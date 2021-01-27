1/18/2021 - 1/24/2021
Monday, January 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 162 MP 13/Report Taken; Injury one vehicle accident Old Hwy 7 & Reservation Line Rd/Report Taken; Medical Hwy 95 MP 194; Medical Cougar Ct;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Skyline Dr; Rental problem Main St/No Report; Report of deer with bear trap stuck to leg Stites Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Rocks in roadway Hwy 12 MP 126/Transferred to ITD; Trespassing Broadway Ave/No Report; Deer in roadway Hwy 12 MP 68/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Trespassing N Mill St; Loose dog N State St; Found property W South 1st St;
Tuesday, January 19
Grangeville/Riggins
VIN Silver Lake; Stalking Grangeville/No Report; Medical Poor Farm Rd; VIN Mt Idaho Grade Rd; VIN Greencreek Rd; Deer vs elk Hwy 95 MP 217/Report Taken; Wanted person Ferdinand area/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
One vehicle non-injury accident Stites Rd/Report Taken; Report of speeders Mattoon Rd/No Report; VIN Oly Rd; Medical Main St Elk City; Possible poaching Williams Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Deer in roadway Hwy 12 MP 72/No Report; Threatening E Court Rd/Transferred to Tribal Police; Citizen assist Glenwood Rd/No Report;
GPD
Vicious dog Crooks St & S 4th St; Reckless driver Main St;
Wednesday January 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of illicit pictures texted, resulting in the arrest of a 44 yoa Riggins male for an Ada County Warrant S Main St Riggins; Fender bender Main St/No Report; Medical Chinook Circle; Mental problems Bucks Blvd/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 161/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Welfare check Southfork Ln/No Report; Traffic hazard Tommy Taha/No Report; Domestic dispute Valley Dr/Report Taken; Welfare check on elderly pedestrian Main St/No Report; Theft Hillside Dr/Report Taken; Property damage Front St/No Report; Trespassing Resort Rd/No Report;
GPD
Reckless driving Main St;
CPD
VIN Clark St;
Thursday, January 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Burglary of storage units Hwy 95 S/Report Taken; Weapons offense Sawmill Rd/No Report; VIN Salmon Run Rd; Medical Poor Farm Rd; Medical S Main St; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 255/No Report; Agency assist on suicidal subject Riggins area/Unable to Locate; Mental problems Bucks Blvd/No Report; Suspicious vehicle Helm Ln/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious activity Apple Ln/No Report; Vicious dog Main St/No Report; Parking problem Dyke St/Pending; Agency assist resulting in the arrest of a 51 yoa Kooskia male for an Idaho County Warrant Hwy 12 MP 71; Disabled vehicle Toll Rd;
GPD
Medical N Myrtle St; Medical W N 2nd St; Medical N Myrtle St;
Friday, January 22
Grangeville/Riggins
VIN Frontage Rd; VIN Syringa Dr; VIN Shuck Creek; VIN View Dr; Mental problems Bucks Blvd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft of trees Big Cedar Rd/No Report; VIN Main St; Child abuse Woodland Rd/Report Taken; Loose dog Esther St/No Report; Civil standby View Rd; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 23 yoa Kamiah male for DWP Hwy 12 MP 67;
GPD
Theft South C St; Theft South C St; Theft of sign South C St;
CPD
VIN Hogan St; Domestic dispute Broadway Ave;
Saturday, January 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 195/Unable to Locate; Reckless driving report, referring subject for evaluation for driving privileges Hwy 95 MP 210/Report Taken; Medical Old Homestead Rd; Dumpster fire Tolo Lake Rd; Suicide threats S Main St Riggins/No Report; Medical S Main Riggins;
Kooskia/Elk City
Domestic dispute Hwy 12 MP 72/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; Dumpster on fire Hwy 13 MP 11; Suspicious activity Cedar Mill Rd/No Report; Parking problem 3rd St;
GPD
Vandalism of mailboxes Hill St; Loose dogs North 2nd & A St;
Sunday, January 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Domestic dispute resulted in the arrest of a 34 yoa Boise male for Resisting/Obstructing Hwy 95 MP 193.5; Disorderly Mill Rd White Bird/Report Taken; Disorderly Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 252;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Woodland Rd; Loose horses Mule Deer Dr/No Report; Suspicious activity Main St/No Report; Suspicious activity Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Loose dog Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Agency assist Nezperce Dr Kamiah;
GPD
Lost license plates South A St; Medical N Myrtle St; Vicious dog South E St; 911 hangup calls E North St;
