IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
8/31/2020 TO 9/6/2020
Monday, August 31
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of No Contact Order Violation, resulting in the cite and release of a 35 yoa Grangeville male for Contempt of Court W Main St; VIN Hwy 95 S; Neglected horses Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Agency assist on stolen vehicle S Main St Riggins/Pending; Pig in roadway Hwy 95 MP 265/Unable to Locate; Citizen dispute over barking dogs Cheyenne Dr/No Report; Report of neighbor shooting late at night Barn Rd/No Report; Theft of bicycle S Main St/Report Taken; Medical W Main St; Cows out in roadway Nine Pine Ln;
Kooskia/Elk City
Disorderly N Main St/No Report; Dead deer needing removed Elk St Harpster/Transferred to Fish & Game; Suspicious subject Main St Kooskia/No Report; Disabled vehicle Main St Kooskia; Missing juvenile, located & OK, Green Creek Ln/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Airport Dr; Extra patrol Hwy 13 MP 23;
GPD
Found money clip E Main St; Citizen dispute W N St;
CPD
Welfare check Lewiston St;
Tuesday, September 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Fraud White Bird area/Report Taken; Citizen dispute over property Meadow View Ln/No Report; One truck in truck ramp Hwy 95 MP 224/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious subject Main St Kooskia/No Report; Dead deer needing removed from roadway Hwy 12 MP 155/Transferred to ITD; Welfare check Rapid River Rd/No Report; Unsecure premises Main St/No Report; Overdue hiker, located & OK, Black Lead Trail Head/No Report; Theft of packages Wild Rose Ln/Report Taken; Vandalism of window Clearwater St/No Report; Report of possible speeders Stites Grade/Unable to Locate; Threatening texts/phone calls Dyche Rd/Pending; Abandoned vehicle Hemlock Rd; Citizen dispute Hemlock Rd/No Report – Civil; Medical Cottonwood Creek Rd; Found property Kamiah/Transferred to Lewis County; Citizen assist Tinker Creek Ln/No Report; Dead deer in roadway Hwy 12 MP 72/No Report;
GPD
Bat problem E South 2nd St; Theft of bracelet Grangeville area;
CPD
Medical alarm Hogan St;
Wednesday, September 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Race Creek Rd & Hwy 95; Trespassing Doumecq & Canyon Rd/No Report; Welfare check Norma Ave Ferdinand/No Report; Found wallet W Main St/Report Taken; Injury deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 267/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Trespassing Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Agency assist Idaho St; Medical Oak St; Dead deer needing dispatched Hwy 13 MP 12/No Report; Death School Dr/No Report; Arrest of a 32 yoa Helena, MT male for Possession of Marijuana Hwy 12 MP 161; Citizen assist Hill St/No Report;
GPD
Mental problems Nez Perce St; Loose dog N Hall St; Loose dog S Boulevard; Burglary State St; Found paraphernalia W North 6th St; Hit and run South E St; Juvenile problem E South 6th St;
CPD
Welfare check Ctwd;
Thursday, September 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Weapon offense S Main St/Pending; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 240/Transferred to ISP; Theft of water pump Grangeville Salmon Rd/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 223/No Report; Report of oil spill Hwy 95 MP 255/Transferred to ITD; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 239/Unable to Locate; Dead deer in roadway Hwy 95 MP 257/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
VIN Hwy 12 MP 69; Citizen dispute Hill St/No Report; Pornography Valley Dr/No Report; Vandalism of tires Ridgewood Dr/Report Taken; Emergency beacon Kooskia area/No Report; Trespassing Tinker Creek Ln/No Report; Theft Chief Looking Glass Ln/No Report; Welfare check Larradon Dr/No Report; Littering Leitch Creek Rd/Unable to Locate; VIN Long Horn Ln; Theft of pills Thenon St/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 16/No Report; Theft of trailer Three Bear Ln/No Report; Suspicious subject Main St/No Report; Unsecure premises Main St Stites/No Report;
GPD
Fender bender Main St; Fender bender N College St; Medical South D St; Utility problem W Main St; Vicious dog Cunningham St; Citizen dispute South E St;
Friday, September 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Hwy 95 N; Debris in roadway Hwy 95 MP 220/Transferred to ITD; Extra patrol Old Pollock Rd; Reckless driving Old Hwy 7/No Report; VIN Deer Creek Rd; Possible trailer smoking Hwy 95 MP 195/No Report; Injury one vehicle accident Reservoir Rd/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 230; Possible DUI Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Extra patrol Big Cedar Rd; Suicide threats West St/No Report; Medical Roby Rd; Report of tree in roadway Smith Creek Rd/Transferred to FS;
GPD
Welfare check West Side Ln/No Report; Extra patrol Lincoln St; Civil standby West North 1st St; Reckless driving S State St; Medical N College St; Medical N State St; Citizen dispute South C & South 1st St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes; Medical transfer St Joes; Medical transfer Sacred Heart;
Saturday, September 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Assault Main St/Report Taken; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 226; Abandoned vehicle Big Salmon Rd; Injury roll over one vehicle accident 95 Business Loop/Transferred to Lewis County; Residential burglary alarm Shortcut Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Domestic dispute Hwy 14 MP 14/No Report; Theft of flag, vandalism of pole Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Dogs at large Mule Deer Dr/Report Taken; Civil standby Tinker Creek Ln; Civil standby resulted in the arrest of a 36 yoa Boise male for Aggravated Assault Tinker Creek Ln; Citizen dispute Rivers Edge Rd/No Report; Emergency beacon Cooks Lake/No Report; Fraud Ponderosa Dr/No Report; Suspicious Hwy 12 MP 113/No Report; Cow problem Lightning Creek Rd/No Report; Emergency beacon FS Rd 100/Transferred to FS; Possible fire Lolo Creek/Transferred to FS;
GPD
Medical W Main St; Medical W Main St; Medical W N 2nd St; Vagrancy W Main St; Disorderly S College St;
Sunday, September 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Runaway juvenile Adams Ave/No Report; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 21 yoa Elk City male for DUI Hwy 95 MP 243; Loose dogs Airport Rd/No Report; Report of cows out in roadway Hwy 95 MP 238/Unable to Locate; Medical Ironwood Dr; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 219/No Report; Medical Radar Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Emergency beacon Dixie area/No Report; Citizen dispute Caribel Rd/No Report; Suspicious vehicle Beaverslide Rd/No Report; Suspicious activity Friendship Ln/No Report; Possible fire Glenwood Rd; Medical East St Stites; Citizen assist on a reckless driving report, resulting in the cite and release of a 24 yoa Harpster male for Inattentive Driving Hwy 12; Trespassing Bullock Ln/No Report; Citizen dispute Main St Stites/No Report; Medical Selway Rd;
GPD
Medical W South St; Report of possible water line break North State St; Medical N Myrtle St; Disorderly Scott St;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.