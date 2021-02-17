2/8/2021 - 2/14/2021
Monday, February 8
Grangeville/Riggins
VIN Twilegar Ln; VIN Hwy 95 S; One vehicle accident Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Report Taken; Property damage on fence Happy Hollow Rd/Report Taken; VIN S Main St Riggins; Report of trailer with axle problems Hwy 95 MP 185/No Report; One vehicle slide off Hwy 95 & Pierce Rd/Transferred to ISP; Abandoned vehicle Hoots Ln; Suicide threats S Main St Riggins/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Juvenile problem Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Bridge St & Lukes Gulch; Mental problems Hwy 13/No Report; Domestic dispute Appaloosa Dr/Transferred to Tribal PD; Trespassing Main St Stites/No Report;
GPD
Slide off Idaho & Madison; Disabled vehicle Crooks & South 7th St; Welfare check South E St; Vehicle burglary E N 4th St; Electrical fire E South 1st St; Disorderly E North St; Parking problem South A St; VIN N Idaho Ave; Theft of gun Maple St; Burglary 3rd St;
Tuesday, February 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Attempt to locate Idaho County; Juvenile problem Cash Ln/No Report; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 34 yoa White Bird male for DWP/Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 223; One vehicle accident non-injury Old Hwy 95 & Short Rd/Report Taken; VIN Keuterville Rd; Injury one vehicle accident Grangeville Salmon Rd/Report Taken; Slick roads Hwy 95 MP 230/Transferred to ITD;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Main St Elk City; Abandoned vehicle Battle Ridge Rd; VIN Esther St; Medical Syringa Ln; Fraud Ridgeway Dr/No Report; Theft of trailer Hwy 12 MP 85/Report Taken; Suspicious activity Woodland Rd/No Report; Violation of protection order Hwy 12 MP 67/Report Taken;
GPD
Threatening Hwy 95; VIN E North St; Parking problem E N 2nd St; Vicious dog Hwy 95 MP 240; Commercial alarm W Main St; Weapon offense E North St;
Wednesday February 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of pedestrian laying in pullout Hwy 95 MP 239/No Report; Citizen assist Dixon Rd/No Report; Report of brush fire, controlled, Hwy 95 MP 193; Citizen assist Main St Riggins; Report of power line down East Rd/Transferred to ICLP; Report of abandoned dogs Bridge St White Bird/Pending; Neighbor dispute resulting in the cite and release of a 56 yoa Fenn male for Battery Elliott St Fenn; Prowler Hwy 13/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Two vehicle accident Caribel Rd/Report Taken; Report of porta potty floating in the river Hwy 13 MP 17/Report Taken; Medical Main St Stites; Theft Hemlock Rd/No Report; Medical Main St Elk City;
GPD
Suspicious activity Elm & S Blvd; Juvenile problem E Main St; Theft of firewood North B St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Thursday, February 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Loose horses Hwy 162; Injury two vehicle accident resulting in the cite and release of a 58 yoa Cottonwood male for Inattentive Driving Hwy 95 & Substation Rd/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 230/Unable to Locate; Medical S Main St Riggins; Traffic hazard Hwy 95 MP 256/Transferred to ISP; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 234/Unable to Locate; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 258/Transferred to ISP; Disorderly W Main St/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Trespassing Thorn Springs Rd/Unable to Locate; Threatening text messages Dyche Rd/Report Taken; Possession of Marijuana Hwy 13 MP 24/Report Taken; VIN Kidder Ridge Rd; One vehicle accident Hwy 12/Report Taken;
GPD
Agency assist South E St; VIN E N 2nd St;
Friday, February 12
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 253/No Report; Citizen contact resulting in the cite and release of a 41 yoa Grangeville female for Possession of Paraphernalia/Destruction of Evidence and the cite and release of a 54 yoa male for Open Container Main St; Report of 2 spun out semi trucks Hwy 95 MP 227/Unable to Locate; Medical Main St White Bird; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 259/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 14 MP 4; Slide off Johnston Cutoff Rd/Unable to Locate; One vehicle slide off Johnston Cutoff/Report Taken; VIN Lake Creek Rd; Vandalism of vehicle Heath Dr/No Report; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 213; Abandoned vehicle White Bird; Abandoned vehicle Bridge St White Bird; Slide off Old Pollock Rd & Whitewater Wilderness Dr; Medical Rapid River Ct; Citizen assist Idaho County;
Kooskia/Elk City
Found property Tinker Creek Ln/Report Taken; Internet fraud Chief Looking Glass Ln/No Report; One vehicle slide off Hwy 162 MP 15.5/Report Taken; Civil standby Celestial Dr; Slide off Glenwood Rd; Cows out Woodland Rd; Power outage Mill Rd Kamiah; Medical Hwy 162;
GPD
Medical Lake St; Vicious dog N Junction; Fender bender W N 2nd & North B St; 911 hangups E N 7th & N Mill St; Juvenile problem South E St; Disorderly E Main St; Medical Elk St;
CPD
Medical transfer Tri State; Trespassing Main St;
Saturday, February 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of bad roads Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 254/Report Taken; Slide off Hwy 95 & Rolling Hills Rd; Medical River St; VIN Barn Rd; Idaho County Warrant arrest of a 36 yoa White Bird male, also resulting in the cite and release for False Information, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance River St; Citizen assist Mt Idaho Loop Rd; Business alarm Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Unsecure premises White Bird; Report of neglected horse Bentz Ln White Bird/No Report; Medical S Main St; Slide off Hwy 95 & Lake Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Welfare check N Front St/No Report; 911 hangup Pine Ridge area; Welfare check Celestial Way/No Report; Unsecure premises Pine Rd;
GPD
Threatening N Idaho Ave; Report of loose kitten E Main St;
Sunday, February 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Slide off Hwy 7; Loose dog Prairie Rd & Stites Rd/No Report; Dead deer needing removed from yard Mt Idaho Loop Rd/Transferred to F&G; Injury one vehicle accident Rice Creek/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Domestic dispute E Pine St/No Report; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 33 yoa male for DWP No Kidd Ln; Littering Pleasant Valley Rd/No Report; Medical Weedmark A;
GPD
Theft of money South B St.
