RECORDS – DISPATCH LOG – ISSUE 1
IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
12/16/2019 TO 12/22/2019
Monday, December 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Injury two vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 223/Transferred to ISP; Abandoned vehicle Mt Idaho Grade & Black Tail View; Citizen dispute S Main St Riggins/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Found headstone in river Hwy 12 MP 90/Pending; Medical First Ave Dixie; Abandoned vehicle Broadway Ave; Medical Main St Kamiah; Loose dogs chasing deer Valley Dr/No report; Parking problem West St/No Report; Agency assist Cassie St Kamiah;
GPD
Medical E N 4th St; Possible child abuse Cunningham;
Tuesday, December 17
Grangeville/Riggins
VIN Twin House Rd; Medical N Cherry Ln; Medical S Main St Riggins; VIN McArthur St; Child abuse S Main St Riggins/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Dogs barking Lightning Creek Rd/No Report; Report of subject using bulldozer on county roads Aiken/Woodland Rd/No Report; Medical Front St; Domestic issues Chief Looking Glass Ln/No Report;
GPD
Welfare check S E Main St;
Wednesday, December 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Fire White Bird Ridge Rd; Injury one vehicle rollover accident Denver & McDonald Rd/No Report; Extra patrol Hwy 95 MP 185; Fraud of counterfeit bill W Main St/Pending; Possible DUI Hwy 95 NB/Unable to Locate; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 41 yoa Grangeville male for Lewis County Warrant Hwy 7 & Halford Rd; Injury one vehicle accident Lake Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of dog harassing wounded deer Valley Dr/No Report; Hit and run Main St Stites/Report Taken; Theft misc items Bridge St/Report Taken; Abandoned vehicle Leitch Creek & Trenary Rd; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 36 yoa Harpster male for DWP Hwy 13 MP 23; Welfare check Lightning Creek Loop Rd/No Report
GPD
Agency assist S Idaho Ave; Elder abuse East South St; Welfare check W Main St; Welfare check South E St
Thursday, December 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Dewey Saddle Rd; Asotin County Warrant arrest of a 43 yoa Grangeville male W Main St; Citizen assist Stolz Rd/No Report; Medical transfer Airport Rd; Medical Jessica Ln in Riggins; Slide Off Hwy 95 Mp 175/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Vandalism of mailbox Pine Rd/Report Taken; VIN Broadway; Dogs at large Woodland Pine/No Report; Citizen assist China Garden Rd/No Report; Agency Assist Hwy 12/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 Mp 148
GPD
Welfare check, resulting in the arrest of a 24 yoa female for a Lewis County Warrant W Main St; Idaho County Warrant Arrest of a 20 yoa Grangeville M West South St; Property Damage West Main
CPD
Medical Lewiston St;
Friday, December 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Domestic issues behind Hoots Cafe/No Report; Deer vs Vehicle Hwy 95 Mp 235/Report Taken; Accident Hwy 95 Mp 190/Report Taken; VIN Blue Grouse Rd; VIN Frontage Rd; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 Mp 190/Unable to Locate; Fire Whitetail Dr;
Kooskia/Elk City
Fire Tinker Ln; Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Injured Deer Hwy 12 Mp 68/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 12 Mp 67-74/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Medical North Myrtle; Agency Assist Health and Welfare; Medical North Myrtle; Welfare Check S W 1st St; Welfare Check E North St; Suspicious activity W South St; Extra Patrol W Main St; Suspicious Vehicle N Myrtle;
CPD
Medical transfer to Tri State
Saturday, December 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic Offense Hwy 95 Mp 193/Unable to Locate; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 Mp 250/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Death Notification Airway Dr/No Report; Threatening Battle Ridge/Report Taken; Rocks in Road Hwy 162 Mp 6 /ITD Removed; Medical Sally Ann; Fireworks East St Stites/No Report; Traffic Stop at the KOA resulting in citations for Paraphernalia and Controlled Sub/Report Taken;
GPD
Suspicious Male W Main St; Animal Problem North Hall;
Sunday, December 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Rapid River; Rock in Road Hwy 95 Mp 177.5/ITD Removed; Disabled Vehicle Johnston Cutoff & Cash Ln; Medical River St White Bird;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic Stop at Post Office in Kooskia resulting in citations for Paraphernalia and Controlled Sub/Report Taken; Trespassing PFI Extension/Report Taken; Suspicious Spruce Str/Transferred
GPD
Loose cow Hill St; Animal Problem S Florence St
CPD
Medical transfer to Kootenai;
