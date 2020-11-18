11/9/2020 to 11/15/2020
Monday, November 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of possible house fire, controlled burn, no house on fire Rapid River Riggins; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 249/Unable to Locate; Slide off Greencreek Rd/No Report; Welfare check Dewey Saddle Rd/No Report; Fender bender Service Flats Rd/No Report; Medical Substation Rd; Medical Cash Ln;
Kooskia/Elk City
Disabled vehicle Hwy 162 MP 15/No Report; Vandalism Riverside Ave/No Report; Possible slide off Hwy 12 MP 162/Transferred to ISP; Report of shoplifter, resulting in the cite and release of a 55 yoa Kamiah female for Willful Concealment Main St Kooskia; Attempt to locate Woodland Rd/No Report;
GPD
VIN N College St;
CPD
Medical transfer Kootenai;
Tuesday, November 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Disorderly Georgianna Dr/Unfounded; Commercial alarm Hwy 13 MP 1/No Report; Slide off Whitetail Dr/No Report; Report of two vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 241/Unable to Locate; Medical Jessica Ln; Slide off Hwy 95 & N Johnston Cutoff; Reckless driving Woodland Grade/No Report; Suspicious activity Main St Riggins/No Report; Trespassing Slate Creek Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Multiple slide offs Hwy 12 MP 72/No Report; Medical Broadway Ave; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 12 MP 117/Report Taken; Report of dog at large Valley Dr/No Report; SOS Activation, accidental, Kooskia area/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Front St; Cows out Hwy 14 MP 14;
GPD
Injured deer S Idaho Ave; VIN S State St; Medical W N 2nd St; Disorderly subject resulted in the arrest of a 22 yoa Grangeville male for Disorderly Conduct/Resisting/Obstructing W Main St;
Wednesday November 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Whitetail Dr; Disabled vehicle High Camp area; Slide off Old Hwy 7; Report of broken glass in roadway Hwy 95 MP 243/Transferred to ITD; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 255/Unable to Locate; One vehicle non-injury accident Red Rock Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Domestic dispute Woodland Rd/No Report Agency assist Spruce St/No Report; Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 72/Report Taken; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 12 MP 98; Death White Pine Dr/Report Taken;
GPD
Medical W N 2nd St; Commercial alarm W Main St; Possible prowler North C St;
CPD
Medical King St;
Thursday, November 12
Grangeville/Riggins
Fire Hwy 95 N; One vehicle non-injury accident Red Rock Rd/Report Taken; Agency assist Doumecq Rd/No Report; Medical Radar Rd; Citizen assist River St White Bird/No Report – Civil; Loose horse Mt Idaho Grade Rd & White Tail Dr/Unable to Locate; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 235/Transferred to ISP; Glass in roadway Hwy 95 MP 174/Transferred to ITD; One vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 235/Transferred to ISP;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Beaverslide Rd; Death White Pine Dr/Report Taken; Attempt to Locate, located & OK, Moccasin Mountain area/No Report; Welfare check Wall Creek Rd/No Report; Citizen dispute Spring St/Report Taken; Report of possible structure fire, controlled burn, Kidder Ridge Rd;
GPD
Vandalism E North 2nd St; VIN Cunningham St;
CPD
Prowler Lewiston St;
Friday, November 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle Grangeville Truck Rt & Gun Club Rd; Injury three vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 245/Transferred to ISP; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 243; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 237; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 239; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 233; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 231; Slide off, jack knifed semi truck, Hwy 95 MP 248; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 245; One vehicle non-injury property damage accident Hwy 95 MP 255/Report Taken; Theft of flag Rapid River Ct/No Report; Trees down blocking roadway Grangeville Salmon Rd/Transferred to ICRD; Report of low hanging power lines Hwy 162 MP 9.5/Unable to Locate; Power poles broken in half, power lines down Hwy 95 MP 243-244/Transferred to Avista; Slide off Mountain View Rd; Slide off Hwy 95 & Fish Hatchery; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 245; Slide off x3 Hwy 95 MP 246; Medical Hoots Ln; Tree down in roadway Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Trees down in roadway Cove Rd/Transferred to ICRD; Power pole on fire Mountain View Rd; Dogs at large Powerline Rd/Report Taken; Slide off Bear Ridge Rd; Trespassing Powerline Rd/No Report; Welfare check resulting in the cite and release of a male for DUI Hwy 95 MP 240;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Esther St; Welfare check Kidder Ridge Rd/No Report; Welfare check Wall Creek Rd/No Report; Welfare check Lemon Creek Saddle area/Pending; Theft of hearing aids Mill St/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 12 & Hwy 13/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Prowler North C St; Report of power line in roadway N Meadow; Tree in roadway South C St; Tree in roadway Dawn Dr; Tree down & over power line W South 1st St; Possible power line down South A St; Violation of Protection Order E North St; Medical E N 2nd St;
Saturday, November 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 & Hwy 7/No Report; Medical Jessica Ln; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 223/Report Taken; Dog at large Powerline Rd/No Report; Possible DWP W Main St/No Report; Report of snowmobile driving recklessly Main St Riggins/Unable to Locate; Overdue hunter Wind River Trail Riggins/No Report; Unsecure premises S Main St Riggins/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 14 MP 47/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Santiam Sourdough Rd/No Report; Oven on fire Lamb Grade; Mental problems Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Injured bald eagle Hwy 14 MP 32/Transferred to F&G; One vehicle non-injury rollover Yakus Creek/Report Taken;
Sunday, November 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Ironwood Dr; Vandalism Pealy Loop/No Report; Report of someone hunting in a cultivated field Stites Rd/Transferred to F&G; Trailer on fire Hwy 95 MP 240; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 205/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Dead deer needing picked up Hwy 12 MP 68/Transferred to F&G; Overdue hunters Oragrande/No Report; 911 hangups Celestial Way/No Report; Agency assist on traffic stop Hwy 12 MP 67; Medical Celestial Way; Trespassing PFI Extension/Report Taken; Report of pack string out Hwy 14 MP 16/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Citizen assist N College St;
