4/12/2021 - 4/18/2021
Monday, April 12
Grangeville/Riggins
Theft Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Protection order violation W Main St/Report Taken; Welfare check Hazard Creek/Transferred to BLM; Suspicious activity Lucile area/No Report; Medical Radar Rd; Possible prowler Hwy 95 S/No Report; Possible DUI Hwy 95 S/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Abandoned vehicle Woodland Rd; Theft of a paddle board Selway Rd MP 12/Report Taken; VIN Dike St; Drug activity Hwy 12 MP 68; Citizen dispute Celestial Way/No Report;
GPD
Medical N C St; Medical W S 1st St; Medical S Hall St; Deliver message South C St; Medical S E Madison; Fraudulent money Cunningham St; Theft North D St; Suicide threats N State St; Residential alarm North A St;
CPD
Threatening King St; Funeral escort Ctwd; Medical transfer Kootenai; Medical transfer Kootenai;
Tuesday, April 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Main St Riggins; Reckless driving Red Rock Rd/Pending; VIN Paul Ln; Rental problem Hoots Ln/No Report; Abandoned vehicle John Day Creek Rd; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 S; Controlled burn that got out of control Bucks Blvd; VIN Meadow Creek Rd; Missing person Doumecq Rd/No Report; Residential alarm Keuterville Rd/No Report; 911 hangups Cove Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Residential burglary alarm Caribel Rd/No Report; Theft of trees Glenwood & Caribel Rd/Pending; VIN Glenwood Rd; Forest fire Suttler Creek area/Transferred to Fire Dispatch; Citizen contact resulting in the cite and release of a 22 yoa Grangeville male for Possession of Paraphernalia, cite and release of a 20 yoa Grangeville female for Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of Marijuana, cite and release of a 20 yoa Grangeville male for Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of Marijuana Hwy 12 MP 68; Forest fire Smith Creek area/Transferred to Fire Dispatch; Rocks in roadway Hwy 12 MP 112/Transferred to ITD; VIN Hwy 12 MP 68; Report of dog being shot Jefferson Dr/Pending; VIN Main St; Loose dog West St/No Report; VIN Wagon Wheel Rd; House check Lightning Creek Rd;
GPD
Failure to stop for school bus South E St; Property damage N Myrtle & Nez Perce St; Agency assist E North St; Loose dog South E St; Missing juvenile, located & OK W North St; Parking problem Truck Rt;
CPD
Medical transfer Boise; Threatening King St;
Wednesday April 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical St Michaels Rd; Abandoned vehicle Front St Ferdinand; Suspicious subject Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 223; Medical Main St Riggins; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 56 yoa Clarkston, WA female for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia South E St; Report of trespassing, resulted in the cite and release of a 72 yoa Riggins male for Trespassing Kessler Creek Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Parking problem Cedar Mill Rd; Suspicious vehicle Red Fir Rd/No Report; Report of brake lines cut on semi truck Stites area/Unable to Locate; Report of assault x2, resulted in the arrest of an 18 yoa Elk City male for Aggravated Battery Main St Elk City;
GPD
Medical South E Madison; Juvenile problem S Meadow St; Commercial alarm W Main St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Thursday, April 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Trespassing Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Grass fire, burning ditches, Hwy 95 MP 194; Welfare check Long Haul Rd/No Report; Extra patrol Crooks St Extension; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 245/Unable to Locate; Welfare check Hwy 95 MP 212/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 267/No Report; Report of a one vehicle non-injury accident resulted in the arrest of a 32 yoa Grangeville male for DUI/Resisting/Obstructing also cited for Invalid DL and Leaving the Scene of an Accident Hwy 95/Hwy 7; Grass fire Hwy 95 MP 209; Welfare check Main St Riggins/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft of medications Woodland Cedar St/Pending; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 12 MP 67; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 39 yoa Okeechobee, OK male for a Felony Washington State Dept of Corrections Warrant and the cite and release of a 57 yoa Kamiah female for DWP Hwy 12 MP 68; Rental problem Elk City area/No Report; VIN Pleasant Valley Rd; Littering Hwy 14 MP 12.5/No Report; Report of barking dogs Fall Ave/No Report; Mental problems Woodland Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 69/Unable to Locate; VIN Hwy 12; Report of assault Main St Stites/No Report;
GPD
Medical S E Madison; Suspicious items South B St; Theft of dirtbikes x2 South D St; Identity Theft E N 3rd St; Extra patrol Crooks St; Medical N Myrtle St; Loose dog North C St; Barking dogs E N 3rd St; Welfare check Grangeville area/No Report; Loose dog Main & N Hall;
