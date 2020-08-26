IDAHO COUNTY WEEKLY LOG
8/17/2020 TO 8/23/2020
Monday, August 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Agency assist Norma Ave Ferdinand; Escort Cemetery Rd Riggins/Pending; Agency assist Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Vandalism of a mailbox Fish Hatchery Rd/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 225; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 234; VIN Mountain View Rd; Wildland fire Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Transferred to Forest Service; Disabled vehicle American Bar/Transferred to BLM; Welfare check on intoxicated bicyclist Hwy 95 MP 227/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Barking dogs Greencreek Ln/Report Taken; VIN Long Bluff Rd; Abandoned vehicle South Front Rd; Vehicle on fire Battle Ridge Rd; Possible gas leak Shira Rd; Domestic dispute Main St/No Report; Citizen dispute over cattle panels Reservoir Rd Elk City/No Report – Civil; VIN Hwy 12 MP 74; VIN Main St Kooskia; Elder abuse Hemlock Rd/Unfounded; Fireworks Ridgewood Dr/Unable to Locate; Power outage Ore’grande area/Transferred to Avista; Grass fire Hwy 12 MP 70.5/Transferred to Forest Service; Lightning strike fire Red River Rd/Transferred to FS;
GPD
Juvenile problem South E St; Report of signs being a traffic hazard Hall St & 5th St; Powerline down E South 1st St; Tree hitting powerline causing it to spark N Junction St;
CPD
VIN 1st S St;
Tuesday, August 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of injured deer Grangeville Salmon Rd/Unable to Locate; Agency assist resulting in the cite and release of a 40 yoa Riggins male for Possession of Prescription Without a Prescription; Loose horses Prairie Rd/No Report; Suicide attempt Ironwood Dr/Report Taken; Cows in roadway Happy Hollow/No Report; Citizen assist Pealy Loop/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist on welfare check Hill St/Unable to Locate; Agency assist Tommy Taha/No Report; Theft Cochran Dr/Report Taken; Theft Elk City/Report Taken; Report of dog left in car Main St Kooskia/No Report; Abandoned vehicles 3rd & Main St; Theft of vehicle Swarthout Rd/Pending; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 128/No Report;
GPD
Reckless driving Main St;
Wednesday, August 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 258/Transferred to ISP; Lightning strike Radar Rd/Transferred to FS; Power outage due to lightning strike Holmes Crossing/Transferred to ICLP; Cows in roadway Hwy 7/Unable to Locate; Medical Gold Rush Ln; Cows in roadway Happy Hollow Rd/No Report; Reckless driver, resulting in the cite and release of a 53 yoa Riggins male for Inattentive Driving Hwy 95 S; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 228/No Report; Disorderly, resulting in the cite and release of a 46 yoa Riggins male for Possession of Paraphernalia S Main St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Vandalism of vehicle E Main St Stites/Report Taken; Citizen dispute N Thenon St/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Woodland Rd; Theft of fencing Harpster Dr/No Report – Civil; Welfare check Swarthout Rd/No Report; Report of subject with a warrant Stites area; Report of steelhead and salmon being dumped Stites/Transferred to Fish & Game; Abandoned vehicle Tom Taha Rd; Suspicious subject Selway Rd/No Report; Suspicious sounds Timber Ridge Rd/No Report;
GPD
Disorderly subject Hill St; Report of a deceased dog in vehicle North A St; Found debit card W North St;
CPD
Medical Smith St; Medical transfer St Joes; Medical transfer;
Thursday, August 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 237; VIN Frontage Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 215/No Report; Injury ATV accident Big Salmon Rd/Report Taken; Report of generator running loudly River St White Bird/No Report; Missing person, located & OK, Seven Devils Rd/No Report; Citizen assist Hwy 95 MP 203/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Assault Adams Grade/No Report; Medical Appaloosa Dr; Trespassing Main St Stites/No Report; Barking dogs Greencreek Ln/Report Taken; Barking dogs Dike St/Pending; Suspicious subject Hwy 162 & Fort Misery Rd/No Report; Medical Selway Rd; Medical Erickson Ridge Rd; Prowler N College St; Two vehicle non-injury accident Main St Kooskia/Report Taken; Injury one vehicle accident Skyline Dr/Transferred to Tribal Police; VIN Clearwater Dr; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 72/No Report; Welfare check Thenon St/No Report; Two vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 162 & Fort Misery Rd/Report Taken; Possible DUI Hwy 162/Transferred to ISP;
