IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
8/26/2019 TO 9/1/2019
Monday, August 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Dead deer needing removed from roadway Hwy 95 & Hwy 7/No Report; Injured eagle Grangeville Salmon Rd/Transferred to F&G; Boulder in roadway Hwy 13 MP 7/Transferred to Road Dept; Medical N Main St; Violation of Protection Order Purdy Rd/Report Taken; Agency assist on missing person Hwy 12/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist on in progress burglary Main St Kamiah; Medical Hwy 12; Injury one vehicle accident Tinker Creek/No Report; Disorderly Caribel & Glenwood/No Report; Vicious dog Crane Hill/No Report; Contempt of court East Pine/No Report; Fireworks Chief Looking Glass Ln/No Report;
GPD
DWP cite and release W Main St; Weapon offense S Idaho Ave; Possible DUI N Mill St; Harassment South E St; Medical W N 6th St;
CPD
Medical transfer Lewiston;
Tuesday, August 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Prowler Georgianna Dr/No Report; Neglected horses Whitetail Dr/No Report; Injured deer Fish Hatchery & Whitetail/No Report; Trespassing Main St/No Report; DUI report, resulting in the arrest of a 40 yoa Boise male Hwy 13 MP 4; Rental problem Vrieling Rd/No Report; Cow problem Radar Rd/No Problem;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious vehicle Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Citizen dispute Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; VIN Fir Rd; Trespassing Lukes Gulch/No Report; Mailbox vandalized Woodland Rd/Report Taken; Missing person Magruder Corridor/Pending; VIN Hwy 12 MP 74; Possibly shot cow, cow not shot, Mattoon Rd/No Report; Fire Hwy 12 MP 85/Transferred to FS; Domestic dispute Hwy 162/No Report; Citizen dispute Smith Creek Rd/No Report;
GPD
Unsecure premises W Main St; Stop light not working Main & Idaho/Transferred to ITD; Theft N Idaho Ave; Violation of Protection Order Pine St; Fake ID Tamara Dr; Medical Cunningham;
CPD
Medical transfer Cottonwood Airport;
Wednesday, August 28
Grangeville/Riggins
Construction stop lights not working Hwy 95 MP 173/Transferred to ITD; Threatening Hwy 95 MP 240/No Report; Vicious dog Hwy 13/No Report; Medical Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Injury two vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 205/Transferred to ISP; Disabled vehicle Hwy 13 MP 5/No Report; Traffic hazard Hwy 95 MP 245/Unable to Locate; Business alarm Hwy 95 MP 240/No Report; Cows out on roadway Hwy 95 MP 171/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Barking dogs Franklin Dr; Disorderly Front St/No Report; Report of debris in roadway Hwy 12 MP 72/No Report; Two vehicle fender bender Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; Cow problem Hawthorn Ln/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; Possible dog poisoning Fir Rd/No Report; Theft of medication Glenwood Rd/No Report; Possible neglected horse Poor Farm Rd/No Report; Loose dogs Main St Stites/No Report; Citizen assist Wall Creek Rd/No Report;
GPD
Citizen assist D St & Lincoln; Medical W N 6th St; Medical W N 2nd St; Theft N Myrtle; Civil standby N Myrtle; Fender bender Main & C St; Theft of money E N 2nd St; Runaway juvenile Hill St/No Report; Domestic dispute N Mrytle;
Thursday, August 29
Grangeville/Riggins
VIN Seven Devils; 911 hangups Hwy 95 MP 233/Transferred to ISP; Welfare check Ironwood Dr/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 232;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist Eldorado Creek/Pending; Two vehicle non-injury accident Caribel Rd/No Report; Barking dogs Greencreek Rd & Lightning Creek Rd/No Report; Threatening Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; Domestic dispute, verbal only, Fir Rd/No Report; Medical Hwy 12; Stolen vehicle Ridgewood Dr/Report Taken; Weapon offense N Glenwood Rd/No Report;
GPD
