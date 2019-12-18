IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
12/9/2019 TO 12/15/2019
Monday, December 9
Grangeville/Riggins
One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 162 MP 13.5/Report Taken; VIN Slate Creek Rd; Assault Georgianna Dr/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen dispute Main St/No Report; Medical Weedmark Way; Medical Idaho St Kamiah; Trespassing PFI Extension-River’s Edge Elk City; Harassment Bridge St/No Report; Threatening Front St/No Report; Suspicious activity North St/No Report;
GPD
Medical E N 2nd St; Threatening W Main St; Possible house fire N Idaho Ave; Medical W N 2nd St; Citizen dispute South B St; Medical Washington Ave; Threatening Nez Perce St; Welfare check Hill St;
Tuesday, December 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Extra patrol Whitetail Dr; Residential alarm Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; Injured deer needing put down Mt Idaho Grade Rd & Elm St; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 33 yoa Cottonwood male for DWP/Reckless Driving Hwy 95 MP 222;
Kooskia/Elk City
Loose horses Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Extra patrol Ping St; VIN Main St; Fraud Shira Rd/Report Taken; Citizen dispute Hill St/No Report; Loose dogs Sill Creek Rd/No Report;
GPD
Abandoned vehicle Main St; Report of teenage male driving without a drivers license South C St; Dog chasing cows N Junction St; Skimmer found on fuel pumps W Main St; Citizen assist N Myrtle St; Harassment E North 5th St; Medical N Myrtle;
CPD
Medical North St; Agents Warrant arrest of a 39 yoa Cottonwood female North St;
Wednesday, December 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious vehicle Grangeville Salmon Rd/Report Taken; Assault Barn Rd/Report Taken; VIN Doumecq Rd; Injury one vehicle accident Graves Creek Rd/Report Taken; Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 247/Transferred to ITD; Phone harassment Fairview Rd/No Report; Welfare check 3rd St Ferdinand/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist Front St/No Report; Agency assist Hwy 12 MP 74/No Report; Lost gun Maggie Butte area/Report Taken; Medical Caribel Rd; Cows out Front St/No Report; Prowler Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Threatening Esther St/No Report;
GPD
Theft of clothes W Main St;
CPD
Mental problems Trestle Dr;
Thursday, December 12
Grangeville/Riggins
One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 250/No Report; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 250; Report of dogs chasing deer, resulting in the arrest of a 22 yoa Pollock female Pollock Rd; Injury one vehicle rollover accident Greencreek Rd/Report Taken; Slide off Greencreek Rd/Report Taken; Extra patrol Cash Ln; Cows out Country Court Dr/Unable to Locate; DWP cite and release Grangeville Salmon Rd/Report Taken; Suspicious activity Pollock Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical North St Stites; Trespassing Hwy 13 MP 23.4/No Report; Medical FS Rd 1124; Cows out Hwy 12 MP 77/No Report; Medical Skyline Dr; Vicious dog West St/No Report;
GPD
Suspicious vehicle W Main St; Business alarm W Main St; Civil standby N Myrtle St; Parking problem South C St; Reckless driving Main St; Welfare check on juvenile North D St; Medical Scott St;
Friday, December 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Agency assist Twin House Rd; Threatening Twin House Rd/No Report; Trespassing Main St/No Report; VIN McKenzie Creek Rd; Found property Grangeville/Report Taken; Citizen dispute Pines Rd/No Report – Civil; Residential alarm Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 230; Suicide threat Country Ct/No Report; Non-injury one vehicle accident Grangeville Salmon Rd/Report Taken; Report of icy road Mill Loop Rd/Advised Road Dept; Vehicle parked in roadway Truck Route/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft of gun Spruce Rd/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Winona; Parking problem Big Cedar & Crane Hill/No Report; Medical Hwy 13 & Sally Ann Rd; Report of vehicle being keyed Main St/Report Taken; Report of dog bite East St Stites/No Report; Large rock in roadway Hwy 13 MP 13-30/Transferred to ITD;
GPD
Medical E North 2nd St; Bad check Main St; Mental problems N Myrtle St; Report of dog chasing cows N Junction & Hill St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Saturday, December 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic resulting in the DUI arrest of a 45 yoa Grangeville female Hwy 95 & Twin House Rd; Extra patrol Main St Riggins; Traffic resulting in the DUI arrest of a 23 yoa Grangeville male Hwy 95 MP 244; Medical N Myrtle St; Report of vehicle with no taillights Hwy 95 MP 248/Transferred to ISP; Possible fire, controlled burn, Hwy 95 & Hwy 7; Report of dogs running at large Seven Devils Rd/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Substation Rd/Report Taken; Disorderly subject S Main St/No Report; Cow problem Pollock Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 240/Unable to Locate; Loose horses Hwy 14 MP 3/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Abandoned vehicle Hwy 13 & Rock Pit; Large tree across the roadway blocking traffic Hwy 12 MP 170/Transferred to ITD; Report of one vehicle hitting several parked cars Main St/Report Taken; Welfare check Main St Elk City/
GPD
Chimney fire E S 7th St; Mental problems N Myrtle St;
CPD
Medical Smith St;
Sunday, December 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Whiteout road conditions Hwy 95 MP 240/Transferred to ITD; One vehicle non-injury accident Old Hwy 7 MP 6.5/No Report; Medical East Rd; Welfare check Well St Riggins/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 228.5/No Report; Multiple slide offs Hwy 95 MP 229.5/No Report; Domestic dispute Jessica Ln/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist No Kid Ln; Slide off Hwy 12 MP 69.5/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 12 MP 69/Report Taken; Report of power line down Woodland Rd/Transferred to ICLP; Report of transformer arching Fir Rd/Transferred to ICLP; Loose dogs View Rd/No Report; Erratic driver Hwy 12 MP 72/Unable to Locate; Tree blocking roadway Woodland Rd/No Report; Weapons offense Hwy 13 MP 24/Report Taken; Fire Friendship Ln; Assault Lukes Gulch Rd/Report Taken; Domestic dispute Clearwater Dr/Report Taken;
GPD
Threatening E South 6th St; Medical S Hall St; Agency assist with combative subject W Main St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes; Medical transfer St Joes;
