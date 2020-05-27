IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
5/18/2020 TO 5/24/2020
Monday, May 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 259.5/No Report; Phone harassment McKenzie Creek Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 225/Unable to Locate; Suspicious activity Vollmer St Fenn/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of vehicle driving slow Hwy 12 MP 72/Unable to Locate; Loose dog Highland Rd Harpster/No Report;
GPD
Threatening E South 3rd St; Abandoned vehicle Truck Rt;
Tuesday, May 19
Grangeville/Riggins
One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 & Johnston Rd/Report Taken; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 41 ypa Grangeville female for DUI Lake Rd & Gill Point Rd; VIN Prairie Rd; VIN Jentges Rd; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 229; Threatening Georgianna Dr/Report Taken; Medical Hwy 95 S; Fire Pinehurst area; Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 192/Transferred to ITD; One vehicle rollover injury accident resulting in the cite and release of a 43 yoa Pollock male for DUI Big Salmon Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Barking dogs Paradise Dr/No Report; Medical transfer Woodland Rd; Abandoned vehicle Front St; Threatening East Pine/No Report; Cow problem Glenwood Rd; Report of neglected dog Long Bluff Rd/Unfounded;
GPD
Attempted burglary W Main St; Medical N Myrtle;
Wednesday, May 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 211; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 24 yoa Cottonwood male for a Washington County Warrant Hwy 95 MP 246; VIN McKinley Mine Rd; Agency assist Hwy 95 MP 217/No Report; Missing person Grangeville area/No Report; Disorderly W Main St/Unable to Locate; VIN Fish Hatchery Rd; Possible theft of package Georgianna Dr/No Report; Possible child abuse Hwy 95 S/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist Mernita Kamiah; VIN Battle Ridge Rd; Barking dogs 3rd & Main St/Report Taken; Parking problem Broadway St/Unable to Locate; Stalking PFI Extension/Pending; VIN Battle Ridge Rd; Extra patrol Clearwater;
GPD
Possible drugs W Main St;
Thursday, May 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 231/Transferred to ITD; Medical Cooper St White Bird; Medical Studebaker Ln White Bird; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 20 yoa Grangeville male for No Proof Insurance South E St; Medical South Main St; Mental problems 2nd Ave Ferdinand; Medical S Main St Riggins; Suspicious subject Bucks Blvd/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 81.5; Medical Upper Maxwell Ln; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 27 yoa Missoula, MT male Hwy 13 & Stites Grade; Fender bender West St Stites/No Report; Custodial interference Kooskia area/No Report; One vehicle non-injury roll over Fort Misery Rd/Report Taken; Threatening Hwy 13 MP 13/Report Taken;
GPD
Report of juveniles smoking marijuana N Myrtle St; medical E N 2nd St; Report of dog hit by vehicle Main St;
CPD
Medical transfer Tri State; Medical transfer St Joes;
Friday, May 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic hazard, report of vehicle parked in middle of roadway Johnston Cutoff & Tolo Lake Rd/Cited (unknown charges) – No Report; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 20 yoa Grangeville male for No Proof Insurance Hwy 95 MP 240; Medical Hwy 162; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 192/Unable to Locate; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 253; Report of loud music Country Court Dr; Report of possible juvenile party Cove Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of deer stuck in fence Hwy 12 MP 68/Transferred to Fish & Game; Medical Esther St; Theft of firewood Battle Ridge/Report Taken; Medical N Main St; Cows in roadway Hwy 12 MP 69/Unable to Locate; Medical Main St; Domestic dispute Larch Rd/No Report;
GPD
VIN N State St; Felony Nez Perce County Warrant arrest of a 33 yoa Cottonwood female State & North St; Medical W Main St; Citizen dispute over keys N Myrtle St; Business alarm W Main St;
Saturday, May 23
Grangeville/Riggins
One vehicle non-injury accident resulting in the arrest of a 20 yoa Grangeville male for DUI Mt Idaho Grade Rd & Poor Farm Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 196/Transferred to ISP; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 255/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Rock slide Selway Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Agency assist resulting in the arrest of a 39 yoa Spring Creek, NV female for Kootenai County Warrant/Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of Controlled Substance Hwy 12 MP 76; Agency assist Hwy 14 MP 13/No Report; Domestic dispute Woodland Rd/No Report; Cow problem Carrot Ridge Rd/No Report; Theft of automobile Toll Rd/Transferred to Tribal Police;
GPD
Cows out N Myrtle St; Report of juveniles riding bikes into traffic Idaho & Madison St;
Sunday, May 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of luggage lost in highway causing a traffic hazard Hwy 95 MP 266/No Report; Cows out Hwy 95 MP 229/Unable to Locate; Medical Water St White Bird; Theft of blanket S Main St/Report Taken; Citizen assist Hwy 95 S/No Report; Threatening N Main St/Unable to Locate; Domestic dispute Old Pollock Rd/No Report; Citizen assist, stranded hikers Wind River Creek/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Canyon Dr; Domestic dispute Appaloosa Dr/Transferred to Tribal Police; Disabled vehicle Hwy 162 MP 17/Unable to Locate; Threatening Chief Looking Glass Ln/No Report; Welfare check Esther St/Pending; Neighbor dispute over shooting guns Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Report of oversize semi causing a traffic hazard Hwy 12 MP 124/No Report; Injury one vehicle rollover resulting in the cite and release of a 23 yoa Grangeville male for DUI/Reckless Driving Hwy 14 MP 48; Reckless driving Glenwood Rd/No Report; Report of two males verbally fighting Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Pedestrian contact, courtesy ride given Hwy 13 MP 23/No Report;
GPD
Dispute between neighbors S Hall St; Welfare check N State St; Suspicious subject South 3rd St;