Parking problem W N 2nd St; Loose dog Washington Ave; Drug citations West Side Ln; Traffic stop resulting in the arrest of a 55 yoa White Bird male for Possession of Paraphernalia and a 35 yoa White Bird female for Possession of Schedule 4 Hwy 95 MP 239;
CPD
Medical transfer Grangeville;
Friday, August 30
Grangeville/Riggins
Trespassing Center Rd/No Report; Medical Radar Rd; Medical Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Littering Hwy 13 MP 3/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 190/Transferred to ISP; Medical S Main St; Medical Butts Creek; Threatening Hwy 95 MP 192/No Report; Loose gravel in the roadway Hwy 13 MP 1/Transferred to ITD; Welfare check Ironwood Dr/No Report; Citizen dispute over water rights Slate Creek Rd/Report Taken; Cow problem Cottonwood Butte Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 255/Unable to Locate; Possible juvenile party Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; Dumpster fire Hwy 13 & Fairview Rd; Pedestrian check Whitetail Dr/No Report; Juvenile party Fish Creek area/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Wall Creek Rd; Loose dog N Main St/No Report; Agency assist on traffic stop Hwy 12 MP 77/No Report; Fire Lookout Butte/Transferred to FS; Medical Wall Creek Rd;
GPD
Citizen assist W North St; Loose dogs Nez Perce St; Suspicious vehicle N Myrtle; VIN E S 9th St; Loose dog Middle St; Sexual assault W Main St; Cow problem Crooks St; Possible drug activity South D St; Medical South D St;
Saturday, August 31
Grangeville/Riggins
Injury one vehicle rollover accident Race Creek Rd/Report Taken; Reckless ATV’s Carey Dome/No Report; Citizen assist Hwy 95 MP 218/No Report; Medical Georgianna Dr; Mental problems Reservation Line Rd; Vandalism of mailbox Center Rd/Report Taken; Dog bite Hwy 162/No Report; Attempt to locate, located & OK, Hwy 95 MP 195 S/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist Hill St Kamiah; Agency assist with intoxicated male, resulted in courtesy ride Main St Kamiah; Mental problems East Pine Ave; Loose dog Wall Creek Rd/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Battle Ridge; Theft Winona Rd/No Report – Civil; Medical Hwy 13 MP 13; Cow problem Hawthorn Ln/No Report; Trespassing Clearcreek Rd/Report Taken; Domestic dispute resulting in the warrant arrest of a 25 yoa Kelso, WA female W Lightning Loop Rd; Welfare check, subject OK, Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; Intoxication, resulting in courtesy ride N Main St;
GPD
Disorderly subject E Main St; Deliver message S College St; Utility problem Middle St; Theft of tools E Main St; Citizen assist N Mrytle;
CPD
Possible DUI Bash St;
Sunday, September 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Dead deer in roadway Hwy 95 MP 223/Transferred to ITD; Fire Hwy 95 MP 186/Transferred to FS; Loose hogs Old Hwy 95/No Report; Welfare check Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Non-injury motorcycle accident Hwy 14 MP 7.5/Report Taken; Injury two vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 215/Transferred to ISP; Extra patrol Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Campers dispute over generator Big Salmon Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist with intoxicated subject Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Public Intoxication arrest of a 49 yoa Stites male Hwy 12 MP 67; Theft of vehicle Kamiah area/Transferred to Lewis County; Abandoned vehicle Maggie Butte Rd; Neglected horses Clearcreek Rd/No Report; One vehicle injury accident Hwy 12 MP 102/Transferred to ISP; Fire Castle Butte Lookout/Transferred to FS; Theft of lawn chair Clearwater St/No Report; Report of intoxication Main St Stites/No Report; Fire Running Creek Elk City area/Transferred to FS; Theft of vehicle Tom Taha/Transferred to Tribal Police; 911 hangups Kidder Ridge Rd/No Report; Medical N Main St;
GPD
Medical N Myrtle; Harassment North D St; Welfare check N Hall St; Extra patrol Cunningham St; Suspicious vehicle S Hall St; Aggressive bull out Crooks St; Fire alarm E North 2nd St;
