RECORDS – DISPATCH LOG – ISSUE 7
IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
1/27/2020 TO 2/2/2020
Monday, January 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical S Main St Riggins; Fender bender S Main St Riggins/No Report; Weapon offense Salmon Run Rd/Report Taken; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 257/No Report; Suspicious vehicle Purdy Rd/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Possible child abuse Leitch Creek Rd/No Report; Agency assist South St Stites/No Report;
GPD
Medical S Florence St; Medical E South 1st St; Report of dogs locked in vehicle E Main St; Theft of bicycle N Junction; Hit and run W Main St;
CPD
VIN Main St;
Tuesday, January 28
Grangeville/Riggins
VIN North Loop Rd; Deliver message Main St Riggins; VIN Moughmer Point Rd; Agency assist on pursuit Hwy 95 MP 301/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Washington St; Possible drug activity Hwy 13 MP 24/Pending; Welfare check Apple Ln/No Report; Rocks in roadway Hwy 14 MP 37/Transferred to ITD; Agency assist 3rd St Kamiah;
GPD
Property damage E Main St;
CPD
Medical transfer Airport Rd; Medical transfer Ctwd;
Wednesday, January 29
Grangeville/Riggins
Disorderly Fenn/No Report; Drug activity Graves Creek Rd/No Report; Theft of dogs Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; Juvenile problem Riggins area/Pending;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Harris Ridge Rd; Agency assist 3rd St Kamiah; Agency assist S Hill St Kamiah; Suspicious vehicle Main St Stites/No Report; Barking dogs Chief Looking Glass Ln/No Report; Fraud Pine Ave/No Report; Suspicious activity Main St Kooskia/No Report; Welfare check Main St/No Report; Vicious dogs, reportedly abandoned Doty Rd/Report Taken; Agency assist Maple St Kamiah;
GPD
Reckless driving N Idaho Ave; Fraud E Main St; Possible intoxicated driver Main St;
CPD
Theft of packages King St;
Thursday, January 30
Grangeville/Riggins
Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 229/Transferred to ITD; Report of contempt of court, resulting in the arrest of a 36 yoa Grangeville male for Intimidating a Witness W Main St; Citizen assist Heath Dr/No Report; Citizen assist Old Pollock Rd/No Report; VIN Tacke Rd; Abandoned vehicles Brandy Circle/No Report; VIN Hwy 95 MP 239; Report of aggressive dogs School House Ln/No Report; Possible DUI Main St/Unable to Locate; Kooskia/Elk City Tree in roadway Selway Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Medical Main St Elk City;
GPD
Loose dogs N Junction; Medical South A St;
CPD
Abandoned vehicle, tagged for tow Washington;
Friday, January 31
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Dewey Saddle Rd; Agency assist Sweeney Rd; Medical Georgianna Dr; Theft of railroad ties Norma St Ferdinand; Dead dog needing removed from roadway Hwy 13 MP 1-2/Transferred to ITD; Threatening Keuterville Rd/Pending; Extra patrol Happy Hollow Rd; Theft of pills Main St Riggins/No Report; Sex offense N Main St/Pending; One vehicle non-injury accident Big Salmon Rd/Report Taken; Medical Dewey Saddle Rd; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 233-234/No Report; Contempt of Court Hoots Ln resulted in arrest of a 31 yr old Grangeville male;
Kooskia/Elk City
Deer stuck in fence Kim Place/No Report;
GPD
Medical W North 2nd St; Possible DUI Main St Courthouse;
CPD
Citizen dispute over property Ctwd area; Injury one vehicle accident Lewiston & Front St;
Saturday, February 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical 345 N Main St Riggins; 381 Dewey Saddle; Suspicious Activity 279 Cove Rd/No Report; No injury accident Hwy 95 Mp 206.5 resulted in arrest of 31 yr old Grangeville male for Intoxicated Pedestrian and Resist Obstruct;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency Assist Hwy 12 Mp 69/No Report; Suspicious Activity 118 Florence St Harpster/No Report;
GPD
Animal Problem 1001 North Idaho;
CPD
Medical transfer to St Joes;
Sunday, February 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious activity Hoots Lane/No Report; Medical NICI; Disorderly South Main Str;
Kooskia/Elk City
DWP Main St Kooskia/Report Taken; Traffic Hazard Hwy 13 Mp 11-13/Rocks removed ITD; Abandoned Vehicle Hwy 162 Mp 9/No Report; Medical 3911 Hwy 13;
GPD
Alarm Anderson Aeromotive
CPD
Medical transfer to St Joes;
