IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
8/5/2019 TO 8/10/2019
Monday, August 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Loose dogs Red Rock Rd/Pending; Disabled vehicle Hwy 13 MP 9-10/Unable to Locate; Domestic dispute Hwy 95 MP 195 S/Transferred to Adams County; Deer vs vehicle accident Hwy 7 & Red Rock/Report Taken; Trespassing N Main St/Pending; Suspicious lights Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Theft of medications Norma Ave/Pending;
Kooskia/Elk City
Missing subject, located & okay Lochsa area/No Report; Possible DUI Main St/Unable to Locate; Medical 1st Ave S Dixie; VIN Main St; Barking dogs Front St; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 159/Report Taken; Possible DUI Hwy 13 MP 23/No Report; Tree down blocking roadway Hwy 12 MP 107/Transferred to ITD;
GPD
Business alarm W N 2nd St; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 29 yoa Oakland, CA male for Possession of Controlled Substance (mushrooms), Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Controlled Substance (marijuana) W Main St; Loose dog South B St; Loose dog W South 2nd St; Juvenile problem E Main St; Skunk problem Scott St; Rabbit problem Nez Perce St; Business alarm North D St;
CPD
Medical transfer Spokane;
Tuesday, August 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 231/No Report; Non-injury one vehicle accident Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; Verbal assault Airport Rd/No Report; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 255/Transferred to Lewis County;
Kooskia/Elk City
Gunshots Crane Hill Rd/Unable to Locate; Found backpack Kidder Ridge Rd; Traps causing injuries to domestic animals Elk Creek Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Trespassing Carlisle Ct/No Report; Trespassing West St/No Report; Reckless driver Hwy 12 MP 73/No Report; Medical Main St; Abandoned vehicle Upper Airport Rd; Abandoned vehicle Clear Creek Rd; Agency assist on domestic Kamiah; Agency assist on foot pursuit Kamiah; Threatening Main St/No Report; Agency assist Hangmans Rd/No Report;
GPD
Medical W N 2nd St; Fraud Washington Ave; Business alarm N 2nd St; Alarm W N St; Suspicious activity W Main St;
CPD
Medical East St;
Wednesday, August 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Doumecq Rd; Death Fourmile Ln/Report Taken; Medical W N 2nd St; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 211/Transferred to ISP; Medical Hwy 13 MP 13;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen assist No Horse Rd/No Report; Utility problem, power outage, Pine St/Transferred to Avista; Loose dogs Bridge St/No Report; Suspicious activity Esther & 3rd St; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 72/No Report; Citizen dispute over property lines Sweeney Hill Rd/No Report – Civil; Arrest of a 55 yoa Moscow Male for multiple drug charges, Destruction of Evidence Hwy 12 MP 140;
GPD
Wanted person N Myrtle St; Suspicious vehicle E Main St;
CPD
One vehicle non injury accident Main & Church St;
Thursday, August 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Ponderosa Ridge Ln; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 185/No Report; Fire Race Creek Rd; Possible DUI Stites Grade/No Report; Traffic hazard Hwy 95 MP 230/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 267/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Cow problem Hawthorne Ln; Fire Elk City Wagon Rd MP 16/Transferred to FS; Medical Sweeney Rd; Tree blocking roadway Hwy 12 MP 73/Transferred to ITD; Fire Hwy 13 MP 25; Found property Esther St; Possible DUI Hwy 12 MP 72/Transferred to Lewis County; Theft of money Main St; Medical Elk City; Medical Main St Kooskia;
GPD
Medical State & South St; Suspicious activity W Main St; Citizen dispute W Main St; Complaint of vehicle spinning cookies Hill St; Suspicious activity N College St; Parking problem N 3rd St;
CPD
Loose dogs Front St;
Friday, August 9
Grangeville/Riggins
