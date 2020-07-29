IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
7/20/2020 TO 7/26/2020
Monday, July 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Loose horses Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Lost person Salmon River to Dixie area/Pending; Suspicious activity, possible trespassing Old Pollock Rd/Pending; Extra patrol Fish Hatchery Rd; Report of dog being shot Hoots Ln/Report Taken; Overdue rafters Salmon River/Pending; Report of Protection Order Violation Hwy 95 MP 245/No Report; Threatening Hwy 95 MP 185/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 240/No Report; Reckless driving Golden Acres/No Report; VIN Hwy 162; CPOR service North D St; Medical Cash Ln; Welfare check Lilac Ln White Bird/No Report; Reckless driving complaint Old Pollock Rd/No Report; Citizen dispute resulting in the cite and release of a 61 yoa White Bird female Slate Creek Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Tahoe Loop; Medical Winona Grade Rd; One vehicle non-injury rollover Kidder Ridge Rd/Report Taken; Custodial interference American River Rd/No Report; Cougar problem Syringa Ln/Transferred to F&G; VIN Bullock Ln; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Garmin GPS Activation for male with a broken arm Magruder Rd/Transferred to Lifeflight; Parking problem Elk St Harpster/No Report;
GPD
Citizen assist W Main St; Report of neglected dogs North State St; Fender bender Main & North C St; Civil standby E S 6th St; Intoxicated subject Green Acres Ln;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Tuesday, July 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Lost gun Riggins area/Report Taken; Death Jessica Ln/Report Taken; Medical Canyon Rd; Medical transfer Airport Rd; VIN Westoff Rd; Medical Truck Rt; Parking problem Hwy 95 MP 224/Unable to Locate; CPOR service Slate Creek Rd; Cows in roadway Fenn Rd/No Report; Cows in roadway Hwy 95 MP 235; Reckless driving Truck Rt/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 229/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Schoolhouse Rd; VIN Suttler Creek Rd; Welfare check, subject OK Main St Elk City; Reckless driving Glenwood Rd/Unable to Locate; Overdue person, located & OK, Selway Rd/No Report; Prowler Pine Rd/No Report;
GPD
Barking dogs N State St; Theft of packages E Main St; Medical W N 3rd St; VIN Hill St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Wednesday, July 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Extra patrol 2nd St Ferdinand; Emergency beacon activation Lower Devils/Transferred to Lifeflight; Property damage of fence Wasem Rd/Pending; Agency assist on welfare check Seven Devils Rd/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 267; Domestic dispute Fish Hatchery Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
VIN Beaver Knob; Theft of package Lukes Gulch/No Report; Illegal burning Woodland Pine St; Domestic dispute resulted in the arrest of a 53 yoa Kooskia female for a Valley County Warrant Main St;
GPD
Theft of dog, located, not stolen, Scott St; Report of broken water line Park St/Transferred to City Maintenance; Loose dog Nez Perce St; Suspicious subject N Junction St; Juvenile problem Cunningham St; Medical W N 2nd St; Dog at large Scott St & Madison St; Threatening W N 6th St;
Thursday, July 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Mental problems 2nd St Ferdinand; Suspicious activity Cash Ln/No Report; Medical S Main St; Vehicle vs deer Hwy 95 MP 179/Transferred to Adams County; Hay trailer on fire School House Rd; One vehicle non-injury rollover accident Lukes Gulch Rd/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 171/Transferred to ISP; Medical Hwy 95 MP 280; Suspicious activity Clay Burn Trail/Pending; Medical Hammer Creek; Possible DUI Case Rd & Hwy 13/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Found property American River Rd/Pending; Medical Hwy 12 MP 142.1; Abandoned vehicle Thenon St; Attempt to Locate Schuster Ln/No Report;
GPD
Barking dogs Crook St; Possible protection order violation W Main St; Citizen assist E South 6th St; VIN Cunningham St; Hit and run North D St; Citizen dispute Main St; Loose dog N 4th & Truck Rt; Violation of protection order resulting in the arrest of a 21 yoa Grangeville male for Contempt of Court South C St;
CPD
Transfer Kootenai;
Friday, July 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Trespassing River St White Bird/No Report; Death Nut Basin Rd/Report Taken; Threatening Whitetail Dr/No Report; Extra patrol Main St Ferdinand; Theft River St/No Report – Civil; Emergency beacon activation Woodruff Gulch Salmon River, accidental/No Report; Report of neglected dogs Hoots Ln/Pending; Debris in roadway Hwy 95 MP 255/Unable to Locate; Parking problem Grangeville Salmon Rd/Unable to Locate; Medical Seven Devils; Suspicious activity resulting in the cite and release of a 18 yoa Deary male for Minor in Possession/Possession of Paraphernalia and the cite and release of a 17 yoa Deary male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 240; Suspicious activity Thorn Springs Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft of packages Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Possible weapon offense Hwy 12 MP 155/No Report; Medical Friendship Ln; Medical Pine St; Theft of camera Hwy 12 MP 122/Report Taken; House check Chief Looking Glass Ln;
GPD
Medical E South 9th St; Commercial alarm W North St; Juvenile problem Gville; Fender bender South East St;
Saturday, July 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Jessica Ln; Protection Order violation resulting in the cite and release of a 37 yoa Pollock male for Contempt Court Old Pollock Rd; Report of possible DUI Hwy 95/Unable to Locate; Calf in roadway Hwy 95 MP 235/No Report; Report of subjects shooting guns across the river and lighting fireworks, resulted in the cite and release of a 24 yoa Riggins male and a 30 yoa male for Illegal Discharge of Fireworks Big Salmon Rd; Report of loud music S Main St/No Report; Report of pedestrian in roadway Hwy 95 MP 243/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 93; Controlled burn that got out of control Ridgewood Dr/Transferred to IDL; Report of juveniles riding motorcycles Powell area/No Report; Aircraft ELT activation Gardner Peak/Unable to Locate; Intoxicated pedestrian Esther Spur/No Report; Agency assist Kamiah/No Report; Disabled vehicle Lolo Creek/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Unsecure premises North State St; 911 call N Idaho Ave; Civil standby resulting in the arrest of a 29 yoa Grangeville male for Nez Perce County Warrant S Idaho Ave;
Sunday, July 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Neighbor dispute Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Report of vicious dog Kessler Rd/No Report; Grass fire Lukes Gulch Rd; Suspicious vehicle Whitetail Dr/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Big Salmon Rd; DWP cite and release of a 35 yoa Grangeville male Truck Rt & Idaho St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Citizen dispute Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Barking dogs Dike St/Unfounded;
GPD
Barking dogs E North 7th St; Fireworks Junction & North 7th; Citizen dispute Winona Grade/No Report; Domestic dispute East South 6th St; Citizen contact resulted in the arrest of a 47 yoa Grangeville male for Felony Possession of Methamphetamines W Main St; Barking dogs W N 6th St;
CPD
Loose horses Goldstone;
