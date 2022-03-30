March 21 – March 27, 2022
Monday, March 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious S Main St Riggins/No Report; Commercial fire alarm, accidental, Hwy 95 S/No Report; Mental problems Yellowbrook Rd/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 7 & Kube Rd; Disorderly signs S Main St Riggins/No Report; Injury snowmobile accident Burgdorf Junction/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 190; Loose cows Johnston Cutoff Rd; Disabled vehicle Hwy 13 MP 4/Unable to Locate; Medical Hwy 95 S;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hwy 162; One vehicle noninjury accident Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Medical Nezperce Ln; Domestic dispute Chief Looking Glass Rd/No Report; Medical N Main St Kooskia; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 239/No Report; Loose dog McLamb Acres Ln/No Report; Neglected dogs Main St Elk City/Report Taken; Threatening Battle Ridge Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 71/No Report; Residential alarm Selway Rd/No Report; 911 hangup Kooskia area/Unfounded; Suicide death View Rd/Report Taken; Fire, controlled burn, Shenandoah Dr; Suicide attempt East Court Rd/No Report; Overdue persons Hwy 12 MP 151/No Report; Prowler E Winter Ave/No Report;
GPD
Medical W Main St; Citizen dispute South E St; Citizen dispute North Junction St; Reckless driving S Idaho & Lincoln; Fire, controlled burn, South E St; Medical W Main St;
CPD
VIN Butler & Lewiston St;
Tuesday, March 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical S Main St Riggins; Medical Main St Riggins; Loose dog Keuterville Ct/No Report; Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 236;
Kooskia/Elk City
VIN Kamiah area; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Loose sheep Big Cedar Rd/No Report; Domestic dispute resulting in the cite and release of a 56 yoa Kamiah male for Battery Friendship Ln; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 75 yoa Kooskia male for Reckless Driving Woodland Rd; Medical Hwy 13 MP 18;
GPD
Fraud E South 1st St; Medical S Hall St; Theft North B St; Medical S Idaho Ave; Medical W Main St; Medical E South 6th St;
CPD
Medical Hogan St;
Wednesday, March 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Loose cows Hwy 95 & Short Rd; Possible DUI S Main St/No Report; Citizen dispute Cottonwood area/No Report; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 176/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 244/No Report; Barking dogs Brandi Circle/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Wanted Person Hwy 12 MP 70; Medical Esther St; Citizen dispute Flying Elk Ln/No Report; Juveniles riding dirt bikes Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Abandoned vehicle S & N Front Rd; Report of a possible gunshot wound Woodland Rd/Report Taken;
GPD
Theft E N 2nd St; Vicious dogs Idaho & W N 5th St; Harassment W Main St; Medical W Main St;
CPD
Report of children with no adult supervision East St;
Thursday, March 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Cows on highway Hwy 95 MP 263; Harassment Slate Creek Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft of furniture Kooskia area/No Report; Contempt of Court Elk St/No Report; Harassment Hwy 12 MP 151.5/No Report; Loose cows Glenwood Rd; Vicious Dog Roby Rd/No Report; Animal Noise Front St/No Report; Medical Friendship Ln; Suspicious Vehicle Leitch Creek Rd/No Report;
GPD
Medical W Main St; Medical W Main St; Communications North Florence St; Assault W Main & North C St;
CPD
Medical Transfer to Lewiston;
Friday, March 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Communications Grangeville Area/No Report; Vehicle Accident w/Damages Meadow Creek Rd/Report Taken; Medical Flying B Ln; Traffic Stop Hwy 13 MP 6/Resulted in a citation issued to 66yo Grangeville man for Failure to carry ID, Speeding, and No Proof of Insurance; Parking Problem Hwy 14 & Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Vehicles were moved;
Kooskia/Elk City
Slide Off Hwy 12 MP 126/No Report; Animal Problem Ridgewood Drive/No Report; Rocks in the road Leitch Creek Rd/Transferred to County Road Department; Vicious Dog Esther St/Report Taken; Disabled Vehicle Clearwater Ave/Unfounded; Communications Hwy 12 MP 71/No Report; Threatening Valley Drive/No Report; Traffic Hazard subject walking along Hwy 12 Between Kamiah and Kooskia/No Report; Death American River Rd/Report Taken;
GPD
Extra Patrol Court St; Vicious Dogs W N 6th St; Parking Problem Middle St; Suspicious Person W Main St;
Saturday, March 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical South Main St Riggins; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 208/No Report; Suspicious Twilegar Ln/No Report; Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 191; Medical South Main St Riggins; Disabled Vehicle Big Salmon Rd MP 10/No Report; Suspicious Graves Creek Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Rental Problem Weedmark Way/No Report; Theft Hwy 12 MP 68.5/Transferred to Nez Perce Tribal Police; Fire Alarm Upper Maxwell Lane/False Alarm; Alarm Harris Ridge Rd/No Report; Suspicious Indian Church Rd/Unable to Locate; Vandalism Hwy 13 MP 23/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 74; Trespassing Woodland Rd/Unable to locate;
GPD
Lockout W Main St; Vandalism North Meadow St; Medical W Main St; Vehicle Accident w/Damages South Meadow & South 1st;
Sunday, March 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic Stop Hwy 95 & Lake Rd resulted in citation to 33yo Cottonwood man for Reckless Driving; Communications Hwy 95 MP 191/Unable to Locate; Power Pole Fire Dasenbrock Rd; Traffic Stop Hwy 95 & Big Salmon Rd/Resulted in citation issued to 35yo McCall man for Driving Without Privileges;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical East St; Fire Ridgewood Drive; Vehicle Accident w/Damages Hwy 12 MP 160/Transferred to ISP; Suspicious Meadow Lake Rd/No Report; Threatening Clearwater Ave/No Report; Extra Patrol East Kooskia; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 12 MP 150/No Report;
GPD
Medical East North 4th St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.