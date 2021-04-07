Idaho County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch log
March 29-April 4 Monday,
March 29
Grangeville/Riggins
Rock slide Hwy 95 MP 212/No Report; Welfare check Hwy 95 MP 236/No Report; Medical Hwy 13 MP 2; Tree down Poplar Dr & Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Report of neighbor shooting Ridgewood Dr/Report Taken; VIN Reservoir Rd; Report of dog attack Kirkwood Ranch/ Report Taken; Horses in roadway Hwy 95 MP 239; Medical Lilac Ln; Mental prob-lems Bucks Blvd/ Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Tree down across roadway Kidder Ridge Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Report of wind knocking over porta-potty Hwy 12 MP 74/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 13 MP 5.8; VIN Red Rock Rd; Dog bite Main St/No Report; GPD Threatening W Main St; Medical E N 7th St; Medical W South St; Loose dog W N 6th St; Fraud W Main St; Loose dog W North St; CPD Medical transfer St Joes; Fender bender Pine St;
Tuesday, March 30
Grangeville/Riggins
Theft of gun Mill Rd/No Report; Vandalism Prairie Rd/No Report; Trespassing Elk Haven Circle/No Report; Recovered property East Rd/Report Taken; Medical W Main St; Dumpster fire Keuterville Rd; Kooskia/Elk City Prowler Thorn Springs Rd; VIN Riverview Dr; VIN Hwy 12 MP 68; Abandoned vehicle Main St Stites; Suspicious activity Crane Hill Rd/ No Report; Controlled burn, got out of control, Bridge St Harpster; GPD Parking problem W Main St; Medical W N 2nd St; Welfare check E Main St; Medical North A St; Loitering E Main St;
Wednesday March 31
Grangeville/Riggins
Found property W Main St; Welfare check Seven Devils Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 223/ No Report; VIN W S 1st St; Assault McDonald Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Burglary Hwy 12 MP 69/Report Taken; Death Hwy 14/Report Taken; Medical Swarthout Rd; Theft Elk Creek Rd/Report Taken; Report of possible protection order violation, resulted in the arrest of a 32 yoa Stites male for Contempt of Court Main St; 911 hangups, malfunctioning phone, Quail Ln/No Report; GPD Loose dogs Lincoln Ave; Suicide death N Junction; Medical E N 6th St; Citizen assist W South 1st St; Possible assault N Myrtle; Threatening South E St; CPD Medical transfer St Joes;
Thursday, April 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Cows in roadway Hwy 95 MP 219; Dog bite Paradise Rd/Report Taken; Trespassing Heath Dr/No Report; Sheep in hwy Hwy 95 MP 215/ No Report; Fire Saddle Ridge Rd; Trespassing McDonald Rd/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 13 MP 2/No Report; Controlled burn, possibly out of control, Hwy 95 MP 181; Controlled burn, out of control, Hidden Springs Circle; Medical River St White Bird; Cite and release of a 53 yoa Stites male for DUI W Main St; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 33 yoa Lebanon, OR male for Possession of Paraphernalia
Kooskia/Elk City
Found property Sweeney Hill Rd; Medical Glenwood Rd; Threatening S Front Rd/No Report; Welfare check Glenwood Rd/No Report; Vicious dog Hwy 12 MP 71/No Report; Death Lukes Gulch Rd/Report Taken; Dog chasing deer Harpster area/Transferred to Fish & Game; Citizen dispute Nezperce St/No Report; Medical Main St Elk City; Controlled burn that got out of control Big Cedar Rd; Intoxication Hwy
12/No Report; Medical Front St; GPD Non injury fender bender Cunningham & N Idaho; Medical N Florence; VIN Hwy 13; Welfare check E N 2nd St; Attempt to locate Grangeville area; Commercial alarm E Main St; Medical W N 6th St; Medical N State St;
Friday, April 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Georgianna Dr; Rental problem N Main St Riggins/No Report; Citizen dispute Getta Creek/No Report; Neighbor dispute over dogs Jefferson Dr/No Report; Report of gravel truck losing gravel Hwy 95 MP 230/Transferred to ISP; Abandoned vehicle Main St Riggins;
Kooskia/Elk City
Parking problem Esther & Main St/No Report; Dead deer needing removed Hemlock Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Fire Woodland Rd; Lost gun Sears Creek Rd/Report Taken; Tree on fire Sally Ann Rd; One vehicle injury accident Nelson Rd/ No Report; Trespassing Woodland Rd/Report Taken; Medical Crane Hill Rd; Tree on fire Trenary Rd; Agency assist Ap-paloosa Dr/No Report; Medical West St; Prowler Thornsprings Rd/No Report; Medical Weed-mark Way; GPD Medical W South St; Domestic dispute N College St; Medical N State St; Suspicious activity W North 3rd St; Loose dog Hill St; Welfare check South E St; Citizen dispute Grangeville area/No Report; CPD Agency assist Lewiston St; Saturday, April 3 Grangeville/Riggins Injured deer needing dispatched Fuzi Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Found property Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; Welfare check Idaho County/No Report; Recovered stolen property Deerwood Dr/ Report Taken; Citizen assist Main St Riggins/Unable to Locate; Civil standby McDonald Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 222/No Report;
Welfare check Country Court/No Report; Assault Riggins area/No Report; Citizen contact resulted in a Felon in Possession of a Firearm charge, 37 yoa Grangeville male McDonald Rd; Neglected cat Cemetery Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious items found Esther St/Report Taken; Medical Battle Ridge Rd; Stalking Elk City area/ No Report; VIN Crane Hill Rd; Threatening Toll Rd/Pending; Threatening Swarthout Rd/No Report; Mental problems Hwy 13/ No Report; Loud music Esther St/ No Report; GPD Medical W N 2nd St; CPD Welfare check North St; Medical transfer St Joes;
Sunday, April 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 190.5; Abandoned vehicle Main St Riggins; Welfare check Country Court Dr/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 230/Transferred to ISP; Controlled burn that got out of control Ponderosa Ridge Ln; Animal neglect resulting in trespassing Cemetery Rd/No Report; Power pole on Fire Graves Creek Rd; Report of neglected horses Keuterville Rd/ Pending; Threatening Old Pollock Rd/Pending; Possible DUI Hwy 95 MP 271/Transferred to ISP; Domestic dispute Main St Riggins/ Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious activity Big Cedar Rd/No Report; Loose dog Ridgewood Dr/ No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 12 MP 77/Report Taken; Cite and release of a 61 yoa Kamiah male for DWP Caribel Rd; Vandalism of vehicles N Depot St/ Report Taken; Theft of vehicle Dike St/No Report; GPD Medical W N 2nd St; Suspicious E North 2nd St; 911 hangups Grangeville area.
