RECORDS – DISPATCH LOG – ISSUE 5
IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
1/13/2020 TO 1/19/2020
Monday, January 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Slide off Hwy 95 MP 234; Ada County Warrant arrest of a 30 yoa Middleton, ID male W Main St; Theft of misc. items Jessica Ln/Report Taken; VIN Rapid River Ct; Barking dogs Fish Hatchery Rd/No Report; Non-injury one vehicle accident Hammer Creek Rd/Pending; Nez Perce County Warrant Arrest of a 39 yoa Grangeville female Main St White Bird; One vehicle non-injury rollover Greencreek Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Slide off China Garden Rd/Unable to Locate; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 13 MP 13.5/Report Taken; Slide off Broadway & Fall; VIN Lukes Gulch Rd;
GPD
Medical E South St;
Tuesday, January 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Slide off Hwy 95 MP 230.8/No Report; Injured deer needing put down Hwy 95 MP 195/Unable to Locate; Slide off Hwy 13 & Case Rd/No Report; Possible assault W Main St/No Report; Slide off Johnston Cutoff;
Kooskia/Elk City
Welfare check Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Injured deer needing put down Hwy 13 MP 6; Report of protection order violation, resulting in the arrest of a 39 yoa Kooskia male for Contempt of Court Winter Ave; Agency assist No Kid Lane; Welfare check E Pine St/No Report; Traffic hazard Lambs Grade/No Report;
GPD
Commercial alarm South E St; Two vehicle non-injury accident E North St;
Wednesday, January 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Parking problem Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 229; Barking dog Sage Ln White Bird/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hwy 12 MP 69; VIN Kidder Ridge Rd; Fire Main St; Medical Hwy 12 MP 82;
GPD
Medical Hwy 95 MP 240; Animal problem Dawn St; Welfare check Park St;
CPD
Barking dog East St;
Thursday, January 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Pines Rd; Medical Pines Rd; Assault Pollock Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical China Garden Rd; Harassment Battle Ridge Rd/Report Taken; Child abuse Clear Creek Rd/Pending;
GPD
Fire alarm W South 1st St; Medical North D St; Bad check Main St; Juvenile problem South E St;
Friday, January 17
Grangeville/Riggins
VIN Mader Rd Keuterville; Business alarm Greencreek Rd/No Report; Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 228/Transferred to ITD; Agency assist Church St/No Report; Accident 125 Hoots Ln/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Violation of Protection Order x2 Winter Ave/Report Taken; Suspicious activity 605 Pine St/Report Taken; Trespassing 2895 Hwy 13/No Report; Unsecure Premise 104 Trenary Rd/ No Report
GPD
Abandoned vehicle South C St; Chimney Fire 615 South D St; Fire 901 W Main St;
Saturday, January 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Threatening 125 Hoots Ln/No Report; Slide off Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; Animal Problem Hwy 95 Mp 242/No Report; Assault 105 Hwy 95 N, resulting in arrest of a 46 yr old Grangeville man for Agg Battery; Accident Hwy 95 Mp 235/Report Taken; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 Mp 262 SB/No Report; Accident Hwy 95 Mp 252/No Report; Alarm 105 Hwy 95 N/No Report; House Check 1427 Prairie Rd/No Report
Kooskia/Elk City
Property Damage Beaverslide Rd/No Report; Medical 112 Pine Ridge; Harassment 206 Front St/Cited No Report; Abandoned Vehicle Hwy 12 Mp 68, was removed/No Report; Animal Problem 193 Beaverslide Rd/No Report; Accident Hwy 14 Mp 25/Report Taken;
GPD
Traffic Offense Truck Route; Accident 415 West Main St; Property Damage 712 W Main St; Harassment Grangeville City Area;
Sunday, January 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Drug Paraphernalia Hwy 7 Kube Rd/Report Taken; Property Damage 3252 Water Front Dr/Report Taken; Traffic Offense 96 Day Rd/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 Mp 267/UTL; Injury Accident Hwy 95 Mp 217, 70 yr old male transported to Syringa/Report Taken
Kooskia/Elk City
Trespassing 1201 PFI Extension/Report Taken; Disorderly 218 Main St/No Report; Domestic Dispute 978 Harris Ridge Rd/Report Taken
