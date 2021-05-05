4/26/2021 - 5/2/2021
Monday, April 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Commercial alarm Frontage Rd/No Report; Trespassing Getta Creek Rd/Report Taken; Medical Cooper St White Bird; Cows in roadway Hwy 95 MP 214/No Report; Medical Georgianna Dr; Debris in river Hwy 95 MP 198/No Report; Vandalism Hwy 95 N/Pending; Arrest pf a 33 yoa Idaho Falls male for Felony Ada County Warrant Radar Rd; Medical Sutdebaker Ln;
Kooskia/Elk City
Weapon offense Big Cedar Rd/No Report; Injured deer Hwy 12 MP 81/Transferred to Fish & Game; Possible animal neglect Franklin Dr/No Report; Traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a 34 yoa Spokane Valley, WA male for Felony Eluding Hwy 12 MP 76; Shop on fire Ridgewood Dr; Medical Swarthout Rd;
GPD
Parking problem N State St; Loose dog W Main St; Medical North C St; Welfare check S Hall St;
CPD
Report of vehicle driving around with no license plates Ctwd; Juvenile problem King St;
Tuesday, April 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Commercial alarm Keuterville Rd/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 192; VIN Jentges Rd; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 31 yoa Grangeville male for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance/Possession of Paraphernalia/DUI N Meadow St; VIN Purdy Rd; Death Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Report Taken; Suspicious Shuck Creek Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of juveniles with vape pens Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; Missing person Pardee Rd/No Report;
Wednesday April 28
Grangeville/Riggins
Weapon offense Main St Riggins/No Report; VIN Meadow Creek Rd; Suspicious activity Allison Creek/Transferred to Forest Service; Reckless driving Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Field fire School House Ln; Possible DUI Hwy 95 MP 166/Unable to Locate; Residential alarm Ironwood Dr/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 100/Report Taken; Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Mental problems Woodland Rd/Transferred to Tribal Police; Welfare check Red Rock Rd/Unable to Locate; Barking dogs Little Smith Creek Rd/No Report; Property damage Mule Deer Dr/No Report; VIN Clearwater Dr; Brush fire Maxwell Ln; Possible wanted person Clear Creek Rd/Unable to Locate; Medical State St; Fire Hwy 12 MP 71; Mental problems Reflection Dr/Pending; Parking problem Broadway Ave; Suspicious vehicle Cedar Mill Rd/Unable to Locate; Suspicious activity Glenwood Rd/Unable to Locate;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Thursday, April 29
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 21 yoa Grangeville male for a Nezperce County Warrant, cited for Resisting/Obstructing/DWP Hwy 95 MP 255; VIN Crossing Rd; Possible DUI Hwy 95 MP 269/No Report; Report of semi losing bark Hwy 95 MP 249/No Report; Vandalism Fenn area/No Report; Suspicious Tolo Lake/No Report; Mental problems Seven Devils Rd/No Report; Suicidal threats Ellis Ave Winchester;
Koosk
ia/Elk City
Contempt of court Clearcreek Rd/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 14 MP 16.3; Medical Pine Ave; Vandalism Fir & Hemlock/Report Taken; Fish & Game violations Harpster area/Transferred to Fish & Game; Possible protection order violation Winter Ave/Report Taken; Report of animal abuse North Depot St/No Report; Deliver message Broadway Ave/No Report; Suspicious Clear Creek & Leitch Creek Rd/Unable to Locate; Medical Lamb Grade; Suspicious Clearwater Ave/No Report;
GPD
Citizen dispute N Hall St; Medical E South 9th St; Non-injury fender bender Hwy 95 MP 240; Report of possible marijuana use South E St; Disorderly Junction & North St;
Friday, April 30
Grangeville/Riggins
Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 266/Transferred to Lewis Co; Mental problems Yellowbrook St; Parking problem Rapid River area/No Report; Citizen dispute Twin Bridges area/No Report; Arrest of a 32 yoa Caldwell male for an Ada County Warrant Radar Rd; Welfare check Hoots Ln/No Report; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 23 yoa Clarkston male for DWP Hwy 95 MP 248; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 33 yoa Umatilla, OR for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance/DUI/Open Container/Possession Paraphernalia Big Salmon Rd; Welfare check Country Court/No Report; Suspicious activity Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Contempt of Court North C St/Report Taken; Domestic dispute resulting in the arrest of a 37 yoa Kirkland, WA female Big Salmon Rd; Citizen contact resulting in the arrest