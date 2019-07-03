IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
6/24/2019 TO 6/30/2019
Monday, June 24
Grangeville/Riggins
House fire Hwy 13; Metal in the roadway Hwy 13 MP 7.5/Transferred to ITD; VIN Old Homestead Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen dispute over cattle/fence line Carrot Ridge Rd/No Report; Vandalism, cut locks on a gate Rivers Edge Rd/Report Taken; Medical Dyche Rd; Theft of misc. items Caribel Rd/No Report; VIN S Front Rd; Sex offender violations Hwy 13 MP 13/Transferred to IDOC; Non-injury one vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 126/Report Taken; Rock slide Hwy 12 MP 156/Unable to Locate; Deer with broken leg Hwy 13/No Report; Grass fire Hwy 12 MP 169/Transferred to FS/ISP;
GPD
Citizen dispute, verbal only N Junction St; Dogs barking Crooks St; Theft of money and silver N Myrtle St; Shoplifting resulting in the arrest of a 22 yoa Grangeville male for Possession of Stolen Property Main St; Abandoned vehicle W N 5th St; Parking problem South E St; Medical S Boulevard;
Tuesday, June 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Injury one vehicle rollover Hwy 162 MP 12/Report Taken; Stalking Kube Rd/No Report; Lightning strike fire Denny Creek Rd/Transferred to FS;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Pleasant Valley Rd; Medical Business Hwy 12; Medical Broadway Ave; Reckless driver Hwy 12 & Hwy 13/No Report; Medical Glenwood Rd; Suspicious activity Roby Rd/Transferred to Lewis County;
GPD
Medical W North 2nd St; Abandoned vehicle Elk & South C St; Disorderly Main st;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Wednesday, June 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Ada County Warrant Arrest of a 53 yoa Grangeville female Grangeville area; Extra patrol Frontage Rd; Vandalism of mail box Grangeville Salmon Rd/Report Taken; Medical rescue Partridge Creek area; Horses out in highway Hwy 95 MP 241/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical N Main St; Medical Lamb Grade; Report of people jumping off the Kooskia bridge Hwy 12 & Hwy 13/Unable to Locate; Tree down blocking roadway Woodland Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 13 MP 11; Trespassing East St/No Report; Extra patrol Hill St;
GPD
Medical W N 2nd St; Domestic dispute, verbal only Cunningham;
Thursday, June 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Trespassing Rapid River Rd/Report Taken; Death Vollmer St Ferdinand; Citizen dispute Main St Riggins/No Report; Domestic dispute 2nd St Ferdinand/No Report; 911 hangups, accidentaly, Ironwood Dr/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious vehicle Caribel Rd/Unable to Locate; Suspicious vehicle Haven Ln/No Report; Threatening Hwy 12/Report Taken; Suspicious activity Kooskia area/No Report; Disorderly Main St/No Report;
GPD
Civil standby South C St; Residential alarm S E Madison;
Friday, June 28
Grangeville/Riggins
Probation violation Norma Ave Ferdinand; Pursuit resulting in the arrest of a 40 yoa Lewiston male for Felony Eluding, False Information, Possession of Paraphernalia, Obstructing, 1 Nez Perce County Warrant, 2 Washington County, Hillsboro, OR Felony Warrants Canyon Rd; Medical transfer Kootenai; Welfare check Norma Ave/No Report; Injury motorcycle accident Hwy 95 MP 230/Transferred to ISP; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 231/Unable to Locate; Medical S Main St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Welfare check Selway Rd; Dumpster fire Elk City area; Medical State St; Theft of money Friendship Ln/No Report – Civil; Assault Chief Looking Glass Ln/No Report; House check Chief Looking Glass Ln; Medical Tom Taha Creek Rd; Barking dogs Larch Rd/No Report;
GPD
Gas skip W Main St; Loose dog S Hall St; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 20 yoa Grangeville male for an Idaho County Warrant S Hall & 2nd St; Loose dog East South 2nd St; Vehicle fire N Myrtle; Agency assist on welfare check South E St;
CPD
VIN North St; Business alarm Main St;
Saturday, June 29
Grangeville/Riggins
Baby deer abandoned Shingle Creek/Transferred to F&G; Abandoned camp fires Fish Creek/Transferred to Forest Service; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 195/Unable to Locate; Aircraft problems Chamberlain Ranger Station/No Report; Medical Big Salmon Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Domestic dispute Larch Rd/Report Taken; Agency assist with domestic dispute Skyline Dr; Loud noise, fireworks, Fall Ave; Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Extra patrol Esther Spur; Theft of purse/keys Hwy 13 MP 11/Report Taken;
GPD
Utility problem E Main St; Domestic dispute Cunningham St; Loose dog E Main St; Medical E N 2nd St; Social media harassment E South 6th St; Loud music complaint N Meadow St;
Sunday, June 30
Grangeville/Riggins
One vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 179/Transferred to Adams County; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 195/Unable to Locate; Suspicious vehicle Old White Bird Hill Rd/No Report; Contempt of court by violation of court probation S Main St/No Report; Cow problem Service Flats Rd; Disabled vehicle White Tail Dr/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious subject Main St Elk City/No Report; Agency assist on burglary Woodland Rd; Medical Hemlock Rd; Missing subject, located & OK, Woodland Rd/No Report; Abandoned dog Hwy 12 MP 95/No Report; Possible fire, burn permit issues, Rocky Mountain Way/Transferred to FS; Death Dixie Rd/Report Taken; Report of vehicles racing Hill St/No Report; House fire reported, burn barrel only Main St; DUI arrest of a 31 yoa Clarkston, WA Hwy 12 MP 165;
GPD
Suspicious activity Cunningham St; Citizen dispute N Junction St; Disorderly subject resulting in the arrest of a 48 yoa Rubens, ID female for DUI W South 1st St; Dogs barking Aspen Ln; Suspicious activity W S 1st St;
