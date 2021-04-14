4/5/2021 - 4/11/2021
Monday, April 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Domestic dispute Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Weapon offense S Main St Riggins/Report Taken; VIN Georgianna Dr; Assault Big Salmon Rd/Report Taken; Welfare check resulted in the arrest of a 44 yoa Riggins male for Attempted Strangulation/Battery S Main St Riggins; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 212/Transferred to ISP; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 194/Report Taken; Parking problem Main St Riggins/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of big pothole Hwy 14 MP 12/Transferred to ITD; Domestic dispute Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Agency assist Kamiah; Citizen dispute Esther St/No Report; Medical Main St;
GPD
Vicious animal N Junction; Barking dogs E N 3rd St; Loose dog South D St;
CPD
VIN Foster St;
Tuesday, April 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Protection Order violation Radar Rd/Report Taken; Citizen dispute Getta Creek Rd/No Report; VIN Farrens Creek Ln; Medical Ironwood Dr; Reckless driving Hwy 95 & Short Rd/No Report; Medical Frontier Ln; Citizen dispute Klapprich Ln/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Burglary Chukar Ln/No Report; Medical Pleasant Valley Rd; VIN Adams Grade Rd; VIN Esther St; Medical Front St; VIN Woodland Pine St; Report of juveniles vaping Hwy 13 MP 24/Report Taken; VIN Harris Ridge Rd; Fraud Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Disorderly River View Dr/No Report;
GPD
Littering North C St; Fraud North A St; Property damage N Hall St; Vicious dog N Junction;
CPD
Medical Broadway Ave; Medical transfer St Joes;
Wednesday April 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Theft Getta Creek/Report Taken; Brush fire Canfield & Big Canyon Rd; Suicide threats Aces Place/No Report; Report of protection order violation Wagon Wheel Ln/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 234/No Report; Sheep in roadway Hwy 95 MP 214; Harassment Old Pollock Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Cite and release of a 49 yoa Longview, WA male for Unlawful Entry Main St Stites; Welfare check Celestial Way/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 14 MP 21/Pending; Welfare check South Fork Ln/No Report; Cow problem Mule Deer Dr; VIN Green Creek Ln; Trespassing Elk St Harpster/Unfounded; VIN Clearwater St; Citizen dispute Hwy 12 MP 74/No Report; Littering Swiftwater Rd/No Report; Report of juveniles racing on ATV’s Linder Ln/No Report;
GPD
Commercial alarm W Main St; Abandoned vehicle South E St; Welfare check resulted in the arrest of a 43 yoa Grangeville male for Domestic Battery South E Madison; VIN W N 6th St; Deliver message S Idaho Ave; Reckless driving Main St; Loose dog South East Madison;
Thursday, April 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen dispute Reservoir Rd/No Report – Civil; Fraud Heath Dr/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 235/No Report; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 203/No Report; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 176/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Fender bender Hwy 14 MP 16/No Report; Report of juveniles vaping Hwy 13 MP 24/Report Taken; VIN Clearwater Dr; Medical Main St Elk City; 911 hangups N Main & A Ave/Unable to Locate; Medical State St;
GPD
Fender bender Main St; Fraud E Main St; Citizen dispute W North St; Medical North D St;
CPD
Harassment King St;
Friday, April 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicle Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 248; VIN Meadow Creek Rd; Citizen assist French Creek Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suicide threats Front St/No Report; Medical Hwy 13 MP 13 area; Grass fire Liberty Reach Rd; Extra patrol Harpster area; Cow problem Woodland Rd;
GPD
Extra patrol E S 6th St;
Saturday, April 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of vehicle driving with no headlights or taillights Hwy 95 MP 252/Transferred to ISP; Fender bender Hwy 95 MP 240/No Report; Medical Ironwood Dr; Vehicle on fire Old Hwy 95; Possible one vehicle injury accident, no accident, Gulch Rd/No Report; Report of juvenile driving without a drivers license Aces Place/No Report; Welfare check Ironwood Dr/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious activity Pine St/No Report;
GPD
Medical N Meadow; Citizen assist N D St; Fraud W Main St; Welfare check Grangeville; Medical N Myrtle St;
Sunday, April 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Burglary Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Commercial alarm Main St Riggins; Reckless driving Golden Acres Dr/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 14 MP 25/Report Taken; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 57 yoa Weippe male for DUI Hwy 12 MP 90; Theft Big Cedar Rd/Pending; Medical Front St;
GPD
Citizen assist North D St; Trespassing N State St; Custodial interference South E St;
CPD
Disorderly 3rd South St;
