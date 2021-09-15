9/6/2021 - 9/12/2021
Monday, September 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Bucks Blvd; Found autistic child, returned to parents, Nut Basin Rd/Report Taken; Reckless driving Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 256/Transferred to ISP; Abandoned vehicle White Bird; Non-injury one vehicle accident Big Salmon Rd MP 16/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Attempt to locate, located & OK, Hwy 12 MP 69.5/No Report; Lost hiker, located & OK, Hoo Doo Lake area/No Report; Theft Suttler Creek/Pending; Medical Fir Rd; Attempted burglary FS RD 212/No Report; Overdue persons, located & OK Wind Lakes area/No Report; Domestic dispute Park St/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Unsecure premises Hill St; Mental problems W South 1st St; Theft Cunningham St; Assault W South 5th St; Threatening S Idaho Ave;
Tuesday, September 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Vehicle blocking the roadway Mill Loop Rd/No Report; Theft Mt Idaho Loop Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 13/Unable to Locate; Citizen assist 2nd St Ferdinand; Trespassing Coty Place/No Report; Report of motorcycle crash Warren area/No Report; Extra patrol Deerwood/Mill Loop Rd; Welfare check Rieman Rd/No Report; Possible DUI resulted in the arrest of a 60 yoa Craigmont male for DUI/Felon in Possession/Open Container Hwy 95 MP 245; Deer vs vehicle Grangeville Salmon Rd/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist Kamiah; Medical Big Cedar Rd; Missing person Newsome Creek/No Report; Medical Clear Creek Rd; Medical Beaverslide Rd; Fire Anderson Butte; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 12 MP 82/Report Taken; Lost property Hwy 14 MP 14/No Report; Domestic dispute Toll Rd/Transferred to Tribal Police; Possible DUI Nelson Rd/Report Taken; Loose horses Thenon St;
GPD
Medical W North 6th St; Theft of bike Cunningham St; Medical W Main St; Citizen dispute S Florence St; Citizen assist South Idaho Ave; Death Cunningham St;
CPD
Child abuse Foster Ave;
Wednesday September 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Dead deer in roadway Hwy 95 MP 228/Transferred to ITD; Reckless driving Fish Hatchery & Hwy 95/Unable to Locate; Mental problems Hwy 95 MP 218/No Report; Dead deer needing removed from roadway Hwy 95 MP 235/Transferred to ITD;
Kooskia/Elk City
Runaway juvenile, located & OK, Hwy 13/No Report; Tree down over powerline Red Fir Rd/Transferred to ICLP; Abandoned vehicle N Main St; Vandalism Stites area/No Report; Cows in roadway Hwy 162 MP 18; Medical Lynn Ln; Medical School House Rd; Vehicle vs deer Hwy 13 MP 22/Report Taken; Domestic dispute Ping St/Report Taken; Disorderly Main St Kooskia/No Report; Agency assist Pine St Kamiah;
GPD
Commercial alarm W Main St; Threatening W Main St; Medical N Junction; Commercial alarm W South 1st St; Threatening Grangeville area; Medical W N 2nd St; Domestic dispute S Idaho Ave;
Thursday, September 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Fraud Grangeville area/No Report; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 13 MP 10/Transferred to ISP; Disorderly resulted in the arrest of a 35 yoa White Bird male for Abuse, Exloitation, Neglect if a Vulnerable Adult, Contempt of Court, Resist/Obstruct, also cited for Malicious Injury to Property Cooper St White Bird; Welfare check Cooper St White Bird; Medical W Main St; Cows in roadway Johnston Cutoff & Tolo Lake Rd; Welfare check Hwy 95 MP 85/No Report; Medical W Main St; Medical Fish Trap Rd; Bear vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 230/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Horse in roadway Battleridge Rd; Report of neglected dogs Main St Kooskia/No Report; Cows in roadway Hwy 162 MP 17.5; Abandoned vehicle Ridgewood Dr; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 70/Report Taken; Threatening Tinker Creek Ln/Report Taken; Theft of backpack Crane Hill Rd/Unfounded; Medical Lynn Ln;
GPD
Violation of protection order E South St;
Friday, September 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Non-injury accident Tinker Creek Rd/Report Taken; Medical Old Hwy 7; Civil standby Main St Riggins; Vehicle vs gate accident Hwy 13 MP 1.9/No Report; Medical transfer Cooper St White Bird; Medical Lynn Ln; Cows out in roadway Hwy 13 MP 1; Injury two vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 255/Transferred to ISP; Report of transformer sparking Aces Place/Transferred to Idaho Power;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen dispute Ping St/Pending; Death Crane Hill Rd/Report Taken; Drone issues FS RD 233/Transferred to Forest Service; Disabled vehicle Cove Rd & Hwy 14; Traffic stop resulting in the arrest of a 39 yoa Missoula, MT male for Possession of a Controlled Substance Hwy 12 MP 142; Abandoned vehicle Toll Rd & Leitch Creek Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 105/No Report; Traffic stop resulting in the cite and release of a 24 yoa Vancleave, MS female for Possession of a Controlled Substance Hwy 12 MP 135; Suicide attempt resulting in the arrest of a 29 yoa Elk City female for Aggravated Domestic Battery, Felony Injury to a Child, Felony Malicious Injury to Property Motherlode Rd; Medical American River Rd; Medical View Rd; Trespassing Hwy 14/Pending; Disorderly Dike St/Unable to Locate; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 28 yoa Bend, OR female for Possession of a Controlled Substance/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 155; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 36 yoa Billings, MT male for Possession of a Controlled Substance/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 142;
GPD
Suspicious activity South E St; Possible contempt of court S Idaho Ave; Suspicious activity W Main St; Dogs barking Washington Ave;
CPD
Suspicious activity Hogan St;
Saturday, September 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 39 yoa Grangeville male for DUI/Open Container also cited for Fail to Provide Insurance and DWP White Bird Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 209.5/Unable to Locate; Cows out in roadway Hwy 95 & Lightning Creek;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 45 yoa Bend, OR female for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Mushrooms, Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 83; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 40 yoa Clarkston, WA male for Possession of a Controlled Substance Hwy 12 MP 140.5; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 32 yoa Bend, OR male for Possession of a Controlled Substance – Mushrooms, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driver w/ Open Container, DWP Hwy 13 MP 23.5; Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Medical Esther St; Agency assist Idaho St Kamiah; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 40 yoa Portland, OR male for Driver w/ Open Container Hwy 12 MP 155;
GPD
Parking problem Maple St;
CPD
Suicide attempt Bash St;
Sunday, September 12
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen contact resulting in the arrest of a 33 yoa Lewiston male for an Agents Warrant Main St White Bird; Possible contempt of court Old Hwy 95/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 228/No Report; Reckless driving/extra patrol request Big Salmon Rd; Medical transfer Airport Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hill St Kamiah; Fire North of Burnt Knob Lookout/Transferred to FS; Domestic dispute Eller Ln/No Report; Report of vehicle driving without it’s lights on Front St/Unable to Locate; Mental problems Thenon St/No Report;
GPD
Agency assist White Bird; Neighbor dispute over dog feces W N 5th St;
CPD
Medical King St.
