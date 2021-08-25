8/16/2021 - 8/22/2021
Monday, August 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Threatening Division Ave Ferdinand/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Civil standby Hwy 12 MP 67; Medical Esther St; Attempt to Locate Elk City/No Report; Injury one vehicle rollover accident Hwy 12 MP 113/Report Taken; Death Clearwater Dr/Report Taken; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 14 MP 14.5/Report Taken; Cows out Hwy 162 MP 19; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 12 MP 70/No Report; Attempt to Locate, located & OK, Elderado Creek/No Report; Loitering Main St Stites/Unable to Locate; Arson Dixie area/Report Taken; Arson Dixie area/Report Taken;
GPD
Mental problems W S 1st St; Medical South E St;
CPD
Reckless driving Lewiston St; Medical East St;
Tuesday, August 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical transfer Airport Rd; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 35 yoa Kuna male for Jackson County, Ohio Felony Warrant/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 237; Reckless driving Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Unable to Locate; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 246/No Report; Intoxication Main St Riggins/No Report; Theft Main St Riggins/Pending; Death Hwy 95 S/Report Taken; Non-injury accident Warren Wagon Rd/Transferred to ISP; Injured owl Hwy 95 & Ctwd Butte Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic hazard Clearcreek Rd/No Report; Custodial interference Main St Kooskia/No Report; Citizen assist Schuster Rd/No Report;
GPD
Medical W Main St; Fraud Lincoln St;
Wednesday August 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 260/Report Taken; Death Hidden Ranch Rd/Report Taken; Medical River St White Bird; Communications Deford Rd; Medical Rice Creek Rd; Lost property Grangeville Salmon Rd/Report Taken; Cows out Ashley Place/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 195/Unable to Locate; Theft of trailer White Tail Dr/Report Taken; Citizen dispute over shuttles Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Medical transfer Airport Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Weapon offense Kamiah area/No Report; Reckless driving Larch Rd/Report Taken; Suspicious activity Rangeline Dr/No Report; Fatal Accident Hwy 12 MP 84/Transferred to ISP; Agency assist 3rd St Kamiah; Agency assist 1st St Kamiah; Agency assist Lom Toma Ln/No Report;
GPD
Commercial alarm W Main St; Utility problem Hill St; Loose dog S W Madison St; Citizen assist W Main St;
CPD
Theft Bash St;
Thursday, August 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Fraud McKinley Mine Rd/No Report; Medical Radar Rd; Vicious Animal Tolo Lake Rd/Pending; Fish and Game South Main St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist Beaverslide & Woodland Rd; Medical Mai & 1st St; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 7 & Greencreek Rd/Report Taken; Agency assist Skyline Dr; Agency Assist Idaho St; Medical Clearwater Ave; Fish & Game Larch Rd; Animal Problem Ridgewood Drive/No Report; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 162 MP 15.5/No Report; Fish and Game Larradon Dr; Medical Jerry’s Terrace; Agency Assist 1st St; Juvenile Problem Main St/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Fraud Grangeville area; Medical E North St; Citizen assist W South 1st St; Medical W South St; Fraud Lake St; Welfare Check West North 5th St; Fraud East South St;
CPD
Fire Butler St; Agency Assist Bash St;
Friday, August 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Hwy 95 MP 254 NB/Transferred; Attempt to Locate Hwy 95 MP 269/Unable to Locate; Contempt of Court South Main St/No Report; Accident with Injuries Hwy 95 MP 256/Report Taken; Animal Neglect Hoots Lane/Report Taken; Accident with Injuries FS Rd 221 MP 34 Area/Report Taken; Vehicle Accident Hwy 95 MP 202/Transferred; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 240/Unable to Locate; Welfare Check S Main St/No Report; Agency Assist Hwy 95 MP 180/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Animal Noise Esther St; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 12 MP 137/No Report; Accident with Damages Hwy 12 MP 171/Transferred; Trespassing Celestial Way/No Report; Accident with Damages Hwy 13 MP 25/Report Taken; Agency Assist Hwy 12 in Kamiah/Unable to Locate; Medical Cochran Drive; Animal Problem Main St/No Report; Animal Problem Fir Rd/Verbal Warning given to Kamiah woman for Dog at Large; Contempt of Court Main St/No Report; Fish and Game Beaverslide Rd; Illegal Burning Broadway Ave; Juvenile Problem Main St/No Report;
GPD
Alarm West Main St; Fire Alarm West Main St;
CPD
Transfer St Marys;
Saturday, August 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 191-194/Transferred; Death Georgianna Dr/Report Taken; Accident w/ Damages Main St/No Report; Fish and Game Keuterville Rd; Theft Cooper St/Report Taken; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 195 SB/Transferred; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 247 resulted in citation issued to 31 year old Cottonwood man for Reckless Driving; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 195 SB/Transferred; Death Main St/Report Taken; Suspicious Hwy 95 MP 178 NB/Unable to Locate; Traffic Offense Hwy 13 MP 2.5 SB/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency Assist 1st St/Transferred; Animal Problem Fir Rd/No Report; Theft Mule Deer Dr/No Report; Fish and Game Hill St; Traffic Hazard Glenwood Rd/No Report;
GPD
Indecent Exposure South Idaho Ave; Domestic Dispute North Junction; Welfare Check North College St; Welfare Check Westside Lane; Welfare Check North State St; Medical East North St; Animal Problem Cunningham St; Suspicious South E St; Domestic Dispute North Junction;
CPD
Found Property Idaho County Fair Grounds;
Sunday, August 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Cooper St; Medical Fish Creek Campground;
Kooskia/Elk City
Welfare Check Erickson Ridge Rd/No Report; Medical Big Mallard Rd; Accident w/ Damages Lookout Butte/No Report; Agency Assist View Rd/No Report; Animal Problem Rock Rd/No Report; DUI Main St/Resulted in the arrest of a 63 year old Kooskia man for DUI; Prowler, Ridgewood Drive, No Report; Medical, American River Road;
GPD
Disorderly North Junction; Prowler Court St; Juvenile Problem Washington Ave; Welfare Check, Grangeville;
CPD
Suicide Attempt Bash St;
