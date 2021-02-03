1/25/2021 - 1/31/2021
Monday, January 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Mental problems Seven Devils Rd/No Report; Theft of mail Country Court Dr/No Report; Extra patrol Prairie Rd; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 252; Commercial alarm, cancelled, Hwy 13 MP 1; VIN Hill St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Fender bender Ridgeway Dr/Report Taken; Theft of pills Clearcreek Rd/Report Taken; Welfare check Hwy 12 MP 73/No Report; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 13 MP 23/Report Taken;
GPD
House check N Junction; Domestic dispute South A & Main;
CPD
Medical transfer Kootenai Medical; Medical transfer St Joes;
Tuesday, January 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 243; Medical transfer Airport Rd; Medical N Myrtle;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Upper Maxwell Ln; Medical Woodland Ave; Agency assist on a rabid raccoon Pine Ave/No Report;
GPD
Welfare check E N 4th St; Non-injury two vehicle accident Hwy 95 & Hwy 13; Extra patrol S State & 5th St; Runaway juvenile Park St;
Wednesday January 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Injury one vehicle rollover Hwy 95 MP 205/Transferred to ISP; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 190.4/Report Taken; Medical Ironwood Dr; Idaho County Warrant arrest of a 65 yoa Riggins male, also cited for Possession of Paraphernalia, Jessica Lane Riggins; VIN Frontier Ln;
Kooskia/Elk City
Loose horses Mule Deer Dr/No Report; Medical Cedar Mill Rd; VIN Pratt Rd; Civil standby Roby Rd; Civil standby Tinker Creek Ln; Extra patrol Fir Rd;
GPD
Agency assist W Main St; Welfare check W Main St; Welfare check N Myrtle St;
CPD
Medical transfer Kootenai; Medical transfer Airport Rd;
Thursday, January 28
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious vehicle Hwy 95 MP 173/No Report; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 38 yoa New Meadows female for DWP Pollock Rd; Extra patrol Graves Creek Rd; Report of dogs killing goats Ashley Place/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 210/No Report; Parking problem Main St Riggins/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Cedar Creek Rd; Medical Clearcreek Rd; Welfare check Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Medical West St Kooskia; Medical Chief Lawyer St; Trespassing E Pine St/No Report; Disorderly Hwy 13/Report Taken;
GPD
VIN Washington Ave; Fraud N State St; Medical W Main St; Medical Hwy 13 MP 22; Loose dog N Hall St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Friday, January 29
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of loud music, resulted in the cite and release of a 47 yoa Riggins male for Disturbing the Peace S Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Fraud Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; Injury snowmobile accident Warren Wagon Rd/No Report; Theft of wagon wheels Seven Devils Rd/Report Taken; Medical S Main St Riggins; Disabled vehicle White Bird/No Report; Assault S Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 195/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 198/Unable to Locate; Trespassing Georgianna Dr/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Disorderly Glenwood Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 70/Transferred to ISP/Lewis Co; Report of horn hunters trespassing Kidder Ridge Rd/No Report; Report of sugar in gas tank Hwy 13 MP 13/Report Taken; Extra patrol Elk St; Possible drug activity Pine St/No Report; Chimney fire Pine Rd; Disorderly with subject with dementia Hwy 13/No Report; Disorderly Hwy 13/No Report – Civil;
GPD
Loose dog W Main St; Loose dog N Hall St; Welfare check Dawn Dr;
Saturday, January 30
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Stites Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 255/No Report; Reckless driving Grangeville Salmon Rd/Report Taken; Report of vehicle on snowmobile trail Milner Trail/Transferred to Forest Service; One vehicle rollover accident resulting in the cite and release of a 22 yoa female for DUI Hwy 7 & Woods Ln; Cows in roadway Hwy 95 MP 189/No Report; Threatening Happy Hollow Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Sweeney Hill Rd; Report of cougars Big Cedar Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Medical Main St Stites; Found wallet, returned to owner Leitch Creek/No Report; Report of stolen vehicle Toll Rd/No Report – Civil; Medical Sweeney Hill Rd; Possible prowlers Hwy 13/Unable to Locate; VIN China Garden Rd; Agency assist Appaloosa Dr/No Report; Civil standby Kooskia area/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Trespassing W S 1st St; Report of juveniles throwing rocks at RV’s North C St;
Sunday, January 31
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Grangeville Salmon Rd; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 40 yoa female for DWP Hwy 95 MP 256; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 35 yoa Grangeville male for DWP C St & Main St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of juveniles driving recklessly on dirtbikes Fall Ave/Unable to Locate; Medical Sweeney Hill Rd; Grass fire Big Buck Rd; Medical Greencreek Ln Harpster; Welfare check Hwy 13 MP 26/No Report; Missing person, located & OK, Kamiah to Dixie/No Report; Medical Clearcreek Rd;
GPD
Suicide threats South C St & West St; Harassment Dawn Dr; Trespassing N Hall St; Medical E N 7th St;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.