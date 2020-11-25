11/16/2020 TO 11/22/2020
Monday, November 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 44 yoa Grangeville male for DWP Hwy 95 MP 240; Littering Pollock area/Pending; One vehicle non-injury accident Bouffard Flat Rd/No Report; Resisting Riggins area/No Report; Possible fire Denny Creek/Transferred to FS; Rock in roadway Hwy 95 MP 229/Transferred to ITD; Theft of light plant Hwy 95 MP 188/Report Taken; Welfare check Happy Hollow Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Disorderly Main St/No Report; Trespassing Glenwood Rd/No Report – Civil; Burglary Esther St/Report Taken; VIN Turner Court; Welfare check Hwy 12/No Report; Threatening Chief Looking Glass/No Report; VIN Lukes Gulch Rd; 911 hangups, malfunctioning cell phone, Caribel Rd/No Report; Missing person Pardee Rd/No Report; Threatening Elk City area/No Report; Slide off Hwy 12 MP 170;
GPD
Theft of tire E N 2nd St; Fraud W N 6th St; Disorderly Scott St;
CPD
Suspicious activity East St;
Tuesday, November 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Old Hwy 7; Parking problem Keuterville Rd/No Report; Welfare check Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Rock in roadway Hwy 95 MP 229/Transferred to ITD; Report of dead sheep Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 & Race Creek Rd/No Report; Medical Ironwood Dr; Nez Perce County Warrant arrest of a 39 yoa Riggins male Main St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Trespassing Rivers Edge Rd/Report Taken; Attempted burglary Harpster area/No Report; Cows out in roadway Lukes Gulch Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 73/Unable to Locate; Medical Rock Rd; Medical Ridgewood Dr; Fender bender Elk City/Report Taken; Trespassing Crooked River Rd/Pending;
GPD
Medical W N 2nd St; Chimney N Junction; Juvenile problem Dawn Dr;
Wednesday November 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Heath Dr; Hunters trespassing Hwy 95/Transferred to Fish & Game; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 40 yoa male for DUI W Main St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Pine Rd; Rock slide Hwy 12 MP 103/Transferred to ITD; Report of hunter trespassing Beaverslide Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Deliver message North St Stites/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 13/No Report; Hogs out Clearwater Dr/No Report; Threatening Hwy 12 MP 72/No Report; Medical Front St; Lost property, found and returns, Hwy 13 MP 10; Rockslide Hwy 14 MP 47.5/Transferred to ITD;
CPD
Unsecure premises Main St;
Thursday, November 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Ironwood Dr; Vandalism Bridge St White Bird/Pending; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 223/No Report; Trespassing White Bird area/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 268/No Report; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 261/Transferred to ISP; Citizen assist Riggins area/No Report; Suspicious vehicle Lukes Gulch & Praire Rd/Unable to Locate; Vandalism of mail box Delaney Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Injured deer needing put down Hwy 14 MP 19/Unable to Locate; Medical Harris Ridge Loop Rd; Loose bull Tinker Rd; Abandoned vehicle Clearwater Main & Jericho Rd; Contempt of Court View Dr/No Report; Weapon offense China Garden Rd/Report Taken; Animal problem Hwy 13 MP 23/No Report; Suspicious activity Harris Ridge Rd/No Report;
GPD
Fender bender involving property damage W Main St; Medical E N 2nd St;
CPD
Powerlines hitting trees causing sparks Main St & Goldstone;
Friday, November 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious phone calls, prank phone calls Pollock area; Report of grouse shot in roadway, shooting towards vehicles Blacktail Butte/Transferred to Fish & Game; VIN Whitetail Acres Ln; VIN Flying B Lane; Burglary Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; VIN McBoyle Rd; Burglary Hazard Creek Rd/Pending; Agency assist Grangeville; Report of small fire by road Hwy 7/Unable to Locate; Elmore County Warrant Arrest of a 57 yoa Greenleaf, ID male Big Salmon Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Weapon offense Kidder Ridge Rd/Unable to Locate; Citizen dispute Franklin Dr/No Report; Suspicious Dixie area/No Report; Medical School House Rd; Injury one vehicle rollover Ridgewood Dr/Report Taken; Domestic dispute Battle Ridge Rd/Transferred to ISP; Medical Main St Kooskia; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 19 yoa Orofino male for DUI/Minor in Possession Kooskia area/Transferred to ISP; Medical Beaverslide Rd;
GPD
Abandoned vehicle N Myrtle St; Medical South D St; Lost medication Scott St;
Saturday, November 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Threatening S Main St Riggins/No Report; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 233; Loose horses Long Haul Rd & Purdy Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Burglary Ridgewood Dr/Report Taken; Medical Jefferson Dr; Domestic dispute Pleasant Valley Rd/No Report; Bull out Tinker Creek Rd/No Report; Parking problem Fall Ave/No Report; Fireworks Fall Ave/No Report;
GPD
Barking dog W South 1st St; Unsecure premises Hwy 95 MP 240; Disorderly W S 1st St; Barking dogs South D St; Commercial alarm E Main St;
Sunday, November 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Monastery Rd/Unable to Locate; Medical Nine Pipe Ln; One vehicle non injury accident Greencreek Rd/Report Taken; Welfare check Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Residential burglary alarm Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; Residential Security Check Hwy 95 MP 243 Area/No Report; One vehicle non injury accident Hwy 95 MP 203.4/Report Taken
Kooskia/Elk City
Barking dogs Clearwater Dr Harpster/No Report; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 12 MP 69/No Report; reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 72/Unable to Locate; Barking Dogs Greencreek Ln/ No Report;
GPD
Loose dog Crooks & Madison; Domestic dispute Madison St;
