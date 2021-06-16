6/7/2021 - 6/11/2021
Monday, June 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of violation of protection order W Main St/No Report; VIN Dasenbrock Rd; Medical Lodge St; Hay fire Robinson Ln; VIN Hwy 13; Violation of protection order McKinley Mine Rd/No Report; Violation of protection order McKinley Mine Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 43 yoa Kooskia male for DWP/Contempt of Court Main St Kooskia; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 33 yoa Kamiah female for Fail to Purchase DL Hwy 12 & Hwy 13; One vehicle non-injury accident Glenwood Rd/No Report; Report of stolen vehicle Hwy 12 MP 71/Transferred to Tribal Police; Reckless driving Dyke St/No Report; Report of horse loose State & Pine St/No Report; Found property Glenwood & Kidder Ridge Rd/Report Taken; Suicide attempt Hwy 13/No Report;
GPD
Medical W Main St; Fender bender North B St; Burglary South E St; Report of No Contact Order Violation Washington Ave; Reckless driving Tamera Dr; Report of broken water pipes N W 3rd St; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 17 yoa Harpster male for Possession of a Controlled Substance Truck Rt;
Tuesday, June 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicle Camas Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 7 & Hwy 95/No Report; Medical McArthur Ave; Agency assist Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Fender bender Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Threatening Johnston Rd/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Long Haul Rd; Medical Country Ct; Possible stolen vehicle Rapid River/Unfounded; Welfare check Country Ct/No Report; Medical N Main St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Abandoned vehicle Woodland Rd; Report of crop duster spraying houses Roby Rd/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Glenwood Rd; Juvenile problem Hwy 13 MP 23/Unable to Locate; Abandoned vehicle Sally Ann Rd; Report of goat being shot Sears Creek Rd/No Report; VIN Lazy J Dr; Theft Lukes Gulch Rd/Report Taken; Report of lost wallet Main St Kooskia/Report Taken; Report of vehicle with hazard lights on Hwy 162 MP 17/Unable to Locate; Lost license plates Lookout Butte Rd/No Report; Violation of protection order Elk City area/Pending; Suspicious activity Celestial Way/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 134/Transferred to ISP; Report of abandoned fawn River View Dr/Transferred to Fish & Game;
GPD
Suspicious activity South E St; Trespassing North A St; Parking problem Main St; Domestic dispute N College & W North 3rd St;
CPD
One vehicle rollover non-injury King & Main St;
Wednesday June 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 228/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 236/No Report; Fire Christy Creek/Transferred to FS; VIN Main St Riggins; Domestic dispute Rapid River/No Report; Agency assist Hwy 95 MP 258/No Report; Medical Scott Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Loose mule Hwy 13/No Report; Tenant landlord problem Depot St/No Report; Medical Fort Misery Rd; Report of possible suspended driver driving Hwy 12 MP 68/Unable to Locate; Vandalism School Rd/Report Taken; Parking problem Main St Stites/No Report; VIN Linder Ln; Parking problem Esther St/No Report; Fraud Main St Stites/No Report; Citizen dispute Celestial Way/Report Taken; Trespassing Main St Kooskia/No Report; Trespassing S Main St/No Report; Medical Main St Elk City;
GPD
Violation of protection order E S 2nd St; 911 hangups W Main St;
CPD
Agency assist Foster Ave;
Thursday, June 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic hazard Hwy 13 MP 2-5/Transferred to ITD; Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 230/Transferred to ITD; Cows in roadway Hwy 95 MP 187; Probation violation Purdy Rd/Report Taken; VIN Heath Dr; Loose goat Hwy 95 MP 226/Unable to Locate; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 3/Unable to Locate; VIN McKenzie Creek Rd; Report of deceased cow Lucile area; Juvenile Problem Ironwood Drive/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Attempt to Locate Hwy 12 MP 155/No Report; Mental problems Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; VIN Mule Deer Dr; Theft of property Chief Looking Glass Ln/Report Taken; Agency assist S Main St/No Report; Threatening Ridgeway Dr/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 162 MP 17/Transferred to Lewis Co; Traffic Stop resulting in Cite issued to 42yo Kooskia male for DWP; Medical American River Rd; Juvenile Problem Kooskia City Park/Report Taken; Custodial Interference Kamiah Area/No Report;
CPD
Medical transfer Tri State; Medical Adams Ave; Medical transfer Tri State;
Friday, June 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Fire Bouffard Flats Rd; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 234/No Report; Extra Patrol Hwy 13 MP 5; Medical Pollock Road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.