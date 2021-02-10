2/1/2021 - 2/7/2021
Monday, February 1
Grangeville/Riggins
VIN Jentges Rd; VIN Cash Ln; Suspicious activity Big Salmon Rd/Pending; Medical Main St Riggins; VIN Shuck Creek Rd; Theft Hoots Ln/Report Taken; VIN Cove Rd; Welfare check Country Court Dr/No Report; Missing person, located & OK, Grangeville area/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Trespassing Red Fir Rd/Pending; Suicide death Hwy 12 MP 68/Report Taken; VIN Bluebird Dr; Agency assist Ridgewood & Hill St/No Report;
GPD
Abandoned vehicle North A St; Threatening N Mill St; Parking problem E South St; Stolen vehicle, recovered, N Idaho Ave;
CPD
Medical transfer Kootenai; VIN King St; Medical transfer Sacred Heart;
Tuesday, February 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicle Main St Riggins; Reckless driving Hwy 162 & Red Rock Rd/Pending; Slide off Mt Idaho Grade Rd MP 3; Fraud Kube Rd/No Report – Civil;
Kooskia/Elk City
Domestic dispute resulted in the arrest of a 57 yoa Kamiah male for Attempted Strangulation Celestial Way; Mudslide Toll Rd & Business 12/Transferred to ITD; Agency assist Kamiah; Possible DUI S Main St Kooskia/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Chimney fire Court St; Suspicious activity S Florence; Threatening South C St; Violation of a protection order E North St; Fender bender South B St;
CPD
Burglary of storage unit Lewiston St;
Wednesday February 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Found keys S Main St Riggins; Theft of vehicle Bucks Blvd/No Report; VIN Hwy 95 MP 195; Report of icy roads Hwy 95 MP 223/Transferred to ITD; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 20 yoa Grangeville male for DWP Main St White Bird;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist on death notification Timber Ridge Rd/No Report; Vicious dogs S Main St/Unable to Locate; Parking problem Tinker Creek Ln/No Report; Medical Caribel Rd; Disorderly Hwy 12 MP 68; Medical Celestial Way; Agency assist Celestial Way/Report Taken;
GPD
Child abuse W N 4th St; Medical South C St; Medical S College; Theft of vehicle E N 2nd St;
Thursday, February 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Juvenile problem Cash Ln/No Report; Theft of mailbox Canyon Rd/Report Taken; Report of an erratic driver resulting in the cite and release of a 31 yoa Grangeville male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of a Controlled Substance Hwy 95 MP 246; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 224; Dead deer in the roadway Hwy 95 MP 214/Transferred to ITD; Disabled vehicle Main St Stites;
Kooskia/Elk City
Violation of a protection order Celestial Way/Report Taken; Suspicious phone call Kamiah area/No Report; Theft Caribel Rd/No Report; Assault Hwy 13 MP 24/Report Taken;
GPD
Medical Woodland Rd; Chimney fire N Meadow St; Theft of vehicle N Mill St; Abandoned vehicle Truck Rt & E N 7th St; Welfare check North A St;
Friday, February 5
Grangeville/Riggins
One vehicle rollover non-injury accident Joseph Rd/Report Taken; Juvenile problem Cash Ln/No Report; Fraud Main St Riggins/No Report; Threatening messages Keuterville Rd/Report Taken; Medical S Main St Riggins; Report of rockslide taking out part of a house Big Salmon Rd/Report Taken; Harassment Golden Acres Dr/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist Hwy 12 MP 67/Unable to Locate; Report of a protection order violation, resulted in the cite and release of a 39 yoa Stites male for Contempt of Court Hwy 13 MP 24; Medical Hwy 13; Neighbor dispute over cats Main St/No Report; Rocks in roadway Hwy 12 MP 73/Transferred to ITD; Possible DUI Cornish Rd/Unable to Locate; Juvenile problem Front St/No Report;
GPD
911 hangups North D St; Snow needing plowed and rocks in roadway Hwy 14 MP 28/Transferred to ITD; Gas skip North C St; Theft N Myrtle St; Citizen assist Scott St; Loose dogs E N Florence & 2nd St; Found registration tags Truck Rt; Found property E Main St; Burglary E N 2nd St; Suspicious activity S Boulevard; Reckless driving Main St & Crooks St;
Saturday, February 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 58 yoa Grangeville male for DUI Hwy 95 MP 240; Medical S Main St Riggins; Welfare check, subject OK, Doumecq Rd/No Report; Threatening Grangeville area/No Report; Two vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 196/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Lukes Gulch & Halford Rd; Traffic attempt turned into foot pursuit Main St Riggins/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Esther St; Trespassing Carlisle Ct/Transferred to Tribal PD; Loose dogs S Main St; Vicious dogs Ridgewood Dr/Report Taken; Report of neglected dog Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Agency assist Hwy 12 MP 66; Abandoned vehicle Main St Elk City; Harassment Liberty Ln/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 14; Slide off Hwy 12 MP 127/Unable to Locate; Medical Red River Rd; Disorderly Esther St/No Report; Report of stalking E Main St/Report Taken;
GPD
Suspicious activity E North St;
Sunday, February 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Unlawful entry Main St Ferdinand/Report Taken; Deer stuck in fence Pollock Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Medical Jessica Ln; Death S Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Medical Red Barn Ln;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Clearcreek Rd; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 12 MP 108/Report Taken; Slide off Friendship Ln/No Report; Suspicious activity N Front St/No Report;
GPD
Citizen assist W Main St; Suspicious vehicle N Junction & N Middle St; Civil standby W Main St; Report of water leak S Florence St;
CPD
Burglary of storage units x4 Lewiston St; Reckless driving Washington Ave;
