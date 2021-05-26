5/17/2021 - 5/23/2021
Monday, May 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle French Creek Rd; Medical Fish Trap Rd; Attempt to locate, located & OK, Hwy 95 MP 212/No Report; Theft of gun Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Fraud Frontage Rd/No Report; Fraud Riggins area/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
VIN Trenary Rd; VIN Too Kush Rd; VIN Hidden Springs Rd; Trespassing Fort Misery Rd; Theft of cattle Schuster Rd/No Report; Report of protection order violation Elk City area/No Report; Vehicle fire Woodland Rd; Abandoned vehicle Red Rock Rd;
GPD
VIN N Junction St; Fraud W N 5th St; Suspicious signs, possible ordinance violation Grangeville area;
CPD
Animal problem Myrtle St;
Tuesday, May 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 194/Transferred to ISP; Fraud White Bird area/Report Taken; Injured elk needing put down Big Salmon Rd MP 3/No Report; VIN Sunset Ln; VIN East Rd; Trespassing Hwy 95 MP 239/No Report; Medical Lucile Rd; VIN Ranny Rd; Attempt to locate, located & OK, Kirkwood Ranch area/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Attempt to Locate, located & OK, Caribel Rd/No Report; Dead deer needing removed Canyon View Rd/Transferred to F&G; Report of disabled semi blocking highway Hwy 12 MP 114/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Esther & 3rd St; Trespassing West St Stites; Abandoned vehicle Main & 3rd St; Welfare check Valley Dr/No Report; VIN China Garden Rd; VIN Adams Grade Rd; Weapon offense Celestial Way/Unable to Locate; Agency assist Woodland Rd; Report of dog attacking chickens Franklin Dr/No Report;
GPD
Medical E S 9th St; Suspicious W Main St;
Wednesday May 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicle N Main St; Death Fish Hatchery Rd/Report Taken; Trespassing Deasy Rd/No Report; Assault Hwy 95 N/Report Taken; Trespassing S Main St Riggins/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 270/No Report; Medical Rapid River Ct; One vehicle accident non injury Hwy 95 MP 234/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Tobacco Problem Hwy 13 MP 24; Welfare check Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 23 yoa Grangeville male & a 19 yoa male both for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 13 & Battle Ridge; Trespassing Pardee Rd/No Report; Citizen dispute over property lines Mule Deer Dr/No Report – Civil; VIN West Buffalo Gulch Rd; Medical Harris Ridge Loop; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 51 yoa female for Possession Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 142; Medical Ridgeway Dr; House fire Cochran Dr; Citizen dispute Mule Deer Dr/No Report – Civil; Missing subject, located, Timber Ridge;
GPD
Medical N Myrtle St; Commercial alarm North D St; Threatening E South 3rd St; Assault W Main St;
Thursday, May 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Deer vs vehicle Bouffard Flat Rd/Report Taken; Agency assist Aces Place/Report Taken; Injury one vehicle rollover accident Hwy 95 MP 199/Transferred to ISP; Fraud Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 268/Transferred to ISP; Medical Hwy 95 S; Medical Spirit Horse Ln;
Kooskia/Elk City
Injured deer needing dispatched Hwy 13 MP 26/No Report; Medical Beaverslide Rd; Harassment Main St Kooskia/No Report; Theft Reflection Dr/No Report; Extra patrol Lukes Gulch Rd; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 14/No Report; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 30 yoa MT male for DUI Hwy 12 MP 86; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 78.5; Welfare check Church Canyon Rd/No Report;
GPD
Report, neglected dog S Idaho Ave;
CPD
VIN Trestle Dr; Medical transfer Kootenai;
Friday, May 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Old Hwy 7/No Report; Extra patrol Purdy Rd; Disorderly Pittsburg Landing area/Transferred to FS; Disorderly resulted in the arrest of a 25 yoa Cottonwood male for Aggravated Battery Ironwood Dr;
Kooskia/Elk City
Boulder in roadway Hwy 14 MP 22/Transferred to ITD; Medical West St; VIN Thenon St; Theft Esther St/No Report – Civil; Medical Hwy 12 MP 132; Overdue aircraft Airport Rd/No Report; Citizen contact resulted in the cite and release of a 49 yoa TN male for Possession of Marijuana Front St; Medical Ridgeway Dr;
GPD
Medical N Myrtle St; Disorderly resulted in the cite and release of a 31 yoa CA male for Battery North D St;
Saturday, May 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Possible DUI Hwy 95 S/Transferred to ISP; Vandalism of vehicle Hwy 95 S/No Report; Medical N Main St Riggins; Citizen dispute Frank Church Wilderness/No Report – Civil; Drowning Pine Bar area/Report Taken; Fire Main Salmon River Rd/Transferred to FS; Medical Main St Riggins; Medical Main St Riggins; Vehicle vs fence accident Heath Dr/Report Taken; Reckless driving Rapid River Rd/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 68 yoa WY male for Felony DUI Woodland Rd; Vandalism of dugout Front St/Report Taken; Medical Main St Kooskia; Traffic stop resulting in the arrest of a 32 yoa Emmett, ID male for Failing to Yield, Failing to Identify, Injury to Child, Violation of a Protection Order, DUI Hwy 13 S; Vicious dog Clearwater Ave/No Report;
GPD
Citizen dispute W Main St; Report of gunshots, was a motorhome backfiring, E N 7th St; Medical N Myrtle St;
Sunday, May 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of speeders Rapid River Rd/No Report; Report of large wooden blocks causing a traffic hazard Hwy 95 MP 237/No Report; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 19 yoa Riverside, CA male for Possession of Marijuana Hwy 95 MP 244; Report of family dispute resulting in the cite and release of a 39 yoa Grass Valley, CA female for Battery McKinley Mine Rd; Property damage Sawmill Rd/Report Taken; Juvenile problem Main St Kooskia/No Report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.