truck Rt/Transferred to Avista; Loose dog S E 9th St;
CPD
Protection order violation King St/Report Taken;
Thursday, October 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic offense Hwy 95 MP 250/Transferred to ISP;
Kooskia/Elk City
Domestic dispute Hwy 13 MP 13/Report Taken; Disorderly Kooskia area/No Report; Threatening Valley Dr/No Report;
GPD
Domestic dispute Crook St; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 38 yoa Grangeville male for DUI Jefferson & D St; Bad check Hwy 95 N;
CPD
Prowler East St/Unable to Locate; Medical transfer Kootenai; Violation of Protection Order King St; Loose dogs S Broadway; Violation of Protection Order King St;
Friday, October 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Welfare check, subject located & OK Burnt Creek/No Report; Child abuse White Bird Area/No Report; Non-injury one vehicle accident Red Rock Rd/Report Taken; Report of vehicle driving without any lights or tail lights Hwy 95 MP 245/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 245/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Big Cedar Rd; Problem with stud horse Pine Hollow/Pending; Lost gun Elk Summit/Report Taken; Agency assist on gas skip Hwy 12 MP 161/No Report; Theft of money Hwy 12 MP 74/Report Taken; Medical Hwy 12 MP 74; Citizen assist over vehicle Front St/No Report – Civil; Report of road hunters Woodland Rd/Transferred to F&G; Poached deer Lincoln Ave/Transferred to F&G; Residential burglary alarm resulting in the cite and release of a 57 yoa Kooskia female for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia/Contempt Court Quail Ln/Report Taken;
GPD
Medical W S 1st St; VIN North D St;
Saturday, October 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Old White Bird Hill Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 7 Schaeffer Rd/No Report; Report of loud music S Main St Riggins/No Report; Fire N Main St; Injury one vehicle rollover accident, resulting in the cite and release of a 42 yoa Cottonwood male for DUI Moughmer Point Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Esther Spur Rd; Agency assist for bar fight Kamiah; Medical Fall Ave; Medical Battle Ridge Rd; Abandoned vehicle Woodland Rd/No Report; Medical Falcon Ridge Rd;
GPD
Medical N Mrytle St;
CPD
Medical transfer Grangeville Airport;
Sunday, October 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Agency assist for traffic control on an accident Hwy 95 MP 266; 911 hangup Cougar Creek/No Report; Horses out Hwy 95 & Tolo Lake Rd/No Report; Medical Hwy 95 MP 200; Loud music, resulting in the cite and release of a 45 yoa male for Disturbing the Peace S Main St/Report Taken; Report of puppy mill Whitetail Dr/No Report; Powerline down Long Haul Rd/Transferred to Idaho County Light & Power;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist on bar fight Kamiah; Medical Valley Dr; Medical Woodland Rd; Medical Main St Elk City; Vicious dog resulted in the cite and release of a 69 yoa Kooskia male for Vicious Dog Front St; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 107/Report Taken; Theft of campaign signs Hwy 12 & Hwy 13/Report Taken; Medical Pine Grove Cemetery Dr; Traffic stop resulting in the cite and release of a 62 yoa Walla Walla, WA for DWP Hoots Ln;
GPD
House check Park St; Business alarm W Main St; Medical E S 9th St; Domestic dispute, resulting in the arrest of a 35 yoa Lewiston male for Resisting/Obstructing North & C St; Loose dog Main St;
CPD
Suspicious activity South 1st St; Medical transfer Kootenai; Medical transfer St Joes; Medical transfer St Joes;
