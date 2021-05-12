Idaho County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Log, May 3-9
Monday, May 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Agency assist resulting in the arrest of a 37 yoa Ferdinand female for Possession of Marijuana/Possess of Paraphernalia/Hwy 95 MP 261; Prowler Hwy 14 MP 3.5/Report Taken; Medical Pittsburg Landing; Trespassing Elk Horn Rd/Pending; Extra patrol White Bird;
Kooskia/Elk City
VIN Hwy 12 MP 68; VIN Battle Ridge Rd; VIN Oly Rd; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 24 yoa Steamboat Springs, CO male for Open Container Hwy 14 MP 19; Suspicious activity Kooskia area/No Report; Domestic dispute N Depot St/No Report; Deer vs accident Hwy 12 MP 69/No Report;
GPD
Abandoned vehicle N Idaho Ave; Citizen dispute North & Junction St;
CPD
VIN Bash St;
Tuesday, May 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of neglected dogs Powerline Rd/No Report; Reckless driving resulting in the cite and re-lease of a 29 yoa Pollock female for Reckless Driving Hwy 95 & Old Pollock Rd; Possible drugs Rainbow Rd/No Report; Possible DUI White Bird/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Elk City Wagon Rd; Fatal one vehicle accident Hwy 13 MP 23.5/Report Taken; Citizen assist, stuck in snow, 5107 Rd/No Report; Medical Big Horse Canyon Rd; Agency assist Woodland Rd/No Report; Extra patrol East & South St Stites; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 57 yoa Kooskia male for Felony DUI Hwy 12 MP 68; Theft of vehicle Three Bear Ln/No Report – Civil; Suicide threats Franklin Dr/No Report; Fire Hwy 14 MP 25; One vehicle injury accident Lambs Grade/Report Taken;
GPD
Extra patrol E N 4th & Mill St; Death Maple St;
Wednesday May 5
Grangeville/Riggins
VIN Hwy 95 MP 216; Medical Pine St; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 227; Theft of cell phone S Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 91 yoa Riggins male for DWP Old White Bird Grade; Trespassing Bend Rd/No Report; VIN Whitetail Acres Ln; Fire Service Flats; Abandoned vehicle Race Creek Rd; Property damage Prairie View Ln/No Report; Suspicious activity Keuterville Rd/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Extra patrol Clear Creek Rd; Suspicious activity Hwy 12 MP 69/No Report; Threatening Loloyn Ln/No Report – Civil; Suspicious subject Powell Rd/Unable to Locate; Civil standby Hwy 12 MP 67; Deer vs vehicle Leitch Creek Rd/No Report; VIN Hwy 12 MP 67; Medical Meadowlark Ln; Threatening Loloyn Ln/Pending; Medical Hwy 13 MP 13; Medical Kidder Ridge Rd;
GPD
Parking problem N Junction; Citizen dispute North & Junction;
Thursday, May 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 257/No Report; Suspicious activity S Main St Riggins/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 170/No Report; Fire Whitetail Dr; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 181/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Wanted person Kooskia area/No Report; Burglary Trenary Rd/Report Taken; Theft Winona Grade/Report Taken; Domestic dispute Esther Spur Rd/No Report; Threatening Thorn Springs Rd/No Report; Citizen assist Hwy 13 MP 23/No Report;
GPD
Parking problem W N 2nd St; Civil standby N College St; Medical Elk St; Agency assist S Mead-ow St;
Friday, May 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious property found Hwy 95 MP 207/No Report; Suspicious activity Main St Riggins/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist resulting in the arrest of a 43 yoa Kamiah female for a Lewis County Warrant Hwy 12 MP 67; Injury two vehicle accident Hwy 13 MP 16/Report Taken; Medical Molly St Kamiah; Juvenile party Yakkus area/Unable to Locate; Abandoned vehicle Valley View area/No Report; Trespassing Deleware St/Transferred to Lewis Co; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Fraud Kamiah area/No Report; Domestic dispute Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report;
GPD
Extra patrol S Florence St; Medical N Myrtle; Medical W Main St; Rental problem W N 5th St;
CPD
Medical transfer Sacred Heart;
Saturday, May 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of dogs chasing horses Cougar Ct/No Report; Fraud Vollmer St Fenn/Report Taken; Medical McKinley Mine Rd; Medical Pittsburg Landing; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 50 yoa Grangeville male for Possession of Methamphetamines/Possession of Paraphernalia/DWP Elk & C St; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 255/No Report; Cows out Johnston Cutoff Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Non-injury one vehicle accident resulted in the arrest of a 21 yoa Everett, WA for a Washington County Warrant Toll & Broadway Ave; Barking dogs Clearwater St/Unfounded; Medical Trenary Rd; Loose dogs Larradon Dr Kamiah/No Report; Medical Esther St; Child abuse Hwy 13 MP 13/Report Taken; Injury motorcycle accident Ridgewood Dr/Report Taken; Traffic haz-ard Hwy 12 & Cedar Mill Rd/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Loose dogs Larradon Dr/No Report; Report of protection order violation Elk Creek Rd/No Report;
GPD
Commercial alarm South East St; Commercial alarm North D St; Commercial alarm W Main St; Traffic hazard North A St; Parking problem N Junction & 1st St; Medical W N 2nd St; Theft South East Madison St; Property damage W Main St; Harassment W N 5th St; Parking problem N Myrtle St; Report of vehicle idling S Idaho St;
Sunday, May 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 223/No Report; Residential alarm Hwy 13/No Report – Accidental; Parking problem Mt Idaho Cemetery Rd/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident resulting in the cite and release of a 29 yoa Phoenix, AZ male for DUI Grangeville Truck Rd & Lukes Gulch Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 & Old White Bird Grade/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious activity resulted in the arrest of a 24 yoa Nezperce male for Lewis County Warrant; Stalking Elk Creek Rd/Pending; Suspicious Old Maggie Butte/No Report; Medical Pine Ave; Injured hawk Hwy 12 MP 72/Transferred to F&G; Theft of dog Cochran Dr/No Report; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 12 MP 70/No Report; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 28 yoa Kamiah female for Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance/Misd. Possession of a Controlled Substance/Possession of Paraphernalia Bridge St & Lukes Gulch Rd;
GPD
Medical N Myrtle; Citizen assist Gville;
CPD
Harassment Cottonwood area; Animal problem East St.
