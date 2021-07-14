7/5/2021 - 7/11/2021
Monday, July 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Fish Hatchery Rd/Unable to Locate; Found bones Graves Creek area/Report Taken; Property damage 2nd St/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 267/Unable to Locate; Unattended campfire Service Flats/Transferred to FS; Unattended fire Heath Dr; Boating problem American Bar/No Report; Report of pedestrian in the roadway Hwy 13 & Poor Farm Rd/No Report; Residential alarm Hwy 95 S/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of protection order violation Celestial Way/Report Taken; Fire Dixie/Comstock; Fire Kim Place; Deliver message Broadway Ave/No Report; Burglary Hwy 13/Report Taken; Domestic dispute Front St/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 123.5; Disorderly W Main St/No Report; Deliver message Selway Rd/No Report; Medical Flying Elk Dr; Disorderly Main St/No Report; Medical Clearwater Dr;
GPD
Welfare check South C St; Mental problems Nezperce St; Abandoned vehicle E N 4th St; Custodial interference W Main St; Loitering S Meadow St;
Tuesday, July 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 195/No Report; Stalking Shearer St Fenn/No Report; Cows out Hwy 95 MP 237/No Report; Welfare check S Main St Riggins/No Report; Theft Old Hwy 95/Report Taken; Theft of purse Rapid River Ct/Report Taken; Medical Ironwood Dr; Abandoned vehicle White Bird; Medical Cooper St White Bird; Harassment Rapid River Ct/Report Taken; Abandoned vehicle White Bird; Possible DUI Cow Creek Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of pedestrian in the roadway Hwy 13 MP 9/No Report; Medical N Depot St; Medical Pine Ave; Deliver message Moose Creek/No Report; Theft of hitch Hwy 12 MP 68/Report Taken; Dead deer needing removed Hwy 13 MP 26/Transferred to Fish & Game; Animal neglect Schuster Rd/No Report – Civil; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 71/Unable to Locate; Medical Weedmark Way; Medical School Dr; Agency assist Kamiah; Report of sinkhole Hwy 12 MP 90/Transferred to ITD; Medical Hwy 13; Threatening Woodland area/No Report; Reckless driving Main St Kooskia/No Report; Citizens fighting over camping spot Powell area/No Report; Report of an assault, resulting in the arrest of a 44 yoa Kooskia male for Felony Battery Blackberry Ln;
GPD
Medical S Florence St; Welfare check E North 7th St; Assault South D St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Wednesday July 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Fire Hoover Ridge; Fire Oxbow Ranch; Harassment Rapid River Ct/No Report; Medical Main St Riggins; Found property Tolo Lake/Report Taken; Burglary 2nd St Ferdinand/Report Taken; Accident Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Lock Out Main St Riggins/No Report; Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 217.5/No Report; Trespassing Gold Rush Lane/No Report; Cow Problem Hwy 95 MP 175/Unable to Locate; Disabled Vehicle Twin House Rd/No Report; Domestic Dispute Hwy 95 MP 193.5/No Report; Domestic Dispute Cash Lane/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Fire Trenary & Ulmer Rd; Fire Hwy 12 MP 139; Vagrancy Leitch Creek Rd/No Report; Fire Big Horse Canyon; Fire Suttler Creek; Cows in roadway Hwy 12 MP 72; Fire Doty Rd; Cows in road Hwy 12 MP 72/Unable to Locate; Extra patrol Long Rd & Fish Hatchery Rd; Fire Beaverslide Rd; Citizen assist Dixie area/No Report; Fireworks Ridgewood Drive/Unable to Locate; Medical Hwy 162; Threatening Harpster/Report Taken; Threatening S Main St Kooskia/No Report; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 12 MP 166/Transfer to ISP; Domestic Dispute Pleasant Valley Loop/Unable to Locate; Slide Off Hwy 162 MP 15-18/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Welfare check S State St; Medical N Myrtle St; Injured dog N Hall St; Fender bender Main St; Loose dog E Main St; Loose dog South E St; Property Damage South C St;
CPD
Medical Pine St;