of a 22 yoa Nampa male and a 23 yoa Nampa female for Possession of a Fiream while Under the Influence Big Salmon Rd; Medical Main St Riggins; Valley County Warrant arrest of a 43 yoa New Meadows male Main St Riggins; Welfare check Ironwood Dr;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Ulmer Rd; Property damage Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Trespassing Llama Ln/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Winona Grade; Cow problem Hwy 162 MP 19/No Report; Citizen dispute Winona Grade/No Report; Suicide threats Pine Ave/No Report; Medical Swarthout Rd; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 40 yoa Post Falls male for a Nez Perce County Warrant Hwy 12 MP 163; Theft of keys Hill St Kamiah/No Report; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report;
Medical Suttler Creek Rd; Runaway juvenile Big Cedar Rd/No Report;
GPD
Parking problem N State St; Rescued goose N Hall St;
CPD
Complaint about roosters in city limits Lewiston St; Medical transfer St Joes;
Saturday, May 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Disorderly Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Medical Hwy 95 S; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 19 yoa Meridian male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia/Concealment of Evidence Hwy 95 MP 190; Medical Main St Riggins; Theft of dog resulting in the cite and release of an 18 yoa Riggins male for theft N Main St; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 231/Unable to Locate; Medical Big Salmon Rd; Disorderly W Main St/No Report; Theft of powersaw, located, Heath Dr/No Report; Assault Big Salmon Rd; Probation violation arrest of a 27 yoa McCall female Big Salmon Rd; Medical Big Salmon Rd; Report of intoxicated subject, resulting in the cite and release of a 17 yoa male for Minor in Consumption Big Salmon Rd; Citizen contact resulting in the cite and release of a 19 yoa Moscow male x3 for MIC, the cite and release of a 19 yoa Viola male for MIC Big Salmon Rd; Cite and release of a 20 yoa Newberg, OR male for MIC Big Salmon Rd; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 54 yoa Post Falls male for DUI Main St Riggins; Citizen contact resulting in the arrest of an 18 yoa male for Resisting/Obstructing/MIC and the cite and release of a 19 yoa Cottonwood male, a 20 yoa Boise male, a 19 yoa Meridian female, a 20 yoa Patterson, CA male, a 19 yoa Arco female for MIC Big Salmon Rd; Report of fight in progress, resulting in the arrest of a 37 yoa Stites female for Resisting/Obstructing Main St Riggins; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 223/No Report; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 20 yoa Idaho Falls female for DUI Hwy 95 & Big Salmon Rd; Fight in progress Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Report of fight in progress Big Salmon Rd/Report Taken; Fight in progress Main St Riggins/No Report; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 27 yoa White Salmon, WA male for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance Big Salmon Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Pedestrian in roadway Hwy 12 MP 73/Unable to Locate; Stalking Rivers Edge Rd/Report Taken; Welfare check Esther St/No Report;
GPD
Report of basement flooding E Main St; Assault E Main St; Commercial alarm S East St;
Sunday, May 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 58 yoa Horseshoe Bend female for DUI Big Salmon Rd; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 30 yoa male for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance/Misd Possession of Controlled Substance/Possession of Paraphernalia/Resisting/Obstructing Main St Riggins; Fatal two vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 269/Transferred to Lewis County; Domestic dispute S Main St Riggins/No Report; Burglary of vehicle Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 4/Unable to Locate; Deliver message Pittsburg Landing/No Report; Assault Big Salmon Rd/Report Taken; Attempt to Locate, located, Hwy 12 MP 122/No Report; Property damage Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Threatening resulted in the arrest of a 51 yoa Pollock male for Aggravated Assault Old Pollock Rd; Medical Big Salmon Rd; Possible indecent exposure Slate Creek Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Juvenile problem Hwy 12 & Hale Rd/No Report; Cows in roadway Hwy 162; Found property Ridgewood Dr/No Report;
GPD
Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 39 yoa Riggins male for Felony Adams County Warrant Hwy 95 MP 240; Commercial alarm South E St; Medical W N 2nd St; Juvenile problem South E St; Medical N Myrtle St;
CPD
Loose dogs Cottonwood area;
