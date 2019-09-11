IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
9/2/2019 TO 9/8/2019
Monday, September 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic resulting in drug citations Hwy 95 MP 186/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 196/Unable to Locate; Sign knocked down Hwy 95 & Johnston Cutoff/Transferred to ITD; Found property Kenny Point/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 196/Unable to Locate; Failing to yield Hwy 95 MP 224/No Report; Death Vollmer Rd Fenn; Citizen assist Hwy 95 MP 184/No Report; Welfare check Seven Devils Rd/No Report; Phone harassment Riggins area/No Report; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 22 yoa Kuna male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia South E St; Domestic dispute Heath Dr/Transferred to Adams County;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist Crooked River Rd/Pending; Medical Winona Grade; Abandoned vehicle Woodland Rd; Vicious dogs Valley View area/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 74; Medical Pine St Kamiah; Burglary Glenwood Rd/Transferred to Tribal Police; Medical Crane Hill Rd; Traffic resulting in K9 alert Hwy 95 MP 251/Report Taken;
CPD
Citizen assist Trestle Dr
Tuesday, September 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Suicide threat Black Pine Dr/No Report; Welfare check Hwy 14/No Report; Neglected horses Whitetail Dr/No Report; Report of stolen vehicle, which resulted in high speed pursuit Hwy 95 MP 181 NB/Pending; Extra patrol Fish Hatchery Rd; Side swiped Hwy 95 MP 224/Transferred to ISP; VIN Lucile Rd; Theft of vehicle Hwy 95 MP 234/Report Taken; Fatal Accident Hwy 14 MP 19/Report Taken; Medical S Main St Riggins; Clay County Warrant arrest of a 40 yoa Indianapolis, IN female and the arrest of a 41 yoa Brazil, IN male on a Clay County Warrant; Welfare check Ironwood Dr/No Report; 911 hangups Lucile Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Death Bullock Ln/Report Taken; House check Chief Looking Glass Ln; Threatening Hwy 12/No Report;
GPD
Suspicious vehicle W Main St; Medical N 2nd St; Domestic dispute Middle St; Suspicious person Idaho St; Theft of vehicle B St; Death notification Crook St; Bad check E Main St; Possible DUI W Main St;
CPD
Barking dogs Smith St;
Wednesday, September 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Business alarm Hwy 95 N/No Report; Medical St Michaels Rd; Welfare check Ranny Rd/No Report; Medical Hwy 95 MP 206; Welfare check Ironwood Dr/No Report; Business alarm Hwy 95 N/No Report; Extra patrol Dewey Saddle Rd; Abandoned vehicle, tagged for tow, Hwy 95 MP 196; Welfare check Ironwood Dr/No Report; Parking problem Main St Riggins/No Report; Trespassing Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Abandoned vehicle Hwy 12 MP 79; Death Three Bear Ln/Report Taken; Domestic dispute Spruce Rd/No Report; Bear problem Woodland Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; VIN Hwy 12; Juvenile problem Hwy 13 MP 74/No Report; House check Fir Rd; Medical Elk St; Two vehicle non-injury accident Crooked River Rd/No Report; Intoxication Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Trespassing Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report;
Thursday, September 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Trespassing Grangeville Salmon Rd/Report Taken; Possible DUI Fish Hatchery Rd/No Report; Medical Ranny Rd; Threatening S Main St Riggins/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious subject Hwy 12 MP 99/Unable to Locate; VIN Hwy 12 MP 68; VIN Pine Rd; Missing person Woodland Rd/No Report; Domestic dispute Adams Grade Rd/No Report; Fire Carrot Ridge Rd; Suspicious subject Hwy 12 MP 99/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Domestic dispute E South 5th St; Citizen assist W Main St; Fraudulent checks South C St; Non-injury two vehicle accident N College St; Medical S Florence; Gas skip W Main St;
CPD
Suspicious subject Fairgrounds;
Friday, September 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Business alarm Hwy 95 MP 240/No Report; Residential alarm Greencreek Rd/No Report; Fire Hwy 95 MP 209/Transferred to FS; Medical Ranny Rd; Harassment Pollock area/Report Taken; Large rock in roadway Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Neglected horses Whitetail Dr/No Report; Citizen dispute over property Cow Creek/No Report; Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 216-220/Transferred to ITD; Lightning strike fire Deer Creek Rd/Transferred to FS; Welfare check Halford Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Cows in roadway Hwy 12 MP 72/No Report; Vandalism of signs Hwy 12 MP 71/No Report – Civil; Suspicious activity Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Injury two vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 80/Report Taken; Domestic dispute Tahoe Loop Rd/No Report;
GPD
Medical E North 2nd St; Medical N Myrtle; Medical Lincoln Ave; Parking problem E Main St; Vagrancy Idaho & Main St; Parking problem North D St; Medical N Myrtle St; Domestic dispute South E St; Drug citations Crooks & 6th St;
Saturday, September 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Injury one vehicle rollover Hwy 95 MP 228/Report Taken; Fish & Game Joseph Plains Rd/Transferred to F&G; Field Fire Vrieling Rd; Civil standby Slate Creek Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Abandoned vehicle, tagged for removal, Wild Plum Lane & Big Cedar Rd; Fire Adams Grade & Larradon Dr/Advised FS; Citizen dispute Kooskia area/No Report; Dead deer needing removed Front St/Transferred to Fish & Game; Medical Selway Rd; Vicious dogs, attacked chickens Stites Grade/No Report; Suspicious activity Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Missing child, located & OK, Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Cow in roadway Hwy 12 MP 72; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 23/No Report;
GPD
Extra patrol W N 2nd St; Suspicious subject Cunningham St; Theft N D St; Assault State St & Cunningham St; Suspicious subject W N 2nd St;
CPD
Burglary Talkington St;
Sunday, September 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Domestic dispute S Main St/No Report; Welfare check Wensman Rd/No Report; Medical Jessica Ln; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 5/No Report; Non-injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 200/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Ridgeway Dr; Trespassing, resulting in the arrest of a 59 yoa Kamiah female for an Idaho County Warrant Glenwood Rd; Theft of gun American River Rd/Report Taken; Cow problem Carrot Ridge Rd/No Report; Agency assist for weapons offense Montana St Kamiah; Medical Front & Main St; Water over roadway Lamm Grade/Transferred to Road Dept;
GPD
Possible female in distress E N 2nd St; Parking problem N State St; Non-injury two vehicle accident South E & Court St; Threatening Hwy 13 MP 1; Suspicious activity North D St; Possible drug activity W S 1st St;
CPD
Medical Broadway St;
