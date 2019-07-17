IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
7/8/2019 TO 7/14/2019
Monday, July 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Fire alarms Rapid River Rd; Medical Rapid River Ct; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 267/Unable to Locate; Medical Main St; Lightning strike fire Gill Ranch Rd/Transferred to FS; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 230/No Report; Report of smoke columns Grangeville area/Unable to Locate; Non-injury motorcycle accident Hwy 95 MP 235/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Injured elk Big Horse Canyon Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Fraud S Main St; Vandalism of equipment Elk City area/Pending; Two vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 13 MP 24-26/Transferred to ISP; Report of an old one vehicle accident, already reported, Elk Mountain Rd/Transferred to FS; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 41 yoa Cottonwood male for DWP Hwy 12 MP 74; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 36 yoa Kamiah female for DWP Main St Kooskia;
GPD
Medical N Myrtle; Parking problem W N 1st & S Idaho; Medical E N 2nd St; Suspicious activity Main St; Loose dog Main St; Vandalism N State St; Report of vehicle being keyed N Florence; Rental problem Nez Perce St; Vagrancy W Main St; Agency assist on protection order violation W Cunningham; Disorderly subject W Main St;
CPD
Medical transfer Kootenai;
Tuesday, July 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic hazard Hwy 95 MP 236/No Report; Reckless driving Day Rd/No Report; Theft of money/medication Country Court/Report Taken; Trespassing Prairie Rd/Report Taken; Medical S Main St; Vehicle theft Big Salmon Rd MP 22/Pending; VIN Airport Rd; VIN Mill Creek Rd; Abandoned vehicle, tagged for removal Hwy 95 MP 245; Fender bender Selway Rd/No Report; Animal neglect Meadow Grass Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 256/Transferred to ISP/Lewis County; Traffic hazard Hwy 95 MP 236/Unable to Locate; Theft of medication Main St Riggins/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical E Business Hwy 12; Agency assist Tweedy Ln/Report Taken; Juvenile problem West St; Medical Hwy 12 MP 161; Harassment Rivers Edge Rd/Report Taken; Fireworks Big Cedar Rd;
GPD
Parking problem Nez Perce St; Assault North D St; Threatening S Meadow; Barking dogs North A St; Citizen contact resulting in the arrest of a 26 yoa Grangeville male for a Felony Canyon County Warrant North C St;
CPD
Trespassing Adams Ave;
Wednesday, July 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Welfare check, subject OK, Race Creek Rd/No Report; Abandoned vehicle, tagged for tow, Hwy 95 & Truck Rt; Medical Ponderosa Ridge Ln; Suspicious activity Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Dog bite Pine Ave/Report Taken; Agents Warrant arrest of a 31 yoa Grangeville male; Trespassing Hill St/Pending; Non-injury one vehicle accident Tram Rd/Report Taken; Trespassing Hwy 12/No Report – Civil; Trespassing Glenwood Rd/No Report – Civil; Theft of drill Hwy 12/Report Taken; Overdue person, located & OK Idaho County Area;
GPD
Traffic resulting in the DUI arrest of a 48 yoa Andok Jeju, Korea male Main & Florence; Business alarm W Main St; Business alarm W Main St; Loose dogs Lincoln Ave; Reckless driving Main St; Hit and run Main St; 911 hangups East North 5th St;
CPD
Medical transfer Kootenia; Citizen dispute Ctwd area; Medical Clark St;
Thursday, July 11
Grangeville/Riggins
VIN Whitewater Wilderness; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 231/No Report; Reckless driver Hwy 95 MP 193/Unable to Locate; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 267/No Report; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 7 MP 1.7/Report Taken; Suicidal threats Denver Rd/No Report; Medical Black Pine Dr;
Kooskia/Elk City
Loose vicious dog Clearwater St; Vehicle theft Newsome St/Report Taken; Citizen dispute Flying Elk Dr/No Report; Vandalism Quail Ln/Report Taken; Animal neglect N Main St/Unable to Locate; Medical Kooskia area; Loose horses Depot St/No Report; 911 hangups Selway Rd/No Report;
GPD
VIN Washington Ave; Medical W South St; Harassment Nez Perce St;
Friday, July 12
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 197/No Report; Medical Main St; House check Old White Bird Hill Rd; Injury two vehicle accident Lukes Gulch Rd & Stites Rd/Report Taken; Medical Twilegar Ln; Custodial interference Vrieling Rd; Non-injury accident St Michaels Rd/No Report; Suicide threat Meadow Creek Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hwy 12 MP 68; Barking dogs South Front St/Unfounded; VIN Hwy 12; Medical Tahoe Loop; Agency assist on domestic dispute 1st St Kamiah; Possible fight Main St Stites;
GPD
Abandoned vehicle E St; Juvenile problem Hwy 95 MP 240; Extra patrol N Junction; Mental problems Hwy 95 & Main St; Two vehicle non-injury accident resulting in cite and release of a 49 yoa Fenn male for Possession of a Controlled Substance/Possession of Paraphernalia Main St; Suspicious activity N Hall St; Civil standby S College St; Parking problem S Meadow St; Disorderly N Idaho Ave;
CPD
Possible cougar sighting Talkington St;
Saturday, July 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical S Main St; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 223/No Report; Theft of bicycle Hwy 95/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 216; Loose pony Hwy 95 & Crossing Rd/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 227; Medical Lake Rock; Medical Pealy Loop; Citizen dispute Hwy 95 MP 175/No Report; Medical Vinegar Crk; Possible illegal burning Graves Creek/No Report; Suspicious activity Truck Rt/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 70 yoa Kooskia male 1st St Alley; Property damage Big Cedar Rd/No Report; Medical Hwy 13; Lost cell phone Hwy 14 MP 27/No Report; Report of drunk driver Hwy 12 MP 68/Unable to Locate; Agency assist on possible fight Fir & 1st St Kamiah;
GPD
Business alarm W Main St; Trespassing E North St; 911 hangups, verbal argument only, N Mill St; Citizen assist with a disoriented elderly female South C St; Assault North D St; Loose dog South E St; Injury two vehicle accident South B & South 1st St/Report Taken;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes; Medical Foster Ave;
Sunday, July 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Business alarm Hwy 95 MP 240/No Report; Threatening Hwy 14/Report Taken; Grass fire Castle Rock Rd/Transferred to FS; Lightning strike fire Cotton Tail Rapid & Bull Creek/Transferred to FS; Non-injury 2 vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 174/Transferred to Adams County; Deliver message Mt Idaho Cemetery Rd/No Report; Traffic cone in roadway Hwy 95 MP 228/Transferred to ITD; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 229/No Report; Medical S Main St Riggins; Welfare check on disabled vehicle Hwy 95 & Windy Loop Rd/No Report; Medical S Main St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist on domestic dispute Nickel St; 911 hang-ups Kooskia area; Medical Riverside Ave; Medical Wild Road Ln; Cow problem Bridge St; Abandoned baby birds Hwy 13/Transferred to Fish & Game; Grass fire, controlled burn, Sears Creek; Domestic dispute Hill St/No Report; Suspicious vehicle Hwy 13/No Report;
GPD
Medical W N 2nd St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes; Medical Clark St;
