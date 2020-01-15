IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG

12/30/2019 TO 1/5/2020

Monday, December 30

Grangeville/Riggins

VIN Old Pollock Rd; VIN Greencreek Rd; Large rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 228/Transferred to ITD; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 227; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 49 yoa Fenn male for Resisting/Obstructing and a 28 yoa Grangeville female for Felony Possession of Controlled Substance & cite and release of a 22 yoa Grangeville male for DWP Hwy 95 & Main St;

Kooskia/Elk City

Felony Domestic Battery arrest of a 39 yoa Kooskia male Winter Ave; Medical Hwy 12; Trespassing PFI Extension/Report Taken; Trespassing Motherlode Rd/Report Taken; Agency assist on pursuit Hwy 12 MP 75/Unable to Locate; Citizen dispute Main St Stites/No Report; Agency assist on prowler Dreyer Ln Kamiah; Prowler Skyline Dr/No Report;

GPD

Agency assist on intoxicated pedestrian W Main St; DUI arrest of a 39 yoa Grangeville female W Main St; Report of domestic dispute South E St; Bad check W Main St; Citizen assist for civil standby Crook St;

Tuesday, December 31

Grangeville/Riggins

Medical Keuterville Rd; Medical Old Pollock Rd; One vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 234/Report Taken; Multiple slide offs Hwy 95 MP 234/No Report; Residential alarm Hwy 13/No Report; Threatening Burger St Riggins/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 175/Transferred to Adams County;

Kooskia/Elk City

Rockslide Hwy 12 MP 92-93/Transferred to ITD; Rockslide Hwy 12 MP 73/Unable to Locate; Report of neighbors shooting off guns in the air, found to be fireworks Dalton Acres Rd/No Report;

GPD

Reckless driving Elk St; Medical South East St; Parking problem N Myrtle St; Citizen dispute E South 2nd St; Harassment South E St; Overdose W South 1st St; Commercial burglary alarm South E St; Welfare check Truck Route;

CPD

Medical transfer St Joes; Report of domestic dispute, resulting in the arrest of a 52 yoa Cottonwood male for Resisting/Obstructing Bash St;

Wednesday, January 1

Grangeville/Riggins

Trees down blocking roadway Hwy 14 MP 7-8/Transferred to ITD; Found drugs Meadow Grass Loop/Report Taken; Residential burglary alarm Shortcut Rd/No Report; Report of child’s sled in north bound lane Hwy 95 MP 243/Unable to Locate;

Kooskia/Elk City

Trespassing PFI Extension/Report Taken; Unsecure premises Hwy 13/No Report;

GPD

Medical Aspen Ln;

Thursday, January 2

Grangeville/Riggins

Loose horses, owners contacted Knoll Ln & Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report;VIN Moughmer Point Rd; Injury one vehicle rollover accident, resulting in the DUI cite and release of a 28 yoa Kuna male Hwy 95 MP 204; Medical Deer Creek Rd;

Kooskia/Elk City

Medical Clearwater Ave; Sex offense Thorn Springs Rd/Pending; Theft of hubcaps Chief Looking Glass Ln/No Report; Injured deer needing put down Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 13 MP 13;

GPD

Medical N Myrtle; Juvenile problem Crooks St; Medical Aspen Ln;

Friday, January 3

Grangeville/Riggins

Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 228; Abandoned vehicle Main St Riggins; Extra patrol Frontage Rd; Trespassing Stites Rd/Transferred to Tribal Police; Non-injury one vehicle hit and run Truck Rt & North B St/No Report; Agency assist to check on abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 259/No Report; VIN E North 5th & Grangeville Truck Rt/No Report; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 42 yoa Othello, WA male & a 31 yoa Othello, WA female for DUI/Possession of Methamphetamines/Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia and Child Endangerment Hwy 95 MP 261

Kooskia/Elk City

Report of neglected horses Ridgewood Dr & Hobart Rd/No Report; Abandoned vehicle 3rd & Esther; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 13 MP 23; Threatening Clear Creek Rd/No Report; Threatening Woodland Rd/No Report; Agency assist Airway Dr/Pending; Threatening River’s Edge Rd/No Report;

GPD

Possible prowler N College; Medical W N 2nd St; Abandoned vehicle E North St; Found counterfeit bill W Main St; Welfare check on subject W Main St; Fender bender Cunningham St;

CPD

Possible burglary East St;

Saturday, January 4

Grangeville/Riggins

Traffic hazard, report of wood being in roadway Hwy 95 MP 226-230/No Report; Traffic, resulting in the cite and release of a 30 yoa Snohomish, WA male for Possession of Marijuana Hwy 95 & Cottonwood Butte Rd;

Kooskia/Elk City

Domestic dispute Hill St/No Report; VIN Tinker Creek Rd; Missing persons Hwy 14/No Report;

GPD

Abandoned vehicle South D St; Abandoned vehicle Crook St; Possible child abuse Grangeville area;

Sunday, January 5

Grangeville/Riggins

Loud music S Main St/No Report; Suspicious vehicle Cottonwood Butte Rd/Unable to Locate; Non injury one vehicle accident Toll Rd/Report Taken;

Kooskia/Elk City

Medical Patrick Henry Lane; Report of someone shooting close to houses Big Cedar Rd/No Report; Threatening Highland Rd/No Report; Agency assist on accident report No Kid Ln/Report Taken; Agency assist Pleasant Valley Rd/No Report;

GPD

Possible juvenile party N Florence; Citizen assist W South 1st St; Suspicious subject W Main St; Utility problem Hall & Cunningham; Juvenile problem South E St;

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.