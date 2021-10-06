9/27/2021 - 10/3/2021
Monday, September 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Assault Main St/Report Taken; Citizen Dispute Blacktail Butte/No Report; Abandoned Vehicle Doumecq Rd/No Report; Vandalism Hwy 14 MP 3/Report Taken; Accident w/Damages Hwy 95 MP 224/Resulted in citation issued to 23yo Kuna woman for DUI; Aircraft Warren Airport/Transferred; Abandoned Vehicle Upper Payette Lake/Transferred; Fire West Fork Rapid River; Animal Problem Cummins Rd/No Report; Fire River St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Accident w/Damage Hwy 12 MP 79/Report Taken; Welfare Check Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Threatening Hwy 12 MP 85/No Report; Accident w/Injuries Clearcreek Rd/Report Taken; Prowler Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Abandoned Vehicle Mill St; Fraud Ridgeway Drive/No Report; Theft Toll Rd/No Report; Trespassing Mule Deer Drive/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 12 MP 71/No Report; Deliver Message Sweeney Hill Rd/No Report; Suspicious Pleasant Valley Loop/Unable to Locate; Citizen Assist Main St/No Report; Alarm Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report;
GPD
Trespassing Westside Lane; Threatening South D St; Abandoned Vehicle North B St; Medical East North 4th St;
CPD
Disorderly Lewiston St;
Tuesday, September 28
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious River St/Unable to Locate; Medical Foster Ave;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious Hwy 12 MP 73/No Report; Medical Ridgewood Drive; Theft View Rd/No Report; Fire Hwy 12 MP 75.5/No Report; Deliver Message Skookum Lake/No Report;
CPD
Suspicious King St; Disorderly Lewiston St;
Wednesday, September 29
Grangeville/Riggins
Animal Problem Hwy 95 MP 240/No Report; Citizen Assist Airport Rd/No Report; Accident w/Injuries Hwy 95 MP 240.5/Citation issued to 40yo Star man for No Insurance and Fail to Renew Registration; Citizen Assist River Front Rd/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 267/No Report; Medical Soltman Rd; Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 228/Transferred; Accident w/Damages Lukes Gulch Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Caribel Rd; Abandoned Vehicle Crooked River Rd; Medical Winter Ave; Fire Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Animal Problem Shenandoah Drive/No Report; Fire Kidder Ridge/No Report; Agency Assist Kamiah Airport/No Report; Accident w/Damages Hwy 12 MP 70.5/No Report; Accident w/Damages Hwy 13 MP 15.5/No Report; Cow Problem Hwy 13 MP 38/Unable to Locate; Weapons Offense Trapper Creek/No Report; Suspicious Hwy 12 MP 84.5/No Report; Threatening Main St/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Medical Cunningham St; Medical South College St;
Thursday, September 30
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 256/No Report; Accident w/Damages Mt Idaho Grade; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 169/Transferred; Welfare Check Ironwood Drive/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Fraud Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Medical Hill St; Parking Problem Big Cedar; Trespassing Mule Deer Drive/No Report; Found Property Hwy 13 MP 23/Report Taken; Welfare Check Hobart Rd/No Report; Welfare Check Broadway Ave/No Report; Suspicious Jericho Rd/No Report; Theft Hwy 12 MP 71/Report Taken; Trespassing Mule Deer Drive/No Report; Animal Problem Toll Rd/No Report;
GPD
Medical N Pine St; Animal Problem East North St; Medical N Myrtle; Accident w/Damages West North 2nd St; Abandoned Vehicle N Meadow St;
CPD
Communications Lewiston St; Transfer Lewiston St;
Friday, October 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Race Creek Rd; Agency Assist Hwy 95 MP 181/No Report; Theft Seven Devils Rd/No Report; Welfare Check Summer Breeze Lane/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 261/No Report; Drowning Big Salmon Rd; Disorderly Main St
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical S Main St; Abandoned Vehicle Fan Saddle/No Report; Disorderly Kooskia Boat Ramp/No Report; Property Damage Mule Deer Drive/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Theft Main St/No Report; Lost Person Main St/No Report; Alarm Caribel Rd/No Report; Medical Riverview Lane; Weapons Offense Elk City Area/No Report;
GPD
Accident w/Damages East Main St; Animal Problem Madison Ave; Vin Inspection North B St; Threatening Hwy 95 MP 240/Resulted in the arrest of a 41yo Brooklyn, NY male for Aggravated Battery;
CPD
Suspicious East St;
Saturday, October 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 190.5; Theft Big Salmon Rd/Report Taken; Citizen Assist Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Medical Old Pollock Rd; Medical Bucks Blvd; Accident w/Damages Hwy 95 MP 191/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen Assist River View Rd/No Report; Disabled Vehicle Magruder Rd/No Report; Animal Problem Elk St/No Report; Property Damage Hwy 13 MP 20/No Report; Suspicious Hwy 12 MP 71/No Report; Animal Problem Big Cedar Rd/No Report; Accident w/Damages Hwy 12 MP 90/Report Taken;
GPD
Intoxication Main St;
CPD
Runaway Juvenile East St;
Sunday, October 3
Grangeville/Riggins
DUI Hwy 95 MP 208/Resulted in the arrest of 24 yo Lucile man for DUI and Open Container; Citizen Assist Hwy 95 MP 190 Area/Unable to Locate; Medical Bentz Lane; Harassment Hwy 95 MP 195 Area/No Report; Fire Square Mountain; Fire Big Salmon Rd; Accident w/Damages Johnston Cutoff/No Report; Accident w/Injuries Greencreek Rd/Report Taken; Cow Problem Stites Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Accident Hwy 12 MP 67/Report Taken; Disorderly South Front St/No Report; Threatening Main St/No Report; Citizen Dispute Wall Creek Rd/No Report; Domestic Dispute Esther Spur/Report Taken; Traffic Offense Hwy 162 MP 20/No Report; Welfare Check Mill Rd/Pending; Assault Elk St/No Report; Suspicious FS Rd 454; Animal Noise Mule Deer Drive/No Report;
GPD
Communications Green Acres Lane; Alarm Washington Ave; Alarm East Main St.