One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 196/Report Taken; Medical Heath Dr; Injury vehicle vs motorcycle accident Hwy 13 MP 6/Transferred to ISP; Two vehicle non-injury accident Lukes Gulch & Truck Rt/Report Taken; Medical N Main St; Loose dog White Water Wilderness/No Report; Fraud Blacktail View/No Report; Loose horses Old White Bird Hill Rd/No Report; Medical Mt Idaho Grade; Medical Dixie Rd; Fire Lucile Rd; Rock./mudslide Hwy 95 MP 195-205/Transferred to ITD; Fire Horseshoe Bend Ranch/Transferred to FS; Fire Deer Creek/Transferred to FS; Citizen assist with house flooding Cow Creek Rd/No Report; Fire Cottonwood area/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 203;
Kooskia/Elk City
Non-injury motorcycle accident Hwy 12 MP 107/No Report; Assault Bullock Ln/Pending; Injury motorcycle accident Hwy 12 MP 133/Transferred to ISP; Extra patrol Hwy 12 MP 91; Citizen dispute Beaverslide/No Report; Theft of dunk tank Elk City/No Report; Fire Mackay Bar/Transferred to FS; Domestic dispute, resulting in the cite and release of a 47 yoa Kooskia male for Domestic Battery Tahoe Loop Rd;
GPD
Medical Lincoln Ave; Parking problem North D St; Civil standby N E 2nd St; Medical E North 2nd St; Two vehicle non-injury accident N Junction St;
CPD
Medical North St; Death Lewiston St;
Saturday, August 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Fire Cow Creek Rd; Medical Bentz Ln; Medical Halford Rd; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 236/Report Taken; Missing person Hammer Creek/No Report; Buffalo report Hazard Lake/Transferred to Fish & Game; Agency assist Hwy 95 MP 267/No Report; Missing person Barn Ln Pollock/No Report; Deliver message Pittsburg Landing/No Report; Power pole on fire Mountain View & Margo Ln;
Kooskia/Elk City
Intoxicated subject American River Rd/No Report; Disorderly Hobart Rd/No Report; Loose horse Hwy 12 MP 69; Barking dogs Apple Ln/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Woodland Rd; Cite and release of a 65 yoa San Jose, CA male for Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of Marijuana Kooskia area; Suspicious vehicle Jericho Rd/Unable to Locate; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 115/Report Taken; Parking problem American River Rd/No Report; Custodial interference/domestic dispute Swarthout Rd/No Report; Tree blocking roadway Elk City Wagon Rd/No Report; Citizen dispute over vehicle Kooskia area/No Report; Power outage Nelson Rd/Transferred to ICLP; Suspicious vehicle Front St/Unable to Locate; Motorcycle accident Hwy 12 MP 142/Report Taken; Trees in roadway Hwy 12 MP 78/Transferred to ITD; Trees in roadway Hwy 12 MP 87/Transferred to ITD; Vandalism of equipment/theft of fuel Adams Grade/No Report; Citizen dispute Fall Ave/No Report; Theft of weed eater Hwy 13/No Report; Possible DUI Beaverslide/Unable to Locate; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 49 yoa Elk City female for Open Container Sweeney Hill Rd;
GPD
Burglary E S 5th St; Sexual assault Grangeville area; Suspicious subject Park St; Loose dog Elk & C St; Assault South E St; Disorderly Scott St; Noise complaint E South 1st St;
CPD
Medical transfer Sacred Heart;
Sunday, August 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Rainbow Bend Rd; Theft of 5th wheel/Transferred to Lewis County; Fire Sunset Ln; Fire Yellow Bull Rd; Medical S Main St; Sex offense River St White Bird/Pending; Medical Tolo Lake Rd; Medical Big Salmon Rd; Theft of vehicle Hwy 95 N/Report Taken; Injury one vehicle Hwy 95 & Jentges Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Courtesy ride request American River Rd/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 12 MP 69; Airplane accident Harris Ridge MP 1/Report Taken; Suicide death Upper American River Rd/Report Taken; Fire Maggie Butte; Report of subject walking around with a gun Skyline Dr/Transferred to Tribal Police; Identity theft Main St/Report Taken; Welfare check, subject OK Apple Ln;
GPD
Medical N Myrtle St; Welfare check N State St; Missing person W South 1st St; Citizen dispute E North 4th St; Harassment W Main St; Traffic light not working Main St & Idaho St/Transferred to ITD; Medical E N 2nd St; Juvenile problem Middle St; Report of motorcycles in the skate park resulting in the cite and release of an 18 yoa Stites male for Fail to Register and the cite and release of a 22 yoa White Bird male for DWP/Criminal Insurance N Myrtle; Dirtbikes racing Cunningham St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
