IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
12/30/2019 TO 1/5/2020
Monday, December 30
Grangeville/Riggins
VIN Old Pollock Rd; VIN Greencreek Rd; Large rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 228/Transferred to ITD; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 227; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 49 yoa Fenn male for Resisting/Obstructing and a 28 yoa Grangeville female for Felony Possession of Controlled Substance & cite and release of a 22 yoa Grangeville male for DWP Hwy 95 & Main St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Felony Domestic Battery arrest of a 39 yoa Kooskia male Winter Ave; Medical Hwy 12; Trespassing PFI Extension/Report Taken; Trespassing Motherlode Rd/Report Taken; Agency assist on pursuit Hwy 12 MP 75/Unable to Locate; Citizen dispute Main St Stites/No Report; Agency assist on prowler Dreyer Ln Kamiah; Prowler Skyline Dr/No Report;
GPD
Agency assist on intoxicated pedestrian W Main St; DUI arrest of a 39 yoa Grangeville female W Main St; Report of domestic dispute South E St; Bad check W Main St; Citizen assist for civil standby Crook St;
Tuesday, December 31
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Keuterville Rd; Medical Old Pollock Rd; One vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 234/Report Taken; Multiple slide offs Hwy 95 MP 234/No Report; Residential alarm Hwy 13/No Report; Threatening Burger St Riggins/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 175/Transferred to Adams County;
Kooskia/Elk City
Rockslide Hwy 12 MP 92-93/Transferred to ITD; Rockslide Hwy 12 MP 73/Unable to Locate; Report of neighbors shooting off guns in the air, found to be fireworks Dalton Acres Rd/No Report;
GPD
Reckless driving Elk St; Medical South East St; Parking problem N Myrtle St; Citizen dispute E South 2nd St; Harassment South E St; Overdose W South 1st St; Commercial burglary alarm South E St; Welfare check Truck Route;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes; Report of domestic dispute, resulting in the arrest of a 52 yoa Cottonwood male for Resisting/Obstructing Bash St;
Wednesday, January 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Trees down blocking roadway Hwy 14 MP 7-8/Transferred to ITD; Found drugs Meadow Grass Loop/Report Taken; Residential burglary alarm Shortcut Rd/No Report; Report of child’s sled in north bound lane Hwy 95 MP 243/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Trespassing PFI Extension/Report Taken; Unsecure premises Hwy 13/No Report;
GPD
Medical Aspen Ln;
Thursday, January 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Loose horses, owners contacted Knoll Ln & Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report;VIN Moughmer Point Rd; Injury one vehicle rollover accident, resulting in the DUI cite and release of a 28 yoa Kuna male Hwy 95 MP 204; Medical Deer Creek Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Clearwater Ave; Sex offense Thorn Springs Rd/Pending; Theft of hubcaps Chief Looking Glass Ln/No Report; Injured deer needing put down Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 13 MP 13;
GPD
Medical N Myrtle; Juvenile problem Crooks St; Medical Aspen Ln;
Friday, January 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 228; Abandoned vehicle Main St Riggins; Extra patrol Frontage Rd; Trespassing Stites Rd/Transferred to Tribal Police; Non-injury one vehicle hit and run Truck Rt & North B St/No Report; Agency assist to check on abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 259/No Report; VIN E North 5th & Grangeville Truck Rt/No Report; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 42 yoa Othello, WA male & a 31 yoa Othello, WA female for DUI/Possession of Methamphetamines/Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia and Child Endangerment Hwy 95 MP 261
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of neglected horses Ridgewood Dr & Hobart Rd/No Report; Abandoned vehicle 3rd & Esther; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 13 MP 23; Threatening Clear Creek Rd/No Report; Threatening Woodland Rd/No Report; Agency assist Airway Dr/Pending; Threatening River’s Edge Rd/No Report;
GPD
Possible prowler N College; Medical W N 2nd St; Abandoned vehicle E North St; Found counterfeit bill W Main St; Welfare check on subject W Main St; Fender bender Cunningham St;
CPD
Possible burglary East St;
Saturday, January 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic hazard, report of wood being in roadway Hwy 95 MP 226-230/No Report; Traffic, resulting in the cite and release of a 30 yoa Snohomish, WA male for Possession of Marijuana Hwy 95 & Cottonwood Butte Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Domestic dispute Hill St/No Report; VIN Tinker Creek Rd; Missing persons Hwy 14/No Report;
GPD
Abandoned vehicle South D St; Abandoned vehicle Crook St; Possible child abuse Grangeville area;
Sunday, January 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Loud music S Main St/No Report; Suspicious vehicle Cottonwood Butte Rd/Unable to Locate; Non injury one vehicle accident Toll Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Patrick Henry Lane; Report of someone shooting close to houses Big Cedar Rd/No Report; Threatening Highland Rd/No Report; Agency assist on accident report No Kid Ln/Report Taken; Agency assist Pleasant Valley Rd/No Report;
GPD
Possible juvenile party N Florence; Citizen assist W South 1st St; Suspicious subject W Main St; Utility problem Hall & Cunningham; Juvenile problem South E St;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.