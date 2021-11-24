11/15/2021 – 11/21/2021
Monday, November 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicle Whitewater Wilderness Ranch; Abandoned vehicle Country Court Dr; Vandalism Grangeville area/Report Taken; Attempted burglary resulting in the cite and release of a 39 yoa Lucile female for Inattentive Driving Hwy 95 S; Report of deer stuck in fence Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Property damage Nine Pipe Ln/No Report; Rockslide Big Salmon Rd MP 8.5/Transferred to Road Dept;
Kooskia/Elk City
Abandoned vehicle Broadway & Main St; One vehicle non-injury accident Magruder Rd/No Report; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 162 MP 20/Report Taken; Trees in roadway Red River Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; One vehicle non-injury accident Pine Rd & Ridgewood Dr/Report Taken; Shop fire Clear Creek Rd;
GPD
Medical E Main St; Theft of tires W Main St; Fender bender W Main St; Alarm South E St; Medical E N 5th St;
CPD
Medical North St; Medical transfer St Joes; Medical transfer Kootenai;
Tuesday, November 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Agency assist on missing person Ferdinand Butte Rd/Pending; Cows out Hwy 95 MP 261/No Report; Harassment Center Canyon Rd/No Report; Suspicious activity Radar Rd/No Report; Rocks in roadway Hwy 14 MP 10.5/Transferred to ITD; Cows in roadway Johnston Cutoff Rd; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 & Windy Loop Rd; Medical Grangeville Salmon Rd; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 233;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Broadway Ave; Rockslide Hwy 14 MP 42/Transferred to Road Dept; Loose horses Bullock Ln/Pending; Medical Hwy 13 MP 13; Medical Hwy 12 MP 67; Disorderly Hill St/Transferred to Tribal Police; Report of possible DUI, resulted in the arrest of a 60 yoa Grangeville male for Open Container/DUI Lukes Gulch Rd;
GPD
Barking dogs N Mill St; Dog bite E South St;
Wednesday, November 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle Old Hwy 7 & Flying B Ln; Fender bender Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Welfare check North St Riggins/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Main St Riggins; Theft of dog Happy Hollow Rd/No Report; VIN Old White Bird Rd; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 72; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 235/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic stop resulting in the arrest of a 35 yoa Billings, MT female for a Felony Carbon County, MT Warrant Hwy 12 MP 84.5; Trespassing Lee Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Citizen dispute Reflection Dr/No Report; Theft of tools East St Stites/No Report; Fender bender Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 32 yoa Rocklin, CA male for Resist/Obstruct/False Information Hwy 13 & Hwy 14;
GPD
Blown transformer North D St; Fraud S Boulevard; Medical North D St; Medical N Idaho Ave; Found property Green Acres Ln; Agency assist Crooks St;
CPD
911 hangups Lewiston St;
Thursday, November 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Downed power line Joseph Rd/Transferred to ICLP; Overdue party Joseph Plains area/No Report; Citizen assist Riggins area/No Report; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 183/Transferred to ISP; Medical transport Airport Rd; Two vehicle fender bender Hwy 95 MP 225/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 267/Unable to Locate; Report of battery, resulted in the cite and release of 25 yoa Riggins male for Battery Main St Riggins;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of stolen vehicle resulted in the arrest of a 14 yoa Kamiah female for Eluding Lom Tama Ln; Medical Roby Rd; Medical Hill St; Theft of vehicle Ridgewood Dr/Pending; Theft of debit card Hwy 12 MP 73/No Report; Traffic offense Hwy 12 MP 66.5/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 24/Unable to Locate; Welfare check Esther St/Report Taken; Mental problems Big Cedar Rd/No Report;
GPD
Suspicious activity N College St; Agency assist Main St; 911 hangups N Boulevard; Agency assist W Main St;
CPD
Commercial alarm Lewiston St;
Friday, November 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Welfare check Lucile Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 232/Unable to Locate; Dead deer in roadway Hwy 95 MP 221/Unable to Locate; Extra patrol Race Creek Rd; Fawn stuck in fence Sleepy Hollow Rd/No Report; Custodial interference Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 26 yoa Nez Perce male for Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of Marijuana Hwy 95 MP 241;
Kooskia/Elk City
One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 12 MP 157/Report Taken; Medical Stites Rd; Suspicious activity Hwy 162/No Report; Trespassing Hwy 12 MP 90/Unfounded; Medical Hwy 12; Vandalism Schuster Rd/No Report; Medical North St Stites;
GPD
Commercial burglary alarm E Main St; Loose dog South St & W S 1st; Fender bender Hill & Middle St; Fender bender W Main St;
Saturday, November 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of a possible disabled vehicle resulted in the arrest of a 63 yoa Cottonwood male for DUI/Open Container Cottonwood Butte Rd; Medical Vollmer St Fenn; Theft of hay Stites Rd/No Report; No Contact Order violation Cedar Mill Rd/Report Taken; Deer vs vehicle Grangeville Salmon Rd; Citizen assist S Main St Riggins/No Report; Propane leak w/ heater on S Main St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Domestic dispute Hwy 12 MP 73/No Report; Medical Battle Ridge Rd; Cow problem Pleasant Valley Rd/No Report; Fender bender Big Cedar Rd/No Report; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 26 yoa WA male for Possession of Marijuana Hwy 12 MP 74/Report Taken; Civil standby Broadway Ave/No Report; Suicide threats E Pine Ave Kooskia/No Report; Debris in roadway Hwy 13 MP 23/Transferred to ITD;
Sunday, November 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Possible DUI McArthur Ave/No Report; Report of ice build up Hwy 95 MP 215/Transferred to ITD; Citizen assist Hwy 95 MP 192-193/No Report; Citizen assist Hwy 95 MP 223/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 195/Transferred to ISP; Traffic hazard, horse on roadway, Hwy 95 MP 178/Transferred to Adams County;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Main St Riggins; Extra patrol Broadway Ave; Vandalism & joy riding of a log skidder Red Fir Rd/Pending; One vehicle non-injury accident Lookout Butte Rd MP 12/Report Taken; Vehicle vs turkey Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 74/Unable to Locate.
