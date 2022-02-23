Feb. 14 – Feb. 20, 2022
Monday, February 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Rapid River Rd; Ada County Warrant arrest of a 28 yoa Cottonwood male W Main St; Trespassing Radar Rd/No Report; Juvenile problem Ace’s Place/Report Taken; Agency assist Hoots Ln/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 248/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Attempt to Locate, located, Kamiah/Kooskia area; Mental problems Main St Kooskia; Reckless driving Hwy 162/Unable to Locate; Reckless driving Big Cedar Rd/No Report;
GPD
Citizen dispute W Main St; Chimney fire South B St; Parking problem Cunningham St; Fender bender W N 5th St;
Tuesday, February 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 223/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical American River Rd; Traffic Hazard Turner Court/Unfounded; Welfare Check Hwy 12 MP 83/No Report; Medical Skyline Drive;
GPD
Medical Lincoln Ave; Animal Problem Tamera Drive; Wanted Person Westside Lane/Resulted in the arrest of 23 yo Grangeville Female for Ada County Warrant; Citizen Assist Westside Lane; Alarm North Boulevard;
CPD
Medical Trestle Drive;
Wednesday, February 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Welfare Check Seven Devils Rd/No Report; Accident w/Damages Radar Rd/Report Taken; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 294/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic Offense Hwy 13 MP 21/Resulted in the arrest of 30 yo Kamiah female for Operating Vehicle w/out Owner Consent and Resist/Obstruct, female was also cited for Resist/Obstruct and Unlawful Entry; Contempt of Court Elk St Harpster/Report Taken; Citizen Dispute Selway Rd/No Report; Trespassing Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Accident w/Damage Woodland Rd MP 3/Resulted in citation to 39 yo Kamiah female for DUI; Domestic Dispute Hwy 12 MP 69/Transferred to Nez Perce Tribal Police; Traffic Offense Woodland Rd/No Report; Medical Canyon View Rd;
Thursday, February 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic Hazard Hwy 13 MP 1 to MP 10/Transferred to ITD;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic Offense Hwy 12 MP 40/Transferred; Contempt of Court Hwy 12 MP 72.5/No Report; Traffic Offense Ridgewood Drive/No Report; Theft Stites Area/No Report; Medical Battle Ridge Rd; Welfare Check Woodland Rd/No Report;
GPD
Vicious Animal Tamera Drive; Medical East North St;
Friday, February 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Georgianna Drive; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 170/Transferred to ISP; Alarm Butte Drive; Fire Hwy 95 MP 182/Controlled Burn;
Kooskia/Elk City
Alarm Main St/No Report; Suspicious Hwy 12 MP 68.5/No Report; Juvenile Problem Ping St/No Report; Agency Assist No Kid Lane Kamiah/No Report; Death Hwy 13 MP 15.5/Report Taken;
GPD
Animal Problem North D St; Runaway Juvenile East North 2nd St; Animal Problem North B St; Threatening West North 4th St;
CPD
Accident w/Damages Front St; Death East St;
Saturday, February 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious Hwy 95 MP 195/No Report; Citizen Assist Seven Devils Rd/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 195/Transferred to Adams County Sheriff’s Office; Suspicious Chucker Lane/Report Taken; DUI Hwy 13 MP 9/Resulted in the arrest of 33yo male from Stites for DUI and he was cited for Open Container and Resist Obstruct; Welfare Check Hwy 95 MP 189/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious Main St Kooskia/No Report; Traffic Hazard Woodland Rd/No Report; Citizen Assist Hwy 13 MP 13.5/No Report; Suspicious Adams Grade Rd/No Report; Trespassing Young Rd/No Report; Traffic Offense Friendship Lane/Unable to Locate; Traffic Hazard Hwy 12 MP 63/Transferred to ITD; Missing Person Kamiah Area/Located and Okay; Attempt to Locate Kamiah Area/Located in Lewiston and okay;
GPD
Juvenile Problem Maple St; Animal Problem North Mill St; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 241; Medical East North 2nd St;
CPD
Animal Problem Hwy 95 MP 255;
Sunday, February 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Vandalism Shearer St/Report Taken; Harassment Main St Riggins/No Report; Trespassing Shearer St/No Report; Cow Problem Hwy 95 MP 237/Unable to Locate; Accident w/Damages Hwy 95 MP 189/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hwy 12 MP 142; Death Newsome Creek Drive/Report Taken; Traffic Hazard Hwy 13 MP 14/No Report; Agency Assist Dreyer Lane/No Report; Medical Hwy 13 MP 19;
GPD
Parking Problem South B St; Alarm Green Acres Lane.