Friday, April 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicle Main St; Abandoned vehicle Main St; Report of sheep in roadway Hwy 95 MP 213/No Report; Parking problem Hwy 95 MP 192/No Report; Fire Gregory Creek Rd; Dumpster fire Cottonwood Butte Rd & Reservoir Rd; Suspicious activity Hwy 95 MP 216/No Report; One vehicle rollover, semi fully engulfed Hwy 95 MP 225-226/Transferred to ISP; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 58 yoa White Bird female for Open Container/Invalid DL Hwy 95 MP 230; Attempt to locate Riggins area, located & OK/No Report; Theft of services Main St Riggins; Slide off Race Creek Rd/No Report; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 52 yoa Pollock male for DUI Hwy 95 MP 194.5; Disorderly Main St White Bird/Report Taken; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 22 yoa Horseshoe Bend male for Possession of a Controlled Substance/Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of Marijuana/Open Container by Driver Big Salmon Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
VIN Long Haul Rd; Utility problem East St Stites; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 24/Transferred to ISP; Report of subject shooting in the trees Hwy 14 MP 8.5/No Report; VIN Hwy 162; Medical alarm Hwy 13; Citizen assist Franklin Dr/No Report; Medical Esther St; Possible DUI Kooksia area/Unable to Locate; Domestic dispute E Pine Ave/No Report;
GPD
Juvenile problem South E St; VIN North B St; Parking problem Hill St; Suspicious activity North D St; Agency assist Main St; Barking dog Lincoln & B St;
CPD
Injury one vehicle vs power pole accident Talkington & Lewiston St;
Saturday, April 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Possible DUI Hwy 95 MP 191/Transferred to ISP; Injured elk, report of people cutting off antlers while it’s still alive Big Salmon Rd MP 3/Transferred to F&G; Vandalism Big Salmon Rd/Transferred to BLM; Sheep in highway Hwy 95 MP 214; Property damage Cottonwood Butte Rd/No Report – Civil; Civil standby Riggins area/No Report; Medical Pollock Rd; Brush fire Keuterville Rd; Domestic dispute Time Zone Rd/No Report; Possible DUI Main St Riggins/Unable to Locate; Traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a 40 yoa Lewiston male for DUI Big Salmon Rd; Domestic dispute Main St Riggins/No Report; Disorderly resulted in the cite and release of a 42 yoa Lewiston male for Disturbing the Peace/warning for Trespassing Main St Riggins; Traffic resulted in the arrest of an 18 yoa Caldwell male for DUI Hwy 95 & Big Salmon Rd; Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 199/Transferred to ITD; Fire Riggins across river from City Park; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 20 yoa New Meadows male for DUI/Possession of Paraphernalia, the arrest of a 19 yoa McCall male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of a Prescription W/O a Prescription, the arrest of a 22 yoa Donnelly male for Possession of Marijuana Big Salmon Rd; Domestic dispute Main St Riggins/No Report; Citizen contact resulted in the cite and release of a 20 yoa Asotin, WA male for MIC, cite and release of a 19 yoa Caldwell male for MIC, cite and release of an 18 yoa Asotin, WA male for MIC, cite and release of a 19 yoa Clarkston, WA male for MIC Big Salmon Rd; Report of possible probation violation Riggins area/Unable to Locate; Report of pedestrians walking on highway Hwy 95 MP 212/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Violation of herd district Mule Deer Dr/No Report; Rental problem Main St Elk City/No Report – Civil; Fire Woodside Rd/Transferred to Lewis Co; Injury ATV accident Hwy 14 MP 5/Report Taken; Juvenile party Too Kush Rd/No Report;
GPD
Medical W N 2nd St; Suspicious activity Madison St; Parking problem N Idaho St; Suspicious items Washington Ave/Transferred to Fish & Game; Reckless driving South E St; Fire, leaf pile, South A & Washington St; Medical South D St; Medical W N 2nd St;
CPD
Mental problems Lewiston St;
Sunday, April 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Possible DUI Hwy 95 MP 195 SB/Transferred to ISP; Report of fire from yesterday smoldering Hwy 95 MP 225; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 255/Transferred to ISP; Fire Hwy 95 MP 238; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 41 yoa Twin Falls male for DWP Hwy 95 MP 239; Suspicious Seven Devils Rd/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 57 yoa Culdesac female for Possession of Marijuana Hwy 95 MP 230.5; Report of camper dumping sewage into river Big Salmon Rd/Transferred to BLM; Report of vehicles parked by the side of the road, disabled vehicle, Hwy 95 MP 244; Medical Pines Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 59 yoa male for DUI/Resist/Obstruct Main & B Ave; Juvenile problem Weedmark Way/Report Taken; Suicide threats Valley Dr/No Report; Fire Greencreek Ln; Trespassing Rivers Edge/Pending; Weapon offense Carlisle Court/No Report; 911 hangups Kidder Ridge Rd/No Report;
GPD
Curfew violation Main St; Medical S E Madison; Threatening South E St; Citizen dispute N Idaho Ave; Commercial alarm South East St.
