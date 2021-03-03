2/22/2021 - 2/28/2021
Monday, February 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Attempt to locate overdue subjects, located & OK, Allison Creek/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 225/Report Taken; Possible assault Ironwood Dr/Unfounded; VIN Lukes Gulch Rd; Assault Main St Riggins/Report Taken; DWP cite and release of a 35 yoa Grangeville male W North St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Mental problems N Hill St/Unfounded; Death Dixie Rd/Report Taken; Fraud Lynn Ln/No Report; Parking problem Bridge St & Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Suspicious activity N Depot Rd/No Report; Juvenile problem Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; VIN No Horse Ln; Injured elk Hwy 95 MP 186/Unable to Locate; Civil standby Beaverslide; CPOR Service Hwy 12 MP 67; Extra patrol A Ave & Front St; Rocks in roadway Glenwood Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Non-injury one vehicle vs rock accident Hwy 12 MP 73/No Report; Power outage Oragrande/Transferred to Avista;
GPD
Medical North D St; Mental problems W Main St;
Tuesday, February 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 217/Transferred to ITD; Cow out Purdy Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Old Hwy 7 & McBoyle Rd/Unable to Locate; Medical Greencreek Rd; Slide off Stites Rd; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 228/Unable to Locate; Slide off Old Hwy 7 & Woods Ln; Report of dogs left in vehicle Hwy 95 MP 240/No Report; Vandalism of signs White Bird/Report Taken; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 224; Idaho County Warrant arrest of a 48 yoa Stites male Hwy 95 MP 224;
Kooskia/Elk City
Loose dogs Esther St/No Report; Slide off resulting in the cite and release of a 45 yoa Port Orchard, WA male for DWP/Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia/No InsuranceTram Rd/Winona Grade Rd/Report Taken; Report of juvenile with vape pen Hwy 13/Report Taken; Abandoned vehicle Selway Rd MP 1; VIN Pleasant Valley Rd; Medical Three Bear Ln; Medical Nez Perce Dr Kamiah; Citizen dispute Main St Elk City/Pending; Disorderly Esther St/No Report – Civil; Medical Front St;
GPD
Report of pedestrian getting hit by a vehicle S Idaho & Main St; Trespassing N State St;
Wednesday February 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Domestic dispute Chinook Circle/Report Taken; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 225; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 255; VIN Lamb Ln; Parking problem Doumecq Rd/Unable to Locate; Disabled vehicle Main St; Cows out Hwy 95 & Twin House Rd; Non-injury accident Slate Creek Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 70/Report Taken; Welfare check Hwy 12 Business Loop/Unable to Locate; Death Idaho St/Report Taken; Welfare check Florence St Harpster/No Report;
GPD
Prowler Main St; Assault W Main St; Missing juvenile, located & OK N State St; Mental problems Nez Perce St;
Thursday, February 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Blowing/drifting snow Hwy 95 MP 239/No Report; VIN Meadow Grass Loop; Medical Main St Riggins; Vandalism Hwy 14 MP 4.7/Report Taken; Road conditions, barely visible Hwy 95 MP 230-240; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 160/Unable to Locate; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 230/Unable to Locate; Parking problem Denver Cemetery Rd/No Report; Two vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 7 MP 5.5/Report Taken; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 265.5/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 7/Report Taken; Rocks in roadway Hwy 13 MP 14/Transferred to ITD; Slide off Whitetail & Fish Hatchery Rd; Loose dog E N 5th & Mill St; Trespassing Esther St/Report Taken; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 13 MP 16/No Report;
GPD
Loose dog Lincoln Ave; Prowler Main St; Possible traffic hazard of debris blowing into roadway Hwy 95 MP 240; Disorderly E South St;
Friday, February 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Unsecure premises Main St Riggins; Unsecure premises Main St Riggins; Unsecure premises S Main St Riggins; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 229/No Report; Slide off Crea Rd/No Report; Attempted Burglary S Main St Riggins/Pending; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 253.8/Report Taken; Medical N Main St Riggins; Slide off Old Hwy 7 & Red Rock Rd; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 256; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 227; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 265.5; Pedestrian walking along roadway Hwy 95 & Cash Ln; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 231; Slide off Wensman & Greencreek Rd; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 223.5; Non-injury one vehicle accident Greencreek Rd & Wensman Rd/No Report; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 227; Disabled Hwy 95 MP 223; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 14 & Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Report Taken; Hwy 7 MP 1-13 drifted shut/Transferred to Road Dept; Slide off Keuterville Rd & Madison; Two vehicle fender bender Hwy 95 MP 240/Pending; Non-injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95/Report Taken; Traffic resulting in the arrest of a 26 yoa Grangeville female for Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of Controlled Substance and the arrest of a 23 yoa Grangeville male for False Information/Possession of Marijuana Hwy 95 MP 240; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 255 NB;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of juvenile in possession of tobacco products Hwy 13 MP 24/Report Taken; Trespassing Mule Deer Dr/No Report; Slide off Hwy 12 MP 106/Unable to Locate; Found property Hwy 13 MP 24/Report Taken; Medical Hwy 162; Medical Canyon Dr; Possible prowler Weedmark Way/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Two vehicle non-injury accident resulting in the cite and release of a 68 yoa Grangeville male for DUI Main St;
CPD
Medical transfer Gritman;
Saturday, February 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Threatening Main St Riggins/No Report; Disorderly Hwy 95 MP 194/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 277/No Report; Property damage S Main St Riggins/No Report; Power outage Oragrande/Transferred to Avista; Threatening Rapid River Rd/No Report; Slide off Lake Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Death Skyline Dr; Emergency beacon, snowmobile accident FS RD 369/Transferred to Two Bear Air; Report of snow sluff partially blocking Hwy 12 MP 172/Transferred to ITD; Medical Elk City; Slide off Crane Hill St; Injured fawn Sears Creek Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Report of falcon with broken leg Happy Hour Ln/Transferred to Fish & Game; Welfare check Reflection Dr/Unfounded;
GPD
Medical W Main St; Vandalism E Main St; Intoxication E Main St; Loose dog N State St; Domestic dispute W Main St;
Sunday, February 28
Grangeville/Riggins
Minor in consumption Hwy 7; Reckless driving Cottonwood Butte Rd/Unable to Locate; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 235.5; Highway drifted shut Hwy 95 MP 234-235/Transferred to ITD;
Kooskia/Elk City
Attempt to Locate, subject located & OK, Kooskia area/No Report; Medical Main St Elk City;
GPD
Assault North D St; Loose dog E S 6th St;
CPD
Welfare check 3rd South St; Suspicious subject King St; Medical transfer St Joes;