Thursday, July 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Campfire Rapid River/No Report; Cow Problem Hwy 7 MP 4/No Report; Vehicle Theft Blacktail/Report Taken; Suspicious Grangeville Truck Route/Report Taken and trespass warning issued to 50 year old Grangeville man; Civil Standby Cottonwood Livestock Yard/No Report; Animal Neglect Main St Riggins/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Disabled Vehicle Hwy 13 MP 16.5/No Report; Agency Assist Conoco Kamiah/No Report; Theft China Garden Rd Harpster/Report Taken; Cow Problem Hwy 12 MP 72/No Report; Communications Summerland Lane Kamiah/No Report; Weapons Offense Weedmark Way Kamiah/Unfounded; Traffic Offense Hwy 12 MP 74/Verbal Warning; Smoke Report Battle Ridge Rd/Unable to Locate; Reckless Driving Hwy 12 MP 67/Unable to Locate; Suspicious Thenon St Kooskia/No Report; Fire Too Kush Rd; Medical Ridgewood Drive Kamiah; Smoke Report Pine Grove Rd Kooskia/Unable to Locate; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 12 MP 90 Area/No Report; Vehicle Theft Lochsa Campground/Unfounded; Agency Assist Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Medical Sally Ann Rd; Accident with Damage Hwy 12 MP 69/No Report; Cow Problem Hwy 12 73-74/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Suspicious Nom Noms/No Report;
CPD
Medical Transfer;
Friday, July 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 183.5/Pending; Domestic Dispute Dixon Drive/Pending; Animal Problem, Hwy 95/No Report; DUI, Hwy 13/No Report; Accident with Property Damage, Hwy 162/No Report,
Kooskia/Elk City
Fire FS Rd 500; Cow Problem Kidder Ridge/No Report; Animal Problem Clearwater Ave Stites/Unable to Locate; Vicious Animal Theresa Acres Way Clearwater/Verbal Warning; Animal Neglect Woodland Rd/Pending; Mental Problems Big Buck Rd Kooskia/No Report; Medical Lawyers Creek Dyke Rd; Traffic Offense Mule Deer Drive/No Report; Fraud China Garden Rd Harpster/No Report; Vicious Animal Esther St/Pending; Arrest, Thenon St, Kooskia/22yo Male Arrested on out of County Warrant, Report Taken; Accident with Property Damage, Hwy 12/No Report; Cow Problem, Hwy 12/No Report,
CPD
Abandoned Vehicle St Marys Hospital;
Saturday, July 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Suicide Threat, Rapid River Court/No Report; Medical, Luke’s Gulch Road/No Report; Medical, Reuben’s Road/No Report; Assault, South Main St, Riggins/No Report; DUI, HWY 95, Twin Bridges/No Report; Citizen Assist, Ferdinand/Report Taken; Fire, HWY 14/No Report; Accident with Injuries, Secesh/Transferred to ISP;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic Hazard, Hwy 13/No Report; Agency Assist, Lom Toma Lane/No Report; Emergency Beacon, Wendover Camp Ground/No Report; Accident, Bridge St, Stites/Report Taken; Traffic Offense, HWY 12/Deputies Unable to Locate; Deliver Message, HWY 12/No Report; Theft, Lazy J Drive/Report Taken; Escape, Elk City Area/No Report; Accident, Rocky Point Road/Report Taken; Abandoned Vehicle, Hwy 12/No Report; Escape, Wilderness Gateway/No Report; Fire, Red Fir Road/No Report; Accident, No Injuries/Transferred to ISP; Domestic Dispute, HWY 12/Resulted in the arrest of 25yo Male for Aggravated Battery, Felony Injury to Child, and Attempted Strangulation; Disorderly, Main St, Stites/No Report;
GPD
Domestic Dispute, North Hall St; Rental Problem, West Cunningham; Vandalism, North Florence St; Welfare Check, Scott St; Animal Problem, East Main St; Animal Problem, North C St; Assault, Main St; Medical, West North 5th St;
Sunday, July 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Disorderly, Salmon St, Riggins/No Report; Medical, Bridge St, White Bird; Lost Property, Burgdorf/No Report; Fraud, Idaho County/No Report; Medical, Pines Road, Pinehurst; Traffic Offense, HWY 95/Deputy Unable to Locate; Traffic Offense, HWY 95/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical, Main St, Stites; Property Damage, Adams Grade/No Report; Fish and Game, Green Creek Lane/Transferred to IDFG; Fire, HWY 12/No Report; Traffic Offense, HWY 12/Transferred to ISP; Traffic Hazzard, HWY 12/No Report; Agency Assist, 3rd St, Kamiah/No Report; Accident, HWY 12/No Report; Cow Problem, HWY 12/No Report;
GPD
Medical, West North 2nd St; Citizen Assist, North A St; Haz-Mat, East South St;
CPD
Suspicious, City Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.