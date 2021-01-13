1/4/2021 - 1/10/2021
Monday, January 4
Grangeville/Riggins
VIN Fish Hatchery Rd; VIN Jentges Rd; Missing person, located & OK, Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 161/Unable to Locate; Loose dogs chasing vehicles Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Commercial alarm Hwy 13/No Report; Suspicious activity S Main St/No Report; Report of something large in the roadway Hwy 95 MP 258/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of propane smell Woodland Rd/Unable to Locate; VIN Long Bluff Rd; Theft of tools Franklin Dr/Report Taken; Extra patrol East St Stites;
GPD
Theft Main St;
Tuesday, January 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of logging trucks speeding Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Medical Doumecq Rd; Suspicious vehicle Hwy 95 MP 250/No Report; Medical River St White Bird; Parking problem Railroad Ave Ferdinand/No Report; Possible DUI Riggins area/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Parking problem Fir Rd/Unable to Locate; VIN Broadway Ave; Reckless driving Adams Grade/No Report; Parking problem Main St Kooskia/No Report; Arrest of a 24 yoa Elk City male for Idaho County Warrant, also cited for DWP Main St Elk City; VIN Cornish Rd; Suspicious activity Dike St; Citizen assist for phone problems Reflection Dr/No Report; Intoxication E Pine St/No Report; Prowler Elk St Harpster; Extra patrol E Pine Ave; Domestic dispute Lightning Creek Rd/No Report; Assault Main St/No Report;
GPD
Loose dog N State St; Report of possible vehicle theft E North St; Fraud E South 3rd St; Suspicious vehicle East South St;
Wednesday January 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Cash Ln; Loose dogs Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 195/No Report; Medical River St White Bird; VIN Fenn Rd; Vehicle vs deer accident Hwy 95 MP 185/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Front St; Deliver message Ridgeway Dr/No Report; Report of elk stuck in fence Woodland Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Suicide threats Lightning Creek Rd/No Report; VIN Hill St; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 13 MP 11; Injured deer Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Disorderly Caribel Rd/No Report;
GPD
Medical E South 6th St; Theft of rabbits Main St; Trespassing Scott St; Medical N Myrtle St; Medical North State St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes; Medical Pine St; Medical 2nd South St;
Thursday, January 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Agency assist Airport Rd/No Report; Report of icy roads Hwy 95 MP 235/Transferred to ITD; Suspicious vehicle Long Rd/No Report; Dead elk in roadway Hwy 95 MP 216/Transferred to ITD; Mental problems Bucks Blvd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Parking problem Hwy 13/No Report; Rocks in roadway Hwy 13 MP 11-12/Transferred to ITD; Suspicious vehicle Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Reckless driving Red Rock & Yellow Bull/Unable to Locate; Theft Sally Ann Rd/No Report; Weapon offense Three Bear Ln/No Report; Agency assist Frasure Grade/No Report;
GPD
Extra patrol S Meadow & E S 5th St; Loose dog E N 7th St; Powerlines down W North St; Funeral escort South B St; Attempted theft of package E South 2nd St;
Friday, January 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Two vehicle non-injury accident Gun Club Rd/No Report; Medical Georgianna Dr; Trespassing Nut Basin Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Medical transfer St Marys; Loose horses Fish Hatchery & White Tail Dr;
Kooskia/Elk City
Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 90/Transferred to ISP; Medical Lawyers Creek Dike Rd; Citizen assist Hwy 12/No Report; VIN Hwy 12 MP 73; Death Skyline Dr/Report Taken; VIN Reflection Dr; VIN Battle Ridge Rd; Death S Main St/Report Taken; Loose horses Hwy 14 MP 16.2; Medical Main St Stites;
GPD
Welfare check S Idaho Ave; Citizen assist South C St; Citizen assist South C St; Disorderly Dawn Dr;
CPD
Medical 2nd South St; Medical transfer St Joes; Medical transfer St Joes;
Saturday, January 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 48 yoa Stites male for Open Container Hwy 95 MP 216/Report Taken; Mental problems Bucks Blvd/No Report; Fraud Lone Pine Ln/No Report; Threatening Grangeville area/No Report; Mental problems Bucks Blvd; Medical Main St Riggins; Mental problems Bucks Blvd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Residential alarm Tahoe Loop Rd/No Report; Medical Ridgeway Dr; Deer stuck in fence Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Medical Elk City; Mental problems Broadway Ave; Agency assist 6th & Hill St;
GPD
Loose dog East South St; Suspicious activity E North St; Medical W N 2nd St; Suspicious subject North A St; Citizen assist W Main St;
CPD
Medical transfer Sacred Heart; Medical transfer St Joes;
Sunday, January 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Mental problems Bucks Blvd; Mental problems Bucks Blvd; VIN Heath Dr; Medical Slippy Creek Rd; Mental problems Bucks Blvd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft of gun Hwy 13/Report Taken; Agency assist Woodland Rd; VIN Mattoon Rd; Trespassing Main St Stites/No Report; Disorderly Dyke St/No Report; Weapon offense Ridgewood Dr/Unable to Locate; Prowler Thorn Springs Rd/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Possible DUI E Main St; Medical Crooks St; Loose dog Main St; Medical Park St; Disorderly W Main St; Suspicious activity W South 1st & South C St;