GPD
Property damage W North 5th St; Found property Grangeville area; Barking dogs D St; Burglary Truck Route; Fender bender South 1st St;
CPD
Domestic dispute Bash St; Suspicious items Airport;
Friday, August 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Extra patrol Jentges Rd; Barking dogs Mt Idaho Loop Rd/No Report; Protection Order Violation Diamond Springs Rd/Report Taken; One vehicle non-injury property damage accident Graves Creek Rd/Report Taken; Citizen assist W Main St/No Report; Citizen assist Mt Idaho/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hwy 13; Extra patrol Hwy 13 MP 22; Injured mountain lion needing put down Hwy 162 MP 21/No Report; Possible forest fire Walton Lakes/Transferred to FS; Report of reckless driving resulted in the arrest of a 73 yoa Lewiston male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia/Resisting/Obstructing/Aggravated Assault/Vehicular Assault & Disturbing the Peace Hwy 12 MP 138; Hay fire Brotnov Rd; Citizen assist East St Stites/No Report; Agency assist Celestial Way/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Glenwood Rd/Report Taken; Threatening Caribel Rd/No Report; Citizen assist Lolo Motorway/No Report;
GPD
Agents Warrant arrest of a 42 yoa Grangeville female N Myrtle St; Hit and run Main St;
Saturday, August 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of dogs killing chickens Crooks St/No Report; Report of dog at large, resulting in the cite and release of a 60 yoa White Bird male for Felony Possession of Marijuana Waterfront Dr; Threatening Golden Acres Dr/No Report; Forest fire Shell Licks/Transferred to FS; Report of possible DUI, resulted in the cite and release of a 27 yoa Kamiah male for DUI and the cite and release of a 67 yoa Kooskia female for Excessive DUI Graves Creek Rd; Medical transfer Airport Rd; Medical Old Pollock Rd; Brush fire East Rd; Non-injury accident Reubens-Gifford Rd/Pending;
Kooskia/Elk City
Pedestrian in roadway Hwy 12 MP 73/No Report; Trespassing Adams Grade/No Report; Medical Selway Rd; Report of subject brandishing a firearm and groping men Main St Elk City; Medical Main St Elk City; Domestic dispute Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Intoxicated subject North St Riggins/No Report; Prowler Hemlock Rd/No Report; Non-Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 14 MP 33/Report Taken; Citizen dispute Clearwater Ave/No Report;
GPD
Domestic dispute N College St; Medical N Florence St; Custody interference Dawn Dr;
CPD
Citizen dispute Bash St;
Sunday, August 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of possible gunshots Yellow Bull Rd/No Report; Possible DUI Big Salmon Rd/Unable to Locate; 911 hangups for a lockout Hwy 95 MP 189/No Report; Found property Fairview Rd/No Report; VIN White Bird; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 244/Unable to Locate; Welfare check turned into medical Berger St; Medical Rapid River Rd; Suspicious subject Hwy 95 MP 195/No Report; Report of horse stuck in fence Hwy 95 MP 223/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 228/No Report; Suspicious vehicle Hwy 13 MP 5/Unable to Locate; Dead deer in roadway Hwy 95 MP 208/Transferred to ITD;
Kooskia/Elk City
Trespassing China Garden Rd/No Report; Drowning Selway Rd; Assault Clearwater Ave/Report Taken; Possible DUI Hwy 12 MP 68.5/Unable to Locate; Medical USFS Drive; Medical Esther St; Assault Caribel Rd/No Report; Citizen assist Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Cows in roadway Hwy 162 MP 18/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Abandoned vehicle South D St; Business alarm E Main St; Welfare check W North 2nd St; Found handicap placard, returned to DMV W Main St;
CPD
Citizen assist Bash St;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.