11/23/2020 TO 11/29/2020
Monday, November 23
Grangeville/Riggins
One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 204/Report Taken; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 267/Report Taken; Possible fraud S Main St Riggins/No Report; Cows in roadway Hwy 95 MP 219; Agency assist Gville area/Transferred; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 231; Report of black ice Hwy 95 MP 230/Transferred to ITD;
Kooskia/Elk City
VIN Clearwater Dr; Citizen assist Main St Kooskia/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 74; 911 hangups Lightning Creek Rd/No Report;
GPD
Suspicious activity N State & Cunningham; Found drugs E N 2nd St;
Tuesday, November 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Canyon Rd; Suspicious activity Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; Cows in roadway Hwy 95 MP 259;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical View Rd; Trespassing Big Cedar & Red Fir/No Report; Suspicious activity East Kooskia/No Report; Citizen dispute Main St Kooksia/No Report; Medical Hwy 12; Threatening Big Cedar/No Report – Civil;
GPD
Medical N Myrtle; Medical S Florence; Medical Washington Ave;
CPD
No calls for service.
Wednesday November 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicle Kube Rd & Old Hwy 7; Abandoned vehicle Big Salmon Rd; Disabled vehicle Truck Rt & Day Rd; Extra patrol Thorn Springs Rd; Agency assist Fort Misery Rd/No Report; Medical South St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Rental problem Pleasant Valley Rd/No Report; Fraud Hwy 13/No Report; Trespassing Shenandoah Dr/No Report; Report of reckless driving resulted in the arrest of a 34 yoa Oak Harbor, WA male For Fleeing/Eluding/Littering/Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Reckless Driving/Malicious Injury to Property/DWP/DUI Main & A St; Abandoned vehicle Crane Hill Rd/No Report; Harassment Rangeline Dr/Report Taken; Medical Looking Glass;
GPD
Citizen assist E Main St; House check Crooks St;
CPD
Medical transfer Sacred Heart;
Thursday, November 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Loose sheep Slate Creek Rd; Trespassing Old Pollock Rd/No Report; Possible fire, controlled burn, Shingle Creek/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Welfare check Little Smith Creek Rd/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle American River Rd;
GPD
Barking dogs Dawn Dr & Maple St; Medical N Myrtle;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Friday, November 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical S Ranny Rd; VIN Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Burglary in progress, resulted in the arrest of a 35 yoa Grangeville male for Felony Eluding East Rd; Medical Park St Riggins; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 1-10/Unable to Locate; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 190/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft Celestial Way/No Report; Medical North St Stites; Fender bender Crooked River Rd MP 4/Pending;
GPD
Welfare check N College St;
Saturday, November 28
Grangeville/Riggins
VIN Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 200/No Report; Assault Hwy 95 MP 240/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Civil standby West St Stites; Theft of money Hillside Dr/Report Taken; House check Dike St; Medical Hwy 13;
GPD
Loose dogs Nez Perce St; Parking problem Tamera Dr;
CPD
Fender bender King St; Utility problem Gilmore St;
Sunday, November 29
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious articles in roadway Hwy 14 MP 8/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 233; Injury deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 205/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Harris Ridge Loop; Commercial alarm Rivers Loop Rd/No Report; Trespassing Elk St Harpster/No Report; Residential burglary alarm Hwy 12/No Report; Prowler Thorn Springs Rd/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Medical South D St; Medical E North 2nd St; Complaint about burning Washington Ave; Suspicious activity E North 7th St; Medical Crooks St; Parking problem Cunningham & North B St; Parking problem W N 4th St;
CPD
Medical Myrtle St.
