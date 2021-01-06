12/28/2020 - 1/3/2021
Monday, December 28
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious package Radar Rd/Report Taken; Medical Georgianna Dr; Neighbor dispute Happy Hollow Rd/No Report; Complaint of truck spraying gravel Hwy 95 MP 230/Unable to Locate; Report of hunters trespassing Little Salmon Overlook/Transferred to Fish & Game; Two vehicle accident no injuries resulting in the cite and release of a 75 yoa Grangeville male for Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Inattentive Driving Hwy 95 MP 236.2; Abandoned vehicle Main St Riggins; Theft of packages Lone Wolf Ct/Pending; Possible fire, controlled burn only, Monastery Rd; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 41 yoa Riggins male for DWP Main St Riggins; Report of disoriented pedestrian Hwy 95 MP 223/Unable to Locate; Arrest of a 27 yoa Grangeville male for a Felony FBI Warrant W Main St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Welfare check Clearwater area/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Adams Grade/Report Taken; Medical Pine Ave; Medical Ridgeway Dr; Assault Lamb Grade/Pending;
GPD
Theft of firewood North B St; Loose dog W Main St; Commercial alarm Green Acres Ln;
CPD
VIN Main St; VIN Ctwd; Medical transfer Kootenai; Medical transfer St Joes;
Tuesday, December 29
Grangeville/Riggins
One vehicle slide off Hwy 7 & Red Rock Rd/No Report; Slide off Hwy 7/No Report; Slide off Hwy 7 & Red Rock Rd/Report Taken; Extra patrol Rapid River; Deliver message White Bird area/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Elk Lake Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
One vehicle rollover no injures Hwy 13 MP 15.5/No Report; Report of vehicle parked in roadway Woodland & Rupp Rd/No Report; Welfare check Range Line Dr/No Report; Medical Caribel Rd; Suspicious vehicle Hawthorne Ln/No Report; Agency assist 1st Kamiah;
GPD
Reckless driving Hall & Meadow St; Welfare check Crooks St; Medical W South St;
CPD
Medical King St; Medical transfer St Marys;
Wednesday December 30
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical S Main St; Report of dog running in and out of roadway Hwy 95 MP 218/No Report; One vehicle accident no injuries Doumecq Rd/No Report; Theft of packages Rainbow Circle/Pending; Abandoned vehicle Hungry Ridge Rd MP 2; Injury one vehicle rollover Hwy 95 MP 234/Transferred to ISP; One vehicle accident no injuries Hwy 95 MP 249/Transferred to ISP; Sheep in roadway Hwy 95 MP 214; Two vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 & Ctwd Butte Rd/Report Taken; Slide off Hwy 7 & Greencreek Rd; One vehicle accident Lukes Gulch Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
One vehicle accident no injuries Woodland Rd & Hardin Rd/Report Taken; Agency assist Hwy 162 MP 17/No Report; Slide off Woodland Rd/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Shira Rd; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 162 MP 16.5/Report Taken; Report of roads needing plowed Valley View/Transferred to Road Dept; Citizen assist Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report;
GPD
Parking problem E South 7th St; Medical E North 7th St; Missing person, located, W S 1st St;
CPD
One vehicle accident no injuries Front St; Medical Bash St; Medical transfer St Joes;
Thursday, December 31
Grangeville/Riggins
Threatening Truck Rt; 911 hangup Prairie Rd/No Report; Agency assist Happy Hollow Rd/No Report; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 40 yoa CA male for DWP E Main St; VIN Greencreek Rd; Vandalism of cameras Slate Creek Rd/Report Taken; Extra patrol Stites Rd; Medical Ironwood Dr; One vehicle non-injury accident Greencreek Rd/No Report; Possible juvenile party Radar Rd/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
One vehicle non-injury accident Caribel Rd/No Report; Medical Ridgeway Dr; Suicide threats Main St Kooskia/No Report; Medical Caribel Rd; Agency assist for backup unit, resulting in the arrest of a 30 yoa Butte, MT male for Felony Powell County, MT Warrant/Agents Warrant Hwy 12 MP 158; Report of a possible disabled vehicle Hwy 13 MP 10/No Report; Suspicious subject N Front St/No Report; Domestic dispute Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Loose dog Main St Kooskia/No Report;
GPD
Welfare check Scott St; Loose dog Main & Hall St; Citizen contact resulting in the arrest of a 51 yoa Grangeville male for Contempt of Court Truck Rt;
CPD
Medical transfer Kootenai; Medical transfer St Marys;
Friday, January 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Possible fire, controlled burn, Sleepy Ln; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 53 yoa McCall male for Possession of Methamphetamines/Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia/DUI 2nd offense/Possession of a Controlled Substance/Possession of Stolen Property/Contempt of Court/Felony IDOC Warrant S Main St Riggins; Threatening Mt Idaho Loop Rd/No Report; Report of loose horses View Dr/No Report; Agency assist Hwy 13 MP 14/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist Kamiah area; Agency assist with juvenile problem Appaloosa Dr; Welfare check, subject OK, Hwy 12 MP 135; Report of rocks in roadway Hwy 12 MP 79/Transferred to ITD; Agency assist Hwy 12 MP 66/No Report; Citizen assist Little Smith Creek Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 24/Unable to Locate; Medical Main St Stites;
GPD
Medical N Myrtle St;
CPD
Welfare check Washington Ave;
Saturday, January 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Possibly injured deer Keuterville Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Possible DUI Hwy 162/Unable to Locate; Medical transfer Grangeville Airport;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Weedmark Way; 911 hangup’s, everyone OK, Lukes Gulch Rd; Medical Ulmer Rd; Theft of horse bridle Florence Rd/No Report; Pursuit resulting in the arrest of a 48 yoa Kooskia male for Felony Eluding/Felony DUI Hwy 13; Reckless driving Main St Stites/Unable to Locate; Medical Elk City; Medical Chief Looking Glass Ln;
GPD
Medical S Idaho Ave; Extra patrol Hill St; Threatening Dawn Dr;
CPD
Medical St Marys;
Sunday, January 3
Kooskia/Elk City
Disorderly Hwy 13 MP 24/Report Taken; Injured deer needing put down Main St Stites/No Report; Neighbor dispute over cameras Chief Lawyer St/No Report; Medical Long Bluff Rd; Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Possible stabbing resulted in the arrest of a 41 yoa Stites male for Aggravated Assault Main St Stites; Medical Front St; Domestic dispute resulting in the arrest of a 37 yoa female for Nezperce County Warrant Esther St;
GPD
Medical N Myrtle St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes; Medical Myrtle St;
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.