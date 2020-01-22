IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
1/6/2020 TO 1/12/2020
Monday, January 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of slick roads Hwy 95 MP 255/Transferred to ITD; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 259/Transferred to ISP; Slide offs Hwy 95 MP 223-231/Unable to Locate; Trespassing Pollock Rd/No Report; Found license plate, owner advised Slate Creek Rd; One vehicle non-injury accident Rock Pit & Greencreek Rd/Report Taken; Slide off Greencreek Rd/No Report; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 235/Transferred to ISP; VIN Inspection Big Salmon Rd; Agency assist for backup Hwy 95 & Airport Rd/Transferred to Lewis County; Reckless driver report resulting in the cite and release of a 31 yoa Oak Park, IL male for Possession of a Controlled Substance/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 243; Disorderly conduct, resulting in the cite and release of a 46 yoa Riggins male for Disturbing the Peace x2 S Main St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Possible prowler Skyline Dr/Unable to Locate; Burglary Clearcreek Rd/No Report; Medical Clearcreek Rd; VIN Winter Ave; Medical Hwy 13 MP 13; Custodial interference Newsome Ave/Report Taken; Medical Hwy 13 MP 24; Suspicious vehicle Hwy 12 MP 67/Unable to Locate; Medical Hwy 162; Tree blocking highway Hwy 12 MP 96/Advised ITD; Medical Canyon Dr; Possible DUI Kooskia area/Unable to Locate; Nezperce County Warrant arrest of a 36 yoa Elk City male S Main St; Suspicious subject Pine St/No Report;
GPD
911 hangup South E St; Assault N Myrtle;
CPD
Slide off Broadway;
Tuesday, January 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Domestic issues Fish Hatchery Rd/No Report – Civil; Medical N Main St; Shoplifting S Main St/Report Taken; Fire Hwy 95 N; House check Ridgeview Dr; Theft of ATV Hwy 95 S/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Trees down across the roadway Hwy 12 MP 104/Transferred to ITD; Parking problem Sweeney Hill Rd/No Report;
GPD
Non-injury fender/bender Main & Mill St; Possible DUI North 2nd St; Juvenile problem North A St; Disorderly Nez Perce St; Theft of generator E North 2nd St; Hit & Run W South St;
Wednesday, January 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Theft of ATV ramps Red Rock Rd/Report Taken; Contempt of court Wensman Rd/Report Taken; VIN Twin House Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Clearcreek Rd; Welfare check Depot St/No Report; VIN Battleridge; Citizen assist Kooskia area/No Report; Medical Ridgewood Dr; Possible one vehicle accident Hwy 13 MP 11/Unable to Locate; Medical Lawyers Creek Dyke;
GPD
Fire South C St; Agency assist, resulting in the arrest of a 34 yoa Grnageville female for Possession of Paraphernalia E South 3rd St;
Thursday, January 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Slide off Hwy 95 MP 225/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 237; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 231;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Three Bear Ln; Citizen dispute and malicious injury to property Cedar Mill Rd/Report Taken;
GPD
Hit and run E Main St; Theft of gun E S 2nd St; Assault S Idaho Ave; Found wallet W Main St; Medical Elk St;
Friday, January 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Fraud Moughmer Point Rd/No Report; 911 hangups Mt Idaho Grade & Elm St/Unable to Locate; Tree about to fall into roadway Cow Creek Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Business alarm Hwy 95 N/No Report; Slide off Johnston Cutoff & Hwy 95 N; Trespassing Chinook Circle/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Fir Rd; Report of trespassing Shady Ln/Transferred to Fish & Game; VIN Crane Hill Rd; Medical Clearcreek Rd; Citizen dispute Beaverslide Rd/No Report; Medical Lawyers Creek Dyke Rd; Citizen assist Glenwood Rd/No Report; Medical Winter Ave;
GPD
Domestic dispute Elk St; Two vehicle non-injury W North 3rd & N Junction; Harassment N College St;
Saturday, January 11
Grangeville/Riggins
House check Gold Rush Ln; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 49 yoa Hot Springs, MT male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of a Controlled Substance Hwy 95 MP 235; Dead deer needing removed from roadway Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Civil standby Winter Ave; Citizen assist Big Cedar Rd/No Report; Suspicious Caribel Rd/No Report; Report of someone driving without a license Hwy 13 MP 13/Unable to Locate; Welfare check Hwy 162/No Report; Medical Hwy 13 MP 13; Trespassing PFI Extension/Report Taken; Parking problem Adams Grade Rd;
GPD
Deliver message W North St; Report of subjects looking in mailboxes N Junction St; Stray dog Main St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes; Medical transfer St Joes;
Sunday, January 12
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Rapid River Rd; Citizen assist with stuck snowmobilers Goose Lake Trail/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 263/Transferred to ISP; Theft of medical pack Vollmer St Fenn/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Barking dogs West St & Ping St; Complaint of dogs barking, owner cited for Disturbing the Peace Ping St; Agency assist on domestic dispute Skyline Dr; Suspicious Adams Grade Rd/No Report; Injured deer needing put down Fir Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Arrest of a 30 yoa Kamiah male for Felony Eluding Glenwood Rd;
GPD
Medical E North 2nd St;
