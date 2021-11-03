10/25/2021 - 10/31/2021
Monday, October 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Non-injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 196/Report Taken; Agency assist Lake Rd/Report Taken; Large rocks in the roadway Hwy 95 MP 197/Transferred to ITD; Stolen vehicle North Loop Rd/Pending; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 220/No Report; Citizen assist N Main St/No Report; Medical McKenzie Creek Rd; Medical Bucks Blvd; Vandalism of vehicle Denny Creek Rd/Report Taken; Injury one vehicle accident Allison Creek Rd/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 247/Transferred to ISP; Missing person, located & OK, Front St Ferdinand; Parking problem Doumecq Rd/Pending; Suicidal threats Rieman Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen dispute Thenon St/No Report; Welfare check Meadow Lake Rd/No Report; Citizen dispute over property Friendship Ln/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident View Rd/Report Taken; Trespassing Kooskia area/No Report;
GPD
Medical alarm W South St; Medical South B St; Medical Elk St; Abandoned vehicle North F St; Parking problem W North & N Meadow St;
Tuesday, October 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious activity Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; Citizen assist Hwy 13 MP 8/No Report; Suspicious activity Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Medical Mt Idaho Loop Rd; Parking problem River St White Bird/No Report; Medical transport Airport Rd; Barking dogs River St White Bird/No Report; Theft of hay bales Lukes Gulch Rd/Pending; Arrest of a 37 yoa White Bird male for an Idaho County Warrant White Bird area; Citizen contact resulting in the cite and release of a 60 yoa White Bird female for Possession of Marijauan/Possession of Paraphernalia River St White Bird; Medical Winchester; Found property Whitewater Wilderness; Medical transfer Airport Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 5/Unable to Locate; Medical Lucile Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Battle Ridge Rd; Medical Tookush Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 64/Unable to Locate; Welfare check Osborne Rd/No Report; Medical Sandy Ln Harpster; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 89/Report Taken; Missing person, located & OK, Clearwater St/No Report;
GPD
Suspicious activity North A St; Suspicious activity E North St; Loose dog W Main St; Welfare check North B St; Medical Cunningham St;
Wednesday, October 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious activity Main St Riggins/Pending; Missing persons, located & OK, Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Warren Wagon Rd/No Report; Death Hwy 95 S/Report Taken; Cow in roadway Hwy 95 MP 260;
Kooskia/Elk City
Vehicle vs cow Hwy 162 MP 13.5/Report Taken; Medical Hwy 12 MP 74; Vicious dog Main St Stites/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 13/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Report of loud construction Park St; Medical W North 2nd St; Harassment Nezperce St; Fender bender W Main St; Fender bender W South St & B St; Parking problem Idaho & Elk; Barking dogs S Idaho Ave;
Thursday, October 28
Grangeville/Riggins
Vehicle vs deer Hwy 95 MP 185/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Scholten Rd; Smoke report S Main St; Trespassing Cooper St White Bird/Pending; Medical 1st Ave Craigmont;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Three Forks Rd; Dead deer in roadway Hwy 12 MP 68.5/Transferred to ITD; Intoxicated subject sleeping in business Main St/No Report; Fraud Main St Stites/Report Taken; One vehicle non-injury accident Fort Misery & Doty Rd/No Report; Loose horse Mule Deer Dr/No Report; Suspicious activity Hwy 12 MP 151/Unable to Locate; Trespassing Mule Deer Dr/Report Taken; Report of abandoned animals Mill Rd Clearwater/No Report – Unfounded; Citizen dispute Main St Elk City/No Report; Weapons Offense Clearwater Drive/Report Taken;
GPD
Theft S College St;
Friday, October 29
Grangeville/Riggins
Welfare Check 7 U Ranch Rd/No Report; Fraud Windy Loop Rd/No Report; Medical Hwy 95 MP 210; Welfare Check Division St/No Report; Accident w/Damages Hwy 95 MP 263 Area/No Report; Accident w/Damages North Main St/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 160 NB/Unable to Locate; Welfare Check Elk Lake Rd/No Report; Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 228 Area/Transferred; Juvenile Problem Keuterville Rd/No Report; Cow Problem Old Hwy 7/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 & Main St/Resulted in citation issued to 26yo Lewiston man for Possession Marijuana, Possession Paraphernalia, No Insurance, Driving without Privileges and Fail to Register Vehicle;
Kooskia/Elk City
Drugs Woodland Rd/Resulted in citation issued to 55yo Kamiah man for Possession of Paraphernalia; Medical Winter Ave; Trespassing Pleasant Valley Rd/No Report; Lost Property Clearwater St/No Report; Suspicious Cottonwood Creek/Unable to Locate; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 162 MP 16/No Report; Drugs North Main St/Report Taken; Accident w/Damages Hwy 12 Kamiah Bridge/Transferred; Traffic Offense Lambs Grade/No Report; Traffic Offense Stites Rd/No Report; Abandoned Vehicle Hwy 12 & Hwy 13; Found Property North Main St/Report Taken; Welfare Check Hwy 14 MP 14/No Report; Domestic Dispute Fountain Court/No Report;
GPD
Medical Hill St; Accident w/Damages North Mill St; Accident w/Damages South Meadow; Parking Problem North Meadow St; Alarm South C St; Alarm South Idaho Ave; Medical East North 6th St; Animal Noise Elk St;
CPD
Disorderly Bash St;
Saturday, October 30
Grangeville/Riggins
Welfare Check Well St/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 160 NB/No Report; Medical Lucile Rd; Cow Problem Hwy 95 MP 258 Area/Unable to Locate; Medical Bentz Lane; Medical Seven Devils Rd; Traffic Offense Mt Idaho/No Report; Cow Problem Hwy 95 MP 171.5/Unable to Locate; Domestic Dispute Church St/Report Taken; Drugs, HWY 95 MP 231; Resulted in the Arrest of a 50yo California woman for Possession of Marijuana/Paraphernalia/Meth, and the cite and release of 38yo Riggins woman for Possession of Marijuana/Paraphernalia/Inhalants;
Kooskia/Elk City
Fish and Game School House Rd/Transferred; Fish and Game Colgate Ridge/Transferred; Medical Lawyers Creek Dyke Rd; Fraud Chief Lawyer St/No Report; Welfare Check Ridgewood Drive/Report Taken;
GPD
Alarm South E St; Animal Noise South Idaho Ave;
Sunday, October 31
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical, West North 2nd St; Accident, Graves Creek Road/Report Taken; Suspicious, Grangeville Area/No Report; Traffic Offense, HWY 95 MP 252/No Report; Disabled Vehicle, HWY 95 MP 228/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical, Mule Deer Drive; Medical Mule Deer Drive; Found Property, Lambs Grade/Deputy Unable to Locate; Juvenile Problem, Old School Ave, Stites/No Report;
GPD
Drugs, Maple St & Dawn Drive; Suspicious, West South 1st St; Harassment, East North 4th St.
