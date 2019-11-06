IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
10/28/2019 TO 11/3/2019
Monday, October 28
Grangeville/Riggins
Cows our Country Court Dr/No Report; Non-injury two vehicle fender bender Hwy 13 MP 5/No Report; Medical Main St; Domestic dispute Ironwood Dr/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 7/no Report; Embezzlement Service Flats Rd/No Report; Medical N State St; Slide off Hwy 13 MP 5/No Report; Branches blocking roadway Hwy 95 & Seven Devils Rd/Transferred to ITD; Truck spun out Hwy 13 MP 5/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of deer with broken leg Hwy 13 MP 13/Unable to Locate; Abandoned vehicle Main St Stites/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 68; VIN Lightning Creek Rd; Citizen dispute Main St Stites/No Report; Suicide threats Friendship Ln/No Report; Theft of vehicle Woodland Rd/Transferred to Tribal Police; Welfare check Woodland Rd/No Report; Hit and run Crooked River Rd/Report Taken; Traffic Hazard Glenwood Rd/Transferred to ICRD; Tenant/landlord issue Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Trees down blocking roadway in multiple locations Hwy 12 MP 94-120/Transferred to ITD; Agency assist on prowler call Cassie St Kamiah;
CPD
Unsecure premises King St;
Tuesday, October 29
Grangeville/Riggins
Suicide threats Well St Riggins/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Prairie Rd & Lukes Gulch/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 250/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 255/Transferred to Lewis County; Welfare check Hwy 95 MP 244/No Report; Fire Hwy 7 Flying B Lane; Suicide threat Hwy 95 MP 180/No Report; Propane tank explosion Time Zone Rd; Civil standby Jessica Ln; Hunters blocking public land access Riggins area/Transferred to Fish & Game;
Kooskia/Elk City
Death S Fork Lane/Report Taken; Citizen dispute Elk City area/No Report; Loose dog East St Stites/No Report; Citizen dispute over water rights Hwy 12/No Report – Civil; One vehicle non-injury rollover accident Hwy 12 MP 132/Transferred to ISP; Medical Suttler Creek Rd; Fender bender Skyline Dr/Report Taken;
GPD
Theft of vehicle Cunningham St; Medical Dawn Dr; DUI Main St; Prowler S Idaho Ave;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes; Two vehicle fender bender King & Foster St;
Wednesday, October 30
Grangeville/Riggins
Burglary Cemetery Rd White Bird/No Report; Medical N Borah; Welfare check, subject OK Heath Dr/No Report; Medical Fish Trap Rd; Report of neglected cows Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Report of burn piles Long Haul Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Overdue person Clearwater Dr/No Report; Theft of yard sign Big Cedar Rd/Report Taken; Prank 911 calls Sally Ann Rd/No Report; Medical Skyline Dr;
GPD
Shoplifting W South 1st St; Abandoned vehicle W Main St; Death North A St; Death North A St;
CPD
Burglary Lewiston St;
Thursday, October 31
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle resulting in the cite and release of a 38 yoa Riggins male for Possession of Marijuana and the arrest of a 35 yoa Orofino female for Clearwater County Warrant Hwy 95 & Lake Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Welfare check on overdue persons Elk Summit/Pending; Citizen dispute Caribel Rd/No Report;
GPD
Report of someone driving on a suspended license, not suspended Cunningham; Contempt of court E S 1st St; Reckless driver Hill St;
Friday, November 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Possible fire Hwy 95 MP 195 S; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 3/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 246/Transferred to ISP;
Kooskia/Elk City
VIN Paradise Rd; Civil standby Hwy 12; Weapon offense Pine Ridge area/Unable To Locate; Medical E Court Rd; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Cows in roadway Hwy 14 MP 15/No Report; Report of domestic dispute, resulting in the arrest of a 46 yoa Kooskia male Hwy 13 MP 13;
GPD
Loitering W Main St; Loose dog N State St; Theft of couch S Meadow;
CPD
Medical transfer Kootenai; Citizen assist Broadway St;
Saturday, November 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Non-injury one vehicle accident Moughmer Point Rd/Report Taken; Agency assist on welfare check Pollock Rd/No Report; Poaching Rolling Hills Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Poaching Agnew Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Medical River St White Bird; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 233/Unable to Locate; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 195 SB/Transferred to Adams County;
Kooskia/Elk City
Domestic dispute Tahoe Loop/No Report; Medical N Main St; Deer with jaw blown off needing put down Hwy 13 MP 23/Transferred to Fish & Game; 911 hangups, kids playing with phone Dike St; Welfare check Toll Rd/No Report; Medical S Main St; Suspicious activity Hwy 13 MP 23/No Report;
GPD
Juvenile problem Middle St; Deer stuck in lot Truck Rt; Civil standby S Meadow; Domestic dispute S Meadow St; Suspicious West Side Ln; Gas skip E Main St; Juvenile problem South E St; Suspicious activity South A St; Medical Park St; Medical W N 2nd St; Loud music complaint E Main St;
Sunday, November 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of yelling/gunshots Cemetery Rd White Bird/Unable to Locate; Cows out Hwy 95 MP 193/No Report; Vicious dog Georgianna Dr/No Report; Medical Camas Rd; Fire Hwy 95 & Lawyers Canyon; Shed on fire Camas Rd; Citizen assist Camas Dr/No Report; Vicious dog Georgianna Dr/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Welfare check Cottonwood Creek Rd/No Report; Lewis County, WA Warrant arrest of a 57 yoa Harpster female Sears Creek Rd; Report of male shooting turkeys Frasure Grade/Transferred to F&G; Complaint of tannerite Hwy 13 MP 23/No Report; Chimney fire 1st St;
GPD
Suspicious N Myrtle St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
